Nibali unable to follow the favourites at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) Image 2 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) meets the fans Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali jokes with a journalist (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the group

After an aggressive week and the news that his team would be safe in the WorldTour for the remainder of the year, Vincenzo Nibali’s Ardennes campaign had a disappointing end at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Nibali just about avoided the crash that took out two former champions in Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) and Simon Garrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and was in the front group as the race neared its conclusion. However, when push came to shove, the Italian had nothing left in the tank.



