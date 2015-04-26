Gallery: On the start line of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali talks to the press (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 31 A last minute text for Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 31 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali's bike got a make-over for Liege (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 31 Domenico Pozzovivo has been on good form this week (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 31 The best mustache in the business Rasmus Quaade (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 31 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 31 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 31 Can Joaquim Rodríguez finally take victory today? (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 31 Spaniards Joaquim Rodríguez and Samuel Sanchez have a catch up (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 31 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 31 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana relax before the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 31 Jelle Vanendert arrives for sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 31 What will Thomas Voeckler do today? (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 31 Dan Martin waits for the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 31 Michal Kwiatkowski rides to sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 31 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickSte) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 31 Romain Bardet is looking for an agressive race (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 31 Warren Barguil collects his bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 31 Colombians Jarlinson Pantano and Carlos Betancur (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 31 Former world champion Rui Costa crosses paths with current champion MIchal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 31 Irishmen Philip Deignan and Dan Martin at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 31 Tom Dumoulin returns to racing after Amstel Gold (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 31 Samuel Sanchez says goodbye to his kids before the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 31 Tony Gallopin talks to the press (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 31 Defending champion Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 31 Philippe Gilbert makes his way to the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 31 Sergio Henao will be leading Sky today (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 31 Laurent Jalabert was at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 31 Tim Wellens is introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

After a week’s build-up with Amstel Gold and Flèche Wallonne, the main event arrived as the riders lined up for the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. All were well wrapped up against the elements as the temperature had taken a significant nosedive since they reconnoitred the finale of the course on Friday.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was the most anticipated arrival of the day and a huge cheer among the spectators in the Place de Saint-Lambert signalled that the Ardennes-native was nearby. The 2011 champion is still suffering from his crash at Flèche Wallonne earlier in the week, but will lead BMC today. Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) is another former champion hoping to push through the after-effects of a crash on Wednesday and pull out a good result.

There was a large group of Polish fans who had stationed themselves right in front of the podium, chanting for Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). The decibel levels rose when the world champion finally made his arrival, decked in his new Oakley jawbreakers. His teammate Julian Alaphilippe was a sought-after man, following his midweek result.

Race favourite, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looked calm and relaxed at the start as he chatted with teammate Nairo Quintana. Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) has twice finished on the podium at Liège. He arrives at the race after a disappointing Ardennes campaign thus far and is looking to turn his fortunes around.