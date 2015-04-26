Young Meintjes impresses at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 5 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 5 Louis Meintjes made the trip from the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 5 Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky) lost the overall race to Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Up and coming climber Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) put in an impressive performance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, following the attacks in the latter stages of the race to finish in 11th place.

Meintjes was sitting in the wheel of Daniel Moreno with two kilometres to go after the Katusha rider put in a dig, although he was eventually distanced on the final climb into Ans and was beaten to 10th by Moreno when the pair came to the line together. “A top 10 would have been nice but I’m obviously very happy to be in the front group of a race like Liège,” Meintjes said after the race. “I was thinking if I am there and I am on the wheels I didn’t want to get stuck behind someone else and I thought I’d go to the front and follow the action.





He secured his first European win at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, with a stage win on the final day setting him up for the overall classification. Meintjes rode the Giro del Trentino before travelling to Belgium, adding another best young rider’s jersey to his collection.

