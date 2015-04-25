Gallery: Liège-Bastogne-Liège team presentation

Image 1 of 33 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 33 Colombians Nairo Quintana and Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 33 Defending champion Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 33 A focussed looking Joaquim Rodríguez (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 33 Zdenek Stybar comes back to racing after a short break (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski is one of the pre-race favourites (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 33 Dan Martin will ride Liege despite his crash on Wednesday (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 33 Alex Howes chills out (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 33 Jakob Fuglsang at the team presentation (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali jokes with a journalist (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 33 Nairo Quintana relaxes before the presentation (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 33 Giovanni Visconti makes his way to the tent (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 33 Philippe Gilbert talks to the media (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 33 Tejay van Garderen takes some time to himself before getting on stage (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 33 Tony Gallopin will lead Lotto-Soudal's hopes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 33 Alejandro Valverde has had a great Ardennes campaign so far (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 33 Rory Sutherland, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti talk (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 33 Diego Ulissi has been back in action at the Ardennes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 33 Louis Meintjes made the trip from the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 33 Enrico Gasparotto finished third here in 2012 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 33 Domenico Pozzovivo was in demand at the presentation (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 33 The Giant-Alpecin team wait to go on stage (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 33 The IAM cycling team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 33 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 33 Some elder Italian fans have made the trip to Liege (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 33 Moreno Hoffland (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 33 Bauke Mollema is looking for a strong result on Sunday (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 33 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 33 Kanstantsin Siutsou doesn't look like he's enjoying the weather (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 33 Sergio Henao returns to Liege-Bastogne-Liege after missing it last year (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 33 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 32 of 33 Rui Costa will be one of the team leaders for Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 33 of 33 Dani Moreno is an outside bet for Sunday (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

After a grey and wet morning in Liège, the rain abated and blue sky began to emerge through the clouds as the riders began to arrive for the team presentation of Liège-Bastogne-Liège. In the auspicious surroundings of the Palais Provincial, the 25 teams were presented to a packed house. Fans lined the barriers that surrounded the entrance of the presentation tent, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite riders.

Race favourites Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) were swarmed as they made their way to the cobbled courtyard of the Palais. But it was home rider Philippe Gilbert (BMC) that was greeted with the biggest cheer of the day. His participation was still in doubt, and reporters crowded around the team’s two mini-vans waiting to see if he was coming out and what he might say.

Gilbert explained that he is still feeling the pain of his crash at Flèche Wallonne but will ride this Sunday. “I have to start and try, because it is one of my biggest goals of the season and out of respect of the work of the team I have to do my best,” he said.

Also present were former champion Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), defending champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

The race will begin at 10:15 local time on Sunday morning, and you can follow the whole event live on Cyclingnews.

