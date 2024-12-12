'Completely unnecessary' - Lotte Kopecky hits back at Demi Vollering's comments on their soured relationship

By
published

World Champion responds to Dutch rider's claims that 'She tried to avoid me,' hopes for respect as rivals in 2025

Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky at the start of the 2024 season
Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky at the start of the 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Lotte Kopecky has labelled Demi Vollering's comments that the pair stopped speaking towards the end of the 2024 season as "completely unnecessary" after the latter revealed that their relationship had soured. 

Speaking to NRC last month, Vollering opened up about losing the Tour de France Femmes and her tumultuous final few months on SD Worx-Protime, as well as how communication had broken down after it was confirmed she would be leaving.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.