Katie Clouse, Raylyn Nuss expect 'fierce' fight with surprise elite women's entries at US cyclocross nationals

Youngsters Vida Lopez de San Roman and Lizzy Gunsalus join elite field to succeed perennial champion Clara Honsinger

Katie Clouse at the first day of racing at 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross, finishing second
Katie Clouse at the first day of racing at 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross, finishing second (Image credit: RRFCX / Bree Sykes)

"Fierce" is the prediction by two-time US U23 women's cyclocross champion Katie Clouse about the competition she'll face in a few days to score a seventh consecutive podium at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. She earned the silver medal at the top level last year in Louisville, Kentucky and on Saturday she will be part of a star-studded field for another attempt at her first elite 'cross gold.  

Clouse returns with her Steve Tilford Foundation Racing teammate Raylyn Nuss, who was third in 2023, for a strong one-two punch at Joe Creason Park. The gold medal, stars-and-stripes jersey and UCI points are up for grabs for a new winner, as five-time champion Clara Honsinger recently retired.

