David Lappartient moves to ban abuse of carbon monoxide but how will the UCI enforce it?

WADA admits there is no 'consensus on whether CO can have a performance enhancing effect'

The 2024 Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCU) has announced it will propose a ban on the use of carbon monoxide (CO) by riders at its next Management Committee meeting in January. 

The UCI wants to officially ban the use of carbon monoxide on medical grounds but confirmed that it could be used by qualified medical personnel within the strict context of assessing total haemoglobin mass. The gas is not currently on WADA's list of banned substances.

Head of News

