How to watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season

The 2024-25 cyclocross season is well underway with all the major series in full swing and races coming thick and fast as the festive season approaches.

This season there are four big competitions to follow, with the Belgium- and Netherlands-based Superprestige, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross series joined by the UCI World Cup, which also features upcoming events in France and Spain.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateSeriesLocation
December 14X2O TrofeeHerentals
December 14National ChampsUSA
December 15UCI World CupNamur
December 21UCI World CupHulst
December 22UCI World CupZonhoven
December 23SuperprestigeMol
December 26UCI World CupGavere
December 27Exact CrossLoenhout
December 29UCI World CupBesançon
December 30SuperprestigeDiegem
January 1X2O TrofeeBaal - GP Sven Nys
January 3X2O TrofeeKoksijde
January 4SuperprestigeGullegem
January 5UCI World CupDendermonde
January 12National ChampsBel, Ned, Fra, Ita, GBr, Spa
January 19UCI World CupBenidorm
January 25UCI World CupMaasmechelen
January 26UCI World CupHoogerheide
February 2UCI World ChampsLiévin
February 5Exact CrossMaldegem
February 8SuperprestigeMiddelkerke
February 9X2O TrofeeLille
February 15Exact CrossSint-Niklaas
February 16X2O TrofeeBrussels
