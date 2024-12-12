How to watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert in action during the GP Sven Nys in January 2024

The 2024-25 cyclocross season is well underway with all the major series in full swing and races coming thick and fast as the festive season approaches.

This season there are four big competitions to follow, with the Belgium- and Netherlands-based Superprestige, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross series joined by the UCI World Cup, which also features upcoming events in France and Spain.

The action runs all the way to February with the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships taking place in Liévin, France on February 1 and 2.

Riders including Fem van Empel, Lars van der Haar, Lucinda Brand, Eli Iserbyt, Annemarie Worst, Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado, Michael Vanthourenhout and Thibau Nys are all in action this season.

Meanwhile, top stars Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert have yet to make an appearance but are slated to make their returns to the mud in late December.

Watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season on TV or live streaming for free

The UCI World Cup and UCI World Championships will be aired for free in several countries around the world on the UCI Youtube page. Coverage is geo-blocked for viewers in countries with TV deals, however, including the UK and Ireland.

The Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series are streamed for free in Belgium via Sporza or RTBF.

If you live or are on holiday in countries with access to the UCI's streaming, then you can enjoy action with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

Watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season live in the USA

The UCI World Cup and UCI World Championships won't be aired in the USA via any of the usual options such as Max, Peacock or Flobikes. Instead, you'll have to head to the UCI Youtube page for full coverage, and the best part is that it's free!

The USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships will be aired by FloBikes in the USA on December 14. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

The trio of race series will be aired by Max in the USA. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4k resolution where available. In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month.

Watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season live in Canada

The UCI World Cup and UCI World Championships will also be aired in Canada for free on the UCI Youtube page.

The Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series will be aired by FloBikes in Canada. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season live in the UK & Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, live coverage of the UCI World Cup and UCI World Championships will be broadcast via Eurosport and Discovery+. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 / €4.99 per month or £59.99 / €49.99 per year.

Discovery+ will also air the Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and Exact Cross series in the UK and Ireland.

Watch the 2024-25 cyclocross season live around the world

For Belgian commentary and coverage of all of the top cyclocross series from the country that knows cyclocross best, head to Sporza or RTBF.

Countries around Europe and the rest of the world will be able to stream all the 2024-25 cyclocross action via Discovery+/Max and the UCI Youtube page. Check the UCI guidance for country-by-country information.

Watch 2024-25 cyclocross season live on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

