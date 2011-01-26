Image 1 of 29 Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing Team) takes out the fourth stage into Cameron Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 29 Rafai Ratajczyk (CCC Polsat Polkowice) from Poland is one of the tallest riders in the tour...and so are his socks! (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 29 New King of the Mountains leader Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) from Iran is seventeenth overall, seventeen seconds behind the leader with Genting tomorrow. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 29 Italian dynamo Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) remains in the blue jersey of the sprint points competition leader. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 29 The new tour leader is Japan's Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing Team) after his win in the Cameron Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 29 Jersey leaders (l-r): Rahim Emami (KOM,Azad University Cycling Team), Takeaki Ayabe (Tour leader,Aisan Racing Team) and Andrea Guardini (Sprints, Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 29 Some Malaysian performers await the start in Ayer Tawar for stage four of the tour into the Cameron Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 29 Hui Zhang (Max Success Sports Cycling) makes some adjustments prior to the start of stage four in Ayer Tawar. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 29 Riders from the Chipotle Development Team apply the sunscreen before the stage start, although the heavens opened up for the majority of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 29 The Korean National Team pose for a photo in Ayer Tawar before the 137.6 kilometre trek into the Cameron Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 29 The peloton make their way in-between plantations during the 137.6 kilometre fourth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 29 Fumiyuki Beppu(Team RadioShack) wears the Japanese champion's jersey at the award ceremony (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 29 The peloton head towards the top of Cameron Highlands where some rain was closing in. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 29 Welcome to Cameron Highlands: The peloton cross over the climb at the top of Cameron Highlands around 35 kilometres from the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 29 Stage four podium (l-r): Libardo Nino Corredor (2nd,Le Tua), Takeaki Ayabe (1st,Aisan Racing Team) and Amir Zagari (3rd,Azad University Cycling Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 29 Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini waves to the locals and also goodbye to the yellow jersey as the tour heads into the mountains. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 29 Japanese rider Takeaki Ayabe's (Aisan Racing Team) stage win elevated him into the tour lead by just four seconds from Le Tua Cycling Team's Libardo Nino Corredor. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 29 Riders in single file along the highway out of Ayer Tawar heading for the climb into the Cameron Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 29 Thomas Palmer (red,centre) of Australian outfit Drapac Porsche is on a learning curve here but he can sprint and may be looking for a podium spot later in the week. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 29 Tour leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in the peloton before they made their way up the Cameron Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 29 The peloton string-out beside Malaysian Palms on day four. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 29 A group of eight riders had broken clear nearing the base of the first KOM climb at Pos Slim. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 29 The peloton head up the KOM categorie one climb at Kampung Raja still searching for the lead group. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 29 The leaders head towards Cameron Highlands with around a minute-and-a-half lead over the peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 25 of 29 The peloton snake their way around the base of Cameron Highlands slowly reeling in the leading group. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 26 of 29 The peloton are encouraged on by locals beneath a typical road-side shelter during stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 27 of 29 Albert Timmer (Skil Shimano) from the Netherlands grimaces his way to the top of the categorie one climb at Kampung Raja to take maximum points. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 28 of 29 The charge to the line in the Cameron Highlands where a small group had broken clear of the peloton in the final kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 29 of 29 Iranian Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) with his KOM jersey on the podium after stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Japanese cyclist Takeaki Ayabe drew first blood in the mountains at the Tour de Langkawi, taking stage four in the Cameron Highlands today. Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (LeTua Cycling Team) and Iranian Amir Zargari (Azad University Cycling Team) finished second and third respectively.

Stage four was the first of two deciding stages for the overall title and Ayabe’s victory not only put him in the yellow jersey, but also the white jersey of the best Asian rider ahead of the queen stage to the Genting Highlands tomorrow.

“I’m really really happy to get a stage win today,” Ayabe said. “I prepared to get a good result in the mountain stages, I trusted myself for the finishing sprint and I didn’t think I would win so I’m happy.”

“I will try to do my best tomorrow,” he concluded.

How the race unfolded

The points jersey battle was the first intriguing part of the stage with the flat run into the mountains. In the first hour of racing the peloton averaged 50km/h and the joint leaders in the classification, Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini –NeriSotttoli) were amongst the riders trying to break away to get the points.

Similarly Skil-Shimano were active trying to defend Koen de Kort’s king of the mountain jersey sending riders up the road including De Kort himself.

Christoff Van Heerden (MTN Qhubeka) was part of every early move and halfway through the stage was joined by eight riders featuring some climbers such as Guillaume Le Floch and Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-NeriSotttoli).

That move only lasted thirty kilometres as Colnago-CSF Inox were keen to set the stage up for their leader Domenico Pozzovivo.

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) tried a solo break to try to get points in the king of the mountains classification to keep the red jersey within the team and managed to pick up maximum points at the first mountain climb in the stage.

Not long after, Korean Gu Jang (Korean National Team) tried a break with twenty kilometres to go and held a thirty second advantage over a reduced peloton. He was caught and in the final ten kilometres, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) tried his hand.

Despite riders best efforts to get away, the climb wasn’t steep enough and it was Ayabe outsprinting a small group of eight riders to take the stage victory.

Libardo Nino and Amir Zargari round out the podium

Nino was happy with second place despite wanting the stage win.

“In the last kilometre I was hoping for the win,” Nino stated. “I missed a good occasion for winning a stage, however I’m still happy because second place is a good result for the team and I will aim for the general classification tomorrow,” he added.

Amir Zargari was pleased with his third place, explaining how the team rode on the final climb.

“Today I tried to finish in the first bunch with my team-mate [Rahim Emami]. He was attacking before the Hors category king of the mountain and won that climb as well as the jersey. I’m happy with third place, but I hope we can get a better result tomorrow in the Genting Highlands.”

The only jersey that didn’t change hands today was the points classification with both Anuar Manan and Andrea Guardini failing to score points, ensuring Guardini kept the jersey for another stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3:42:15 2 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 3 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 4 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:02 10 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:05 11 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:00:07 12 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 14 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 19 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 20 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:15 22 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:38 23 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:40 24 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 25 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 26 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 27 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:47 28 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:50 29 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:16 30 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:19 31 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:24 32 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:26 33 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:01:35 34 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:01:36 35 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:01:39 36 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 37 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:01:42 38 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 39 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:46 40 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:16 41 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 42 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 43 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 44 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:19 45 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:37 46 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:03:55 47 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 48 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:04:18 50 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:05:06 51 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:29 52 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:37 54 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 55 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 56 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:41 57 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:45 58 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 59 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:05:49 61 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:59 62 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:07:00 63 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:08:23 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:08:57 65 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 67 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 68 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 69 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 70 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 71 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 72 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 75 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:09:28 76 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 77 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:33 78 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:10:59 79 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:12:40 80 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 81 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 83 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:57 84 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:12:59 86 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:14:56 87 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:02 88 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:17:25 90 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 91 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 92 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 93 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 94 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 95 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 96 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 97 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 98 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 99 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 100 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 103 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 104 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 107 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:21:03 108 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 109 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 110 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 111 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 112 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 113 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 114 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 115 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 116 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 117 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 118 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 119 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:23:08 120 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 121 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 122 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:23:14 123 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:23:29 124 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:39:41 DNF Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System DNS Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DSQ Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DSQ Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Seri Iskandar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 3 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 2 4 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Sprint 2 - Batu Gajah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 pts 2 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 4 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1

Sprint 3 - Simpang Pulai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 5 pts 2 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 3 3 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 4 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1

Mountain 1 - Pos Slim 256m (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 6 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 3 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Kampung Raja 1400m (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 15 pts 2 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 12 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 5 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 6 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 4 7 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 2 8 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Mountain 3 - Bukit Brinchang 1613m (Cat. HC) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 20 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 12 5 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 6 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 8 7 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 9 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 4 10 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 11 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 2 12 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3:42:15 2 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:00:07 5 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 7 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 8 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 9 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:40 10 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:24 11 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:01:35 12 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:01:39 13 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 14 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:01:42 15 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 16 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:46 17 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 0:03:16 18 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 19 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 20 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 21 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:37 22 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:55 23 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:04:18 24 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:05:06 25 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:29 26 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:37 28 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:41 29 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:05:49 30 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:07:00 31 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:08:23 32 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:08:57 33 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 34 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:09:28 35 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:33 36 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:10:59 37 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:12:40 38 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:12:59 39 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:14:56 40 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:17:25 41 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 42 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 43 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 44 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 46 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 47 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:21:03 48 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 49 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 50 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:23:08 52 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:23:29 53 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:39:41

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chipotle Development Team 11:06:57 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:35 3 Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:37 4 Max Success Sports Cycling 5 Androni Giocattoli 0:03:09 6 Korea National Team 0:03:51 7 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:11 8 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 0:06:56 9 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 10 Aisan Racing Team 0:07:20 11 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:07:59 12 Team Champion System 0:08:35 13 Team Europcar 0:09:39 14 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 0:10:27 15 Landbouwkrediet 0:10:47 16 Suren Cycling Team 0:12:33 17 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:17:49 18 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:19:02 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:23 20 MTN Qhubeka 0:30:26 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 0:30:53 22 Malaysia National Team 0:31:17 23 Singapore National Team 0:36:53

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11:08:16 2 Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:18 3 Max Success Sports Cycling 4 Korea National Team 0:02:32 5 Aisan Racing Team 0:06:01 6 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:06:40 7 Suren Cycling Team 0:11:14 8 Malaysia National Team 0:29:58 9 Singapore National Team 0:35:34 10 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:40:51

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12:26:17 2 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:09 5 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:00:10 6 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:12 10 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:14 11 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:15 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:17 13 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 15 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 16 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 17 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 18 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 19 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:25 22 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:48 23 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:50 24 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 26 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:57 27 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:00 28 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 29 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:26 30 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:29 31 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:34 32 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:36 33 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:01:43 34 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:01:44 35 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:01:48 36 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:01:49 37 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:01:52 38 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 39 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:56 40 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:03:26 41 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 42 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 43 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 44 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:29 45 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:47 46 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:03:57 47 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:05 48 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:04:28 50 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:05:15 51 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:39 52 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:40 54 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:05:47 55 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:51 56 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:55 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 59 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:06:07 60 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:09 61 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:07:10 62 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:07:12 63 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:08:33 64 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:08:46 65 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:09:07 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 67 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 68 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 69 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 71 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 74 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:09:29 76 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:09:37 77 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:43 78 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:11:09 79 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:12:50 80 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 81 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:07 83 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:13:09 85 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 86 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:15:06 87 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:12 88 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:17:07 89 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 90 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:29 91 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:17:30 92 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:17:31 93 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:17:35 94 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 95 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 96 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 97 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 98 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 99 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 100 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 101 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 102 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 103 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 104 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 105 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:40 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:21:03 107 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:21:04 108 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:21:11 109 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:21:13 110 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 111 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 112 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 113 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 114 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 115 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 116 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:21:33 117 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:23:17 118 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 0:23:18 119 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 120 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:23:39 121 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:24:53 122 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:24:57 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:27 124 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:39:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 51 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 51 3 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 34 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 30 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 26 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 24 7 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 8 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 9 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 21 10 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 20 11 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 12 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 16 13 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 14 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 14 15 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 13 16 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 13 17 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 12 18 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 12 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 12 20 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 21 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 22 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 24 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 9 25 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 7 27 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 6 28 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 29 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 30 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 31 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 5 32 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 33 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 34 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 4 35 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 3 36 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 37 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 3 38 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 3 39 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 3 40 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3 41 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 42 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 43 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 44 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 2 45 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 46 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 47 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 48 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 49 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 50 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 21 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 20 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 20 5 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 6 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 14 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 12 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 10 9 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 10 10 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 8 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 12 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 13 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 6 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 15 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 4 16 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 4 17 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 18 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 19 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 20 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 21 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 2 22 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 23 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 2 24 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 25 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 26 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1 27 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1

Asian riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12:26:17 2 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:09 4 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:17 5 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 6 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 7 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 8 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:50 10 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:34 11 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:01:43 12 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:01:48 13 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:01:49 14 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 0:01:52 15 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 16 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:02:56 17 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:03:26 18 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 19 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 20 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 21 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:47 22 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:05 23 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:04:28 24 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:05:15 25 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:39 26 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:05:40 28 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:51 29 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 30 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:07:10 31 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:08:33 32 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:08:46 33 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:09:07 34 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:09:37 35 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:43 36 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:11:09 37 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:12:50 38 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:13:09 39 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:15:06 40 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:29 41 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:17:30 42 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:17:31 43 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:35 44 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 45 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 46 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 47 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:21:13 48 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 49 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:21:33 51 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:23:17 52 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:23:39 53 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:39:51

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chipotle Development Team 37:19:33 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:35 3 Azad University Cycling Team 0:01:37 4 Max Success Sports Cycling 5 Androni Giocattoli 0:03:09 6 Korea National Team 0:03:51 7 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:11 8 Colnago CSF INOX Pro 0:06:56 9 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 10 Aisan Racing Team 0:07:20 11 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:07:59 12 Team Champion System 0:08:35 13 Team Europcar 0:09:39 14 Skil Shimano Cycling Team 0:10:27 15 Landbouwkrediet 0:10:47 16 Suren Cycling Team 0:12:33 17 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:17:49 18 Le Tua Cycling Team 0:19:02 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:23 20 MTN Qhubeka 0:30:26 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 0:30:53 22 Malaysia National Team 0:31:17 23 Singapore National Team 0:36:53