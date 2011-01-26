Ayabe strikes with Genting on the horizon
Japanese ride moves into lead
Japanese cyclist Takeaki Ayabe drew first blood in the mountains at the Tour de Langkawi, taking stage four in the Cameron Highlands today. Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (LeTua Cycling Team) and Iranian Amir Zargari (Azad University Cycling Team) finished second and third respectively.
Stage four was the first of two deciding stages for the overall title and Ayabe’s victory not only put him in the yellow jersey, but also the white jersey of the best Asian rider ahead of the queen stage to the Genting Highlands tomorrow.
“I’m really really happy to get a stage win today,” Ayabe said. “I prepared to get a good result in the mountain stages, I trusted myself for the finishing sprint and I didn’t think I would win so I’m happy.”
“I will try to do my best tomorrow,” he concluded.
How the race unfolded
The points jersey battle was the first intriguing part of the stage with the flat run into the mountains. In the first hour of racing the peloton averaged 50km/h and the joint leaders in the classification, Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini –NeriSotttoli) were amongst the riders trying to break away to get the points.
Similarly Skil-Shimano were active trying to defend Koen de Kort’s king of the mountain jersey sending riders up the road including De Kort himself.
Christoff Van Heerden (MTN Qhubeka) was part of every early move and halfway through the stage was joined by eight riders featuring some climbers such as Guillaume Le Floch and Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-NeriSotttoli).
That move only lasted thirty kilometres as Colnago-CSF Inox were keen to set the stage up for their leader Domenico Pozzovivo.
Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) tried a solo break to try to get points in the king of the mountains classification to keep the red jersey within the team and managed to pick up maximum points at the first mountain climb in the stage.
Not long after, Korean Gu Jang (Korean National Team) tried a break with twenty kilometres to go and held a thirty second advantage over a reduced peloton. He was caught and in the final ten kilometres, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) tried his hand.
Despite riders best efforts to get away, the climb wasn’t steep enough and it was Ayabe outsprinting a small group of eight riders to take the stage victory.
Libardo Nino and Amir Zargari round out the podium
Nino was happy with second place despite wanting the stage win.
“In the last kilometre I was hoping for the win,” Nino stated. “I missed a good occasion for winning a stage, however I’m still happy because second place is a good result for the team and I will aim for the general classification tomorrow,” he added.
Amir Zargari was pleased with his third place, explaining how the team rode on the final climb.
“Today I tried to finish in the first bunch with my team-mate [Rahim Emami]. He was attacking before the Hors category king of the mountain and won that climb as well as the jersey. I’m happy with third place, but I hope we can get a better result tomorrow in the Genting Highlands.”
The only jersey that didn’t change hands today was the points classification with both Anuar Manan and Andrea Guardini failing to score points, ensuring Guardini kept the jersey for another stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3:42:15
|2
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|3
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|4
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|10
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:05
|11
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:00:07
|12
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|14
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|18
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|19
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|20
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:15
|22
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|23
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:40
|24
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|25
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|27
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|28
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:50
|29
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:16
|30
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:19
|31
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:24
|32
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:26
|33
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:01:35
|34
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:01:36
|35
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:01:39
|36
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|37
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:42
|38
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|39
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|40
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:16
|41
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|42
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|43
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|44
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:19
|45
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:37
|46
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:03:55
|47
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|50
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|51
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|52
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|55
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|56
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:05:41
|57
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:45
|58
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|61
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:59
|62
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:07:00
|63
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:08:23
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:08:57
|65
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|67
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|69
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|70
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|71
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|72
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|75
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:09:28
|76
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|77
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:33
|78
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|79
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:12:40
|80
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|81
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:12:57
|84
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|86
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:14:56
|87
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:02
|88
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:17:25
|90
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|91
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|92
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|93
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|94
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|95
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|97
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|98
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|99
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|100
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|103
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|104
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:21:03
|108
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|109
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|110
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|111
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|112
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|113
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|114
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|115
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|116
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|117
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|118
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|119
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:23:08
|120
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|121
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|122
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:23:14
|123
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:23:29
|124
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|DNF
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|DNS
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DSQ
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DSQ
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|4
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|3
|3
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|4
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|3
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|12
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|6
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|4
|7
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|8
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|20
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|5
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|9
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|4
|10
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|11
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|2
|12
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3:42:15
|2
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:00:07
|5
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|7
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|8
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|9
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:01:35
|12
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:01:39
|13
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|14
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:42
|15
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|16
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|17
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:16
|18
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|19
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|20
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|21
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:37
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:55
|23
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|24
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|25
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|26
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|28
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:05:41
|29
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|30
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:07:00
|31
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:08:23
|32
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:08:57
|33
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|34
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:09:28
|35
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:33
|36
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|37
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:12:40
|38
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|39
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:14:56
|40
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:17:25
|41
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|42
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|43
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|44
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|46
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|47
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:21:03
|48
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|49
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|50
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:23:08
|52
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:23:29
|53
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chipotle Development Team
|11:06:57
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:09
|6
|Korea National Team
|0:03:51
|7
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|8
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|0:06:56
|9
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:20
|11
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:07:59
|12
|Team Champion System
|0:08:35
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:09:39
|14
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:10:47
|16
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:49
|18
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:23
|20
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:30:26
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|0:30:53
|22
|Malaysia National Team
|0:31:17
|23
|Singapore National Team
|0:36:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11:08:16
|2
|Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|4
|Korea National Team
|0:02:32
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:01
|6
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:40
|7
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|0:29:58
|9
|Singapore National Team
|0:35:34
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:40:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12:26:17
|2
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:10
|6
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:12
|10
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:14
|11
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:17
|13
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|15
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|16
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|17
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|18
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|19
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:25
|22
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|23
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:50
|24
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:00
|28
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|29
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:26
|30
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:29
|31
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:34
|32
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:36
|33
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:01:43
|34
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:01:44
|35
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:01:48
|36
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|37
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:52
|38
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|39
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|40
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:03:26
|41
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|42
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|43
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|44
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:29
|45
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:47
|46
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:03:57
|47
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:05
|48
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|50
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|51
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|52
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|54
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:05:47
|55
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:05:51
|56
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|57
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|59
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:06:07
|60
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:09
|61
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:07:10
|62
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:12
|63
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:08:33
|64
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:08:46
|65
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:09:07
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|67
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|68
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|69
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|71
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|74
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:09:29
|76
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:09:37
|77
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:43
|78
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|79
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:12:50
|80
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|81
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:07
|83
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:13:09
|85
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|86
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|87
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:12
|88
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:17:07
|89
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:29
|91
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:17:30
|92
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:17:31
|93
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|94
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|95
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|96
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|97
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|98
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|99
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|100
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|101
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|102
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|103
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|105
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:40
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:21:03
|107
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:21:04
|108
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:21:11
|109
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:21:13
|110
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|111
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|112
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|113
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|114
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|115
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|116
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:33
|117
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:23:17
|118
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|0:23:18
|119
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|120
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:23:39
|121
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:24:53
|122
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:24:57
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:27
|124
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:39:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|51
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|51
|3
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|34
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|26
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|24
|7
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|8
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|9
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|21
|10
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|20
|11
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|12
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|13
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|14
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|13
|16
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|12
|18
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|12
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|20
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|21
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|22
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|9
|25
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|7
|27
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|28
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|29
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|30
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|31
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|32
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|33
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|34
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|37
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|3
|38
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|3
|39
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3
|41
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|42
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|43
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|44
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|46
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|47
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|48
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|49
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|50
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|21
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|20
|5
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|6
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|14
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|10
|9
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|13
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|6
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|15
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|16
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|4
|17
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|19
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|20
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|21
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|22
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|23
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|25
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|26
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|27
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12:26:17
|2
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|6
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|7
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|8
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:34
|11
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:01:43
|12
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:01:48
|13
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|14
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:52
|15
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|16
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|17
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:03:26
|18
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|19
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|20
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|21
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:47
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:05
|23
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|24
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|25
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|26
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|28
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:05:51
|29
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|30
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:07:10
|31
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:08:33
|32
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:08:46
|33
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:09:07
|34
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:09:37
|35
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:43
|36
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|37
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:12:50
|38
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|39
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|40
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:29
|41
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:17:30
|42
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:17:31
|43
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:35
|44
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|45
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|46
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|47
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:21:13
|48
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|49
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:21:33
|51
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:23:17
|52
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:23:39
|53
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:39:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chipotle Development Team
|37:19:33
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Azad University Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:09
|6
|Korea National Team
|0:03:51
|7
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|8
|Colnago CSF INOX Pro
|0:06:56
|9
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:20
|11
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:07:59
|12
|Team Champion System
|0:08:35
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:09:39
|14
|Skil Shimano Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:10:47
|16
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:49
|18
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:23
|20
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:30:26
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|0:30:53
|22
|Malaysia National Team
|0:31:17
|23
|Singapore National Team
|0:36:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|37:20:52
|2
|Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|4
|Korea National Team
|0:02:32
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:01
|6
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:06:40
|7
|Suren Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|0:29:58
|9
|Singapore National Team
|0:35:34
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:40:51
