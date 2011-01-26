Trending

Ayabe strikes with Genting on the horizon

Japanese ride moves into lead

Image 1 of 29

Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing Team) takes out the fourth stage into Cameron Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 29

Rafai Ratajczyk (CCC Polsat Polkowice) from Poland is one of the tallest riders in the tour...and so are his socks!

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 29

New King of the Mountains leader Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) from Iran is seventeenth overall, seventeen seconds behind the leader with Genting tomorrow.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 29

Italian dynamo Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) remains in the blue jersey of the sprint points competition leader.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 29

The new tour leader is Japan's Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing Team) after his win in the Cameron Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 29

Jersey leaders (l-r): Rahim Emami (KOM,Azad University Cycling Team), Takeaki Ayabe (Tour leader,Aisan Racing Team) and Andrea Guardini (Sprints, Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 29

Some Malaysian performers await the start in Ayer Tawar for stage four of the tour into the Cameron Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 29

Hui Zhang (Max Success Sports Cycling) makes some adjustments prior to the start of stage four in Ayer Tawar.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 29

Riders from the Chipotle Development Team apply the sunscreen before the stage start, although the heavens opened up for the majority of the stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 29

The Korean National Team pose for a photo in Ayer Tawar before the 137.6 kilometre trek into the Cameron Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 29

The peloton make their way in-between plantations during the 137.6 kilometre fourth stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 29

Fumiyuki Beppu(Team RadioShack) wears the Japanese champion's jersey at the award ceremony

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 29

The peloton head towards the top of Cameron Highlands where some rain was closing in.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 29

Welcome to Cameron Highlands: The peloton cross over the climb at the top of Cameron Highlands around 35 kilometres from the finish.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 29

Stage four podium (l-r): Libardo Nino Corredor (2nd,Le Tua), Takeaki Ayabe (1st,Aisan Racing Team) and Amir Zagari (3rd,Azad University Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 29

Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini waves to the locals and also goodbye to the yellow jersey as the tour heads into the mountains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 29

Japanese rider Takeaki Ayabe's (Aisan Racing Team) stage win elevated him into the tour lead by just four seconds from Le Tua Cycling Team's Libardo Nino Corredor.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 29

Riders in single file along the highway out of Ayer Tawar heading for the climb into the Cameron Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 29

Thomas Palmer (red,centre) of Australian outfit Drapac Porsche is on a learning curve here but he can sprint and may be looking for a podium spot later in the week.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 20 of 29

Tour leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) in the peloton before they made their way up the Cameron Highlands.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 21 of 29

The peloton string-out beside Malaysian Palms on day four.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 22 of 29

A group of eight riders had broken clear nearing the base of the first KOM climb at Pos Slim.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 23 of 29

The peloton head up the KOM categorie one climb at Kampung Raja still searching for the lead group.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 24 of 29

The leaders head towards Cameron Highlands with around a minute-and-a-half lead over the peloton.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 25 of 29

The peloton snake their way around the base of Cameron Highlands slowly reeling in the leading group.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 26 of 29

The peloton are encouraged on by locals beneath a typical road-side shelter during stage four.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 27 of 29

Albert Timmer (Skil Shimano) from the Netherlands grimaces his way to the top of the categorie one climb at Kampung Raja to take maximum points.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 28 of 29

The charge to the line in the Cameron Highlands where a small group had broken clear of the peloton in the final kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 29 of 29

Iranian Rahim Emami (Azad University Cycling Team) with his KOM jersey on the podium after stage four.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Japanese cyclist Takeaki Ayabe drew first blood in the mountains at the Tour de Langkawi, taking stage four in the Cameron Highlands today. Colombian Libardo Nino Corredor (LeTua Cycling Team) and Iranian Amir Zargari (Azad University Cycling Team) finished second and third respectively.

Stage four was the first of two deciding stages for the overall title and Ayabe’s victory not only put him in the yellow jersey, but also the white jersey of the best Asian rider ahead of the queen stage to the Genting Highlands tomorrow.

“I’m really really happy to get a stage win today,” Ayabe said. “I prepared to get a good result in the mountain stages, I trusted myself for the finishing sprint and I didn’t think I would win so I’m happy.”

“I will try to do my best tomorrow,” he concluded.

How the race unfolded

The points jersey battle was the first intriguing part of the stage with the flat run into the mountains. In the first hour of racing the peloton averaged 50km/h and the joint leaders in the classification, Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini –NeriSotttoli) were amongst the riders trying to break away to get the points.

Similarly Skil-Shimano were active trying to defend Koen de Kort’s king of the mountain jersey sending riders up the road including De Kort himself.

Christoff Van Heerden (MTN Qhubeka) was part of every early move and halfway through the stage was joined by eight riders featuring some climbers such as Guillaume Le Floch and Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-NeriSotttoli).

That move only lasted thirty kilometres as Colnago-CSF Inox were keen to set the stage up for their leader Domenico Pozzovivo.

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) tried a solo break to try to get points in the king of the mountains classification to keep the red jersey within the team and managed to pick up maximum points at the first mountain climb in the stage.

Not long after, Korean Gu Jang (Korean National Team) tried a break with twenty kilometres to go and held a thirty second advantage over a reduced peloton. He was caught and in the final ten kilometres, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) tried his hand.

Despite riders best efforts to get away, the climb wasn’t steep enough and it was Ayabe outsprinting a small group of eight riders to take the stage victory.

Libardo Nino and Amir Zargari round out the podium

Nino was happy with second place despite wanting the stage win.

“In the last kilometre I was hoping for the win,” Nino stated. “I missed a good occasion for winning a stage, however I’m still happy because second place is a good result for the team and I will aim for the general classification tomorrow,” he added.

Amir Zargari was pleased with his third place, explaining how the team rode on the final climb.

“Today I tried to finish in the first bunch with my team-mate [Rahim Emami]. He was attacking before the Hors category king of the mountain and won that climb as well as the jersey. I’m happy with third place, but I hope we can get a better result tomorrow in the Genting Highlands.”

The only jersey that didn’t change hands today was the points classification with both Anuar Manan and Andrea Guardini failing to score points, ensuring Guardini kept the jersey for another stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3:42:15
2Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
3Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
4Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
7Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
8Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
10Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:05
11Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:00:07
12Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
13Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
14Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
17Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
19Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
20Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:15
22Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:38
23Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:40
24Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
25David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
26Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
27Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:47
28Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:00:50
29Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:16
30Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:19
31Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:24
32David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:26
33Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:01:35
34Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:01:36
35M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:01:39
36Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
37Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:01:42
38Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
39Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:46
40Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:16
41Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
42M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
43Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
44Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:19
45Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:37
46Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:03:55
47Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:04:18
50Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:05:06
51Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:29
52Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:37
54Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
55Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
56Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:05:41
57Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:45
58Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:05:49
61Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:59
62Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:07:00
63Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:08:23
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:08:57
65Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
67Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
68David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
69Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
70Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
71Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
72Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
75Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:09:28
76Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
77Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:33
78Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:10:59
79Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:12:40
80Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
81Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:57
84Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
85Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:12:59
86Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:14:56
87Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:02
88Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:17:25
90Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
91Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
92Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
93Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
94Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
95Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
96Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
97Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
98Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
99Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
100Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
102Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
103Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
104Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:21:03
108Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
109Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
110Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
111Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
112Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
113Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
114Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
115Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
116James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
117André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
118Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
119Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team0:23:08
120Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
121Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
122Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:23:14
123Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:23:29
124Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:39:41
DNFWang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
DNSDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DSQCrescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DSQVidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Seri Iskandar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5pts
2Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
3Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team2
4Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Sprint 2 - Batu Gajah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5pts
2Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
4Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1

Sprint 3 - Simpang Pulai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team5pts
2Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling3
3Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
4Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1

Mountain 1 - Pos Slim 256m (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano6pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
3Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Kampung Raja 1400m (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano15pts
2Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling12
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
5Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team6
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano4
7Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka2
8Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Mountain 3 - Bukit Brinchang 1613m (Cat. HC)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team25pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox20
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team12
5Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team10
6Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team8
7Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
9Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano4
10Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
11Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling2
12Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3:42:15
2Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:00:07
5Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
7Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
8Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
9Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:40
10Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:24
11Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:01:35
12M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:01:39
13Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
14Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:01:42
15Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
16Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:46
17Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:16
18Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
19M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
20Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
21Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:37
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:55
23Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:04:18
24Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:05:06
25Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:29
26Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:37
28Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:05:41
29Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:05:49
30Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:07:00
31Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:08:23
32Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:08:57
33Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
34Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:09:28
35Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:33
36Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:10:59
37Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:12:40
38Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:12:59
39Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:14:56
40Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:17:25
41Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
42Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
43Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
44Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
46Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
47Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:21:03
48Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
49Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
50Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:23:08
52Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:23:29
53Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:39:41

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chipotle Development Team11:06:57
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:35
3Azad University Cycling Team0:01:37
4Max Success Sports Cycling
5Androni Giocattoli0:03:09
6Korea National Team0:03:51
7United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:06:11
8Colnago CSF INOX Pro0:06:56
9Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
10Aisan Racing Team0:07:20
11Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:07:59
12Team Champion System0:08:35
13Team Europcar0:09:39
14Skil Shimano Cycling Team0:10:27
15Landbouwkrediet0:10:47
16Suren Cycling Team0:12:33
17CCC Polsat Polkowice0:17:49
18Le Tua Cycling Team0:19:02
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:23
20MTN Qhubeka0:30:26
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli0:30:53
22Malaysia National Team0:31:17
23Singapore National Team0:36:53

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team11:08:16
2Azad University Cycling Team0:00:18
3Max Success Sports Cycling
4Korea National Team0:02:32
5Aisan Racing Team0:06:01
6Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:40
7Suren Cycling Team0:11:14
8Malaysia National Team0:29:58
9Singapore National Team0:35:34
10Le Tua Cycling Team0:40:51

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team12:26:17
2Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:04
3Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:06
4Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:09
5Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:00:10
6Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
7Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:12
10Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:14
11Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:15
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
13Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
15Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
16Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
17Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
18Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
19Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
20Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:25
22Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48
23Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:50
24Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
26Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
27Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:01:00
28Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
29Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:26
30Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:29
31Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:34
32David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:36
33Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:01:43
34Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:01:44
35M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:01:48
36Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:01:49
37Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:01:52
38Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
39Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:56
40Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:03:26
41M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
42Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
43Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
44Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:29
45Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:47
46Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:03:57
47Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:05
48Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:04:28
50Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:05:15
51Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:39
52Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:40
54Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:05:47
55Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:05:51
56Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:55
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
59Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:06:07
60Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:09
61Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:07:10
62Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:12
63Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:08:33
64Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:08:46
65David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:09:07
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
67Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
68Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
69Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
70Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
71Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
74Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:09:29
76Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:09:37
77Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:43
78Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:11:09
79Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:12:50
80Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
81Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:07
83Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
84Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:13:09
85Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
86Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:15:06
87Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:12
88Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:17:07
89Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:29
91Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:17:30
92Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:17:31
93Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:17:35
94Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
95Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
96Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
97Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
98Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
99Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
100Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
101Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
102Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
104Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
105Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:40
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:21:03
107Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:21:04
108Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:21:11
109Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:21:13
110André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
111Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
112Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
113Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
114Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
115Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
116Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:33
117Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:23:17
118Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System0:23:18
119Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
120Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:23:39
121Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:24:53
122James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:24:57
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:27
124Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:39:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli51pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling51
3Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka34
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team30
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano26
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano24
7Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team23
8André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice22
9Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team21
10Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling20
11Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
12Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka16
13Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
14Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team14
15Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System13
16Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team13
17Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team12
18Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano12
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team12
20Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
21Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team10
22Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
24Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team9
25Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli7
27Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
28Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
29Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
30Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
31Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling5
32Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
33Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
34Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team4
35Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team3
36Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
37Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling3
38Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System3
39Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team3
40Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3
41Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
42M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
43Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
44Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team2
45Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
46Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
47Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
48Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
49Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
50Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team25pts
2Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano21
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli20
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox20
5Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
6Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling14
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team12
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano10
9Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team10
10Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team8
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
12Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
13Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team6
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
15Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team4
16Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano4
17Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
18Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
19Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling3
20Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
21Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka2
22Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling2
23Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar2
24Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
25Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling1
26Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1
27Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1

Asian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team12:26:17
2Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:06
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:09
4Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:17
5Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
6Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
7Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
8Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:50
10Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:34
11Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:01:43
12M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:01:48
13Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:01:49
14Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano0:01:52
15Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
16Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:02:56
17Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:03:26
18M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
19Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
20Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
21Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:47
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:05
23Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:04:28
24Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:05:15
25Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:39
26Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:40
28Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:05:51
29Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
30Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team0:07:10
31Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:08:33
32Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:08:46
33Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:09:07
34Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:09:37
35Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:43
36Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:11:09
37Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team0:12:50
38Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:13:09
39Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:15:06
40Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:29
41Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:17:30
42Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:17:31
43Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:35
44Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
45Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
46Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
47Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team0:21:13
48Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
49Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:21:33
51Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:23:17
52Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:23:39
53Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:39:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chipotle Development Team37:19:33
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:35
3Azad University Cycling Team0:01:37
4Max Success Sports Cycling
5Androni Giocattoli0:03:09
6Korea National Team0:03:51
7United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:06:11
8Colnago CSF INOX Pro0:06:56
9Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
10Aisan Racing Team0:07:20
11Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:07:59
12Team Champion System0:08:35
13Team Europcar0:09:39
14Skil Shimano Cycling Team0:10:27
15Landbouwkrediet0:10:47
16Suren Cycling Team0:12:33
17CCC Polsat Polkowice0:17:49
18Le Tua Cycling Team0:19:02
19Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:23
20MTN Qhubeka0:30:26
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli0:30:53
22Malaysia National Team0:31:17
23Singapore National Team0:36:53

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team37:20:52
2Azad University Cycling Team0:00:18
3Max Success Sports Cycling
4Korea National Team0:02:32
5Aisan Racing Team0:06:01
6Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:06:40
7Suren Cycling Team0:11:14
8Malaysia National Team0:29:58
9Singapore National Team0:35:34
10Le Tua Cycling Team0:40:51

