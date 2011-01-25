Image 1 of 25 Another yellow jersey is prepared at the press in Sitiawan after the finish to stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 25 Racer leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli) on the podium. (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 3 of 25 Officials are greeted by the race mascot (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 4 of 25 The peloton (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 5 of 25 It's a drag race to the line. (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 6 of 25 The peloton at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 7 of 25 The final wind-up (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 8 of 25 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) sprints to a stage win (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 9 of 25 Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 10 of 25 A bird's eye view of Marcel Kittel (Skil - Shimano) winning stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Veteran rider Jaan Kirsipuu (Team Champion System) from Estonia will be a wealth of racing knowledge to his teammates throughout the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 25 A rider from the Androni Giocattoli team cleans his bike as well as himself after stage three finished in Sitiawan. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 25 Shinpei Fukuda (Asian Racing Team) from Japan leaves the stage after signing on for stage three in Taiping. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 25 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has a seven second lead over Malaysian rider Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) heading into the fourth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 25 Jersey feel okay Andrea? Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) remains in the tour lead but the race now heads to the mountains for stages four and five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 25 Italian dynamo Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) is level with Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) on 51 points in the sprint points competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 25 Dutchman Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano) is level with Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) on six points in the king of the mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 25 Malaysian favourite Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) remains in the best placed Asian rider's jersey after three stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 25 Stage three podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu ProAsia), Marcel Kittel (1st,Skil Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (3rd,Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 25 Marcel Kittel (Skil Shimano) from Germany has elevated himself to third overall on the tour after his win into Sitiawan. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 25 It's Skil Shimano's Marcel Kittel from Germany who wins the stage, much to the delight of teammate Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel behind. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 25 Ah yes now, and here comes the peloton! The charge to the line in Sitiawan for the finish to stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 25 And here comes the peloton...Oh wait, sorry, it's the Tour de Langkawi cavalcade that enters the towns prior to the riders on stage finishes. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 25 Chief Commissaire Peter Stuppacher (right) and Radio Tour Officer Hendrick Redant enjoy some waffles for brunch prior to the start of stage three in Tiaping. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 25 The winning team of Skil Shimano wind down after the stage beneath company signage in Sitiawan. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Young German powerhouse Marcel Kittel sprinted to a superb victory in Sitiawan today. The youngster riding for Skil-Shimano had too much speed for Malaysian Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia cycling team) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

“First I have to say a big thank you to my team,” said Kittel. “The lead out worked really well. I got in the best position I could have for sprinting.”

The stage was lively early on, with riders trying to get clear of the peloton, but every move was shut down. It wasn’t until Loh Sea Keong (Malaysian National Team) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) broke away 60 kilometres into the stage that a move got away. The duo built an advantage of just over four minutes as the peloton led by Farnese Vini kept them in check. The leaders fought hard to stay away but ultimately got caught five kilometres from the finish.

Farnese Vini were leading the peloton and did the best they could to deliver Guardini to a third win but Kittel was to ruin their party, proving too fast and securing a huge victory.

Marcel Kittel was third in the under-23 world championships last year and the 22-year-old was thrilled with his win today.

“I didn’t know about the history of all these riders like Alessandro Petacchi who have collected their first win here or started their career here like Paolo Bettini…but it’s nice to hear,” explained Kittel. “As far as my future is concerned, I don’t want to compare myself with other riders,” stated Kittel. “I’m known as time triallist, especially since I got the bronze medal at the under-23 world championships last year, but I want to show during my first year as a pro that I can also be fast in sprints. Today is a good start.

“When I look at our team here, I see two good climbers and two good sprinters. For sprinting, we have Kenny van Hummel and myself. Today Kenny said he preferred to help me out so I had the privilege of going into the sprint with him and Koen de Kort in front of me,” said Kittel. “We don’t want to focus on only one person at Skil-Shimano. The whole team is really strong.”

Kittel admitted he was a bit reluctant to race in Asia, but seems to have grown a liking to Malaysia. “I was a little bit afraid when I got the call because racing in January is very early and it’s new to me. It’s completely different than what I’m used to in Europe. I feel a bit strange to begin my career in Asia where I’ve never raced before but I like it actually.

“I like the heat. The conditions for racing here are really good. It’s a nice country.”

Andrea Guardini’s third place kept him in the leader’s yellow jersey and he was pleased to still wear the jersey heading into the tough mountain stages over the coming days.

“It’s always difficult to keep going at a high level,” admitted Guardini. “My team did a great job today. We wanted to keep the yellow and blue jerseys and managed to do it. “I tried to win the sprint again today. The team did everything they could for me but third place is a great result.”

Stage four will take the riders to the Cameron Highlands, with an hors categorie climb on the menu. With Guardini being nominally a sprinter, a new overall leader may well emerge.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 3:14:18 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 4 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 7 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 8 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 10 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 12 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 13 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 17 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 18 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 20 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team 21 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 23 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 24 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 25 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 26 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 28 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 31 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 32 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 33 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 34 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 35 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 36 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 38 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 39 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 40 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 42 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 43 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 44 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 46 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 47 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 48 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 50 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 51 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 52 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 53 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 54 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 55 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 56 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 60 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 61 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 62 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 64 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 65 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 66 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 67 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 68 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 73 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 74 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 75 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 76 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 77 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 78 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 79 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 80 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 81 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 82 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 83 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 84 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 85 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 86 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 87 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 88 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 89 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 90 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 91 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 92 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 93 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 94 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 95 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 96 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 97 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 98 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 101 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 102 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 103 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 104 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 105 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 106 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 107 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 108 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 109 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 110 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 113 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 114 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 115 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 116 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 117 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 118 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 119 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 120 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 121 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 122 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 123 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 124 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 125 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 126 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 127 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 128 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System HD Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team 0:34:36 HD Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:35:35 HD Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team HD Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 0:35:37 DNF Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team DNF Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka DNS Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar DNS Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team DNS Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling

Sprint 1 - Kuala Kangsar 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 5 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 3 3 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 4 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Beruas 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Pantai Remis 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 4 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Gantang (Cat. 4) 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 3 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 1

Asian riders 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3:14:18 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 3 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 6 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 7 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 11 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 12 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 13 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 14 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 15 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 16 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 18 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 19 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 21 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 22 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 23 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 24 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 25 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 26 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 27 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 28 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 29 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 30 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 31 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 32 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 33 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 34 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 35 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 36 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 37 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 38 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 39 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 40 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 41 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 42 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 43 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 44 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 47 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 48 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 49 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 50 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 51 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 52 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 53 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 54 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System

Teams 1 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 9:42:54 2 Skil-Shimano 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 5 CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Aisan Racing Team 8 Korea National Team 9 Malaysia National Team 10 Team Europcar 11 Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Team Champion System 13 Le Tua Cycling Team 14 Suren Cycling Team 15 Azad University Cycling Team 16 Singapore National Team 17 Androni Giocattoli 18 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 19 MTN Qhubeka 20 Chipotle Development Team 21 Colnago-CSF Inox 22 Max Success Sports Cycling 23 Landbouwkrediet

Asian Teams 1 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 9:42:54 2 Aisan Racing Team 3 Korea National Team 4 Malaysia National Team 5 Suren Cycling Team 6 Azad University Cycling Team 7 Singapore National Team 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Max Success Sports Cycling 10 Le Tua Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 8:43:44 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:07 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:00:18 4 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 0:00:20 5 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:00:21 6 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:22 7 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 8 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:23 9 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:24 10 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:25 11 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 0:00:26 12 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:27 13 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 14 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 15 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:00:28 16 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team 18 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 20 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 21 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 22 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 23 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 24 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 27 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 28 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 29 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 31 Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 33 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team 35 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 36 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 37 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 38 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 41 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 42 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 43 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 44 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 46 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 47 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 48 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 49 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 51 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 53 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 55 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 56 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 57 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 60 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 62 Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 66 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano 67 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 68 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 70 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 71 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 73 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 75 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 76 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 77 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 78 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 79 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 80 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 81 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 83 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 85 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 86 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 87 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 89 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 90 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 91 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 93 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 94 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 95 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 96 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 97 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 98 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 99 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 100 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 101 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 102 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 103 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 104 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 106 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 107 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 109 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 110 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 111 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 112 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 113 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 114 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 115 Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 116 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 117 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 118 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 119 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:00:47 120 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:48 121 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 122 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 123 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:23 124 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:33 125 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:45 126 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 0:01:57 127 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:12 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:20

Points classification 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 51 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 51 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano 26 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 5 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 25 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 24 7 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 8 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 20 9 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 10 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 17 11 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 16 12 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 13 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team 14 14 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 13 15 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 16 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 12 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 12 18 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 19 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 7 21 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 22 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 23 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 24 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 25 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 3 27 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 28 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 2 29 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 2 30 Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 31 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 32 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 2 33 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 1 34 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 1 35 Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 36 Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Mountains classification 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 6 3 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 4 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 3 6 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 7 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 8 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 9 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 1

Asian riders classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 8:43:51 2 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:15 4 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:16 5 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 0:00:20 6 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 7 Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 8 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 0:00:21 9 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 12 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 15 Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team 16 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 18 Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 19 Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team 20 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 21 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 23 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 24 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano 26 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 27 Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 28 Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 29 Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 30 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 31 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 32 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 33 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 34 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 35 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 36 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli 37 Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 38 Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 40 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 41 Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 42 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 43 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 46 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 47 Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team 48 Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 49 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling 50 Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team 51 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 52 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 53 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 0:00:41

Teams classification 1 Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 26:12:36 2 Skil-Shimano 3 Korea National Team 4 MTN Qhubeka 5 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 Landbouwkrediet 7 Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli 8 Le Tua Cycling Team 9 Team Champion System 10 CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 Androni Giocattoli 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Malaysia National Team 14 Aisan Racing Team 15 Colnago-CSF Inox 16 Singapore National Team 17 Team Europcar 18 Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 19 Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Max Success Sports Cycling 21 Chipotle Development Team 22 Suren Cycling Team 23 Azad University Cycling Team