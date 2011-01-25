Trending

Kittel wins the sprint in Sitiawan

Guardini still in yellow

Image 1 of 25

Another yellow jersey is prepared at the press in Sitiawan after the finish to stage three.

Another yellow jersey is prepared at the press in Sitiawan after the finish to stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 25

Racer leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli) on the podium.

Racer leader Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli) on the podium.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 3 of 25

Officials are greeted by the race mascot

Officials are greeted by the race mascot
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 4 of 25

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 5 of 25

It's a drag race to the line.

It's a drag race to the line.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 6 of 25

The peloton at the Tour de Langkawi

The peloton at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 7 of 25

The final wind-up

The final wind-up
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 8 of 25

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) sprints to a stage win

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) sprints to a stage win
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 9 of 25

Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) on the podium

Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 10 of 25

A bird's eye view of Marcel Kittel (Skil - Shimano) winning stage three.

A bird's eye view of Marcel Kittel (Skil - Shimano) winning stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Veteran rider Jaan Kirsipuu (Team Champion System) from Estonia will be a wealth of racing knowledge to his teammates throughout the tour.

Veteran rider Jaan Kirsipuu (Team Champion System) from Estonia will be a wealth of racing knowledge to his teammates throughout the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 25

A rider from the Androni Giocattoli team cleans his bike as well as himself after stage three finished in Sitiawan.

A rider from the Androni Giocattoli team cleans his bike as well as himself after stage three finished in Sitiawan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 25

Shinpei Fukuda (Asian Racing Team) from Japan leaves the stage after signing on for stage three in Taiping.

Shinpei Fukuda (Asian Racing Team) from Japan leaves the stage after signing on for stage three in Taiping.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has a seven second lead over Malaysian rider Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) heading into the fourth stage.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has a seven second lead over Malaysian rider Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) heading into the fourth stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 25

Jersey feel okay Andrea? Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) remains in the tour lead but the race now heads to the mountains for stages four and five.

Jersey feel okay Andrea? Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) remains in the tour lead but the race now heads to the mountains for stages four and five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 25

Italian dynamo Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) is level with Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) on 51 points in the sprint points competition.

Italian dynamo Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) is level with Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) on 51 points in the sprint points competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 25

Dutchman Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano) is level with Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) on six points in the king of the mountains competition.

Dutchman Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano) is level with Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) on six points in the king of the mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 25

Malaysian favourite Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) remains in the best placed Asian rider's jersey after three stages.

Malaysian favourite Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia) remains in the best placed Asian rider's jersey after three stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 25

Stage three podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu ProAsia), Marcel Kittel (1st,Skil Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (3rd,Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

Stage three podium (l-r): Anuar Manan (2nd,Terengganu ProAsia), Marcel Kittel (1st,Skil Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (3rd,Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 25

Marcel Kittel (Skil Shimano) from Germany has elevated himself to third overall on the tour after his win into Sitiawan.

Marcel Kittel (Skil Shimano) from Germany has elevated himself to third overall on the tour after his win into Sitiawan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 25

It's Skil Shimano's Marcel Kittel from Germany who wins the stage, much to the delight of teammate Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel behind.

It's Skil Shimano's Marcel Kittel from Germany who wins the stage, much to the delight of teammate Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel behind.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 25

Ah yes now, and here comes the peloton! The charge to the line in Sitiawan for the finish to stage three.

Ah yes now, and here comes the peloton! The charge to the line in Sitiawan for the finish to stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 25

And here comes the peloton...Oh wait, sorry, it's the Tour de Langkawi cavalcade that enters the towns prior to the riders on stage finishes.

And here comes the peloton...Oh wait, sorry, it's the Tour de Langkawi cavalcade that enters the towns prior to the riders on stage finishes.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 25

Chief Commissaire Peter Stuppacher (right) and Radio Tour Officer Hendrick Redant enjoy some waffles for brunch prior to the start of stage three in Tiaping.

Chief Commissaire Peter Stuppacher (right) and Radio Tour Officer Hendrick Redant enjoy some waffles for brunch prior to the start of stage three in Tiaping.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 25

The winning team of Skil Shimano wind down after the stage beneath company signage in Sitiawan.

The winning team of Skil Shimano wind down after the stage beneath company signage in Sitiawan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Young German powerhouse Marcel Kittel sprinted to a superb victory in Sitiawan today. The youngster riding for Skil-Shimano had too much speed for Malaysian Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia cycling team) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

“First I have to say a big thank you to my team,” said Kittel. “The lead out worked really well. I got in the best position I could have for sprinting.”

The stage was lively early on, with riders trying to get clear of the peloton, but every move was shut down. It wasn’t until Loh Sea Keong (Malaysian National Team) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) broke away 60 kilometres into the stage that a move got away. The duo built an advantage of just over four minutes as the peloton led by Farnese Vini kept them in check. The leaders fought hard to stay away but ultimately got caught five kilometres from the finish.

Farnese Vini were leading the peloton and did the best they could to deliver Guardini to a third win but Kittel was to ruin their party, proving too fast and securing a huge victory.

Marcel Kittel was third in the under-23 world championships last year and the 22-year-old was thrilled with his win today.

“I didn’t know about the history of all these riders like Alessandro Petacchi who have collected their first win here or started their career here like Paolo Bettini…but it’s nice to hear,” explained Kittel. “As far as my future is concerned, I don’t want to compare myself with other riders,” stated Kittel. “I’m known as time triallist, especially since I got the bronze medal at the under-23 world championships last year, but I want to show during my first year as a pro that I can also be fast in sprints. Today is a good start.

“When I look at our team here, I see two good climbers and two good sprinters. For sprinting, we have Kenny van Hummel and myself. Today Kenny said he preferred to help me out so I had the privilege of going into the sprint with him and Koen de Kort in front of me,” said Kittel. “We don’t want to focus on only one person at Skil-Shimano. The whole team is really strong.”

Kittel admitted he was a bit reluctant to race in Asia, but seems to have grown a liking to Malaysia. “I was a little bit afraid when I got the call because racing in January is very early and it’s new to me. It’s completely different than what I’m used to in Europe. I feel a bit strange to begin my career in Asia where I’ve never raced before but I like it actually.

“I like the heat. The conditions for racing here are really good. It’s a nice country.”

Andrea Guardini’s third place kept him in the leader’s yellow jersey and he was pleased to still wear the jersey heading into the tough mountain stages over the coming days.

“It’s always difficult to keep going at a high level,” admitted Guardini. “My team did a great job today. We wanted to keep the yellow and blue jerseys and managed to do it. “I tried to win the sprint again today. The team did everything they could for me but third place is a great result.”

Stage four will take the riders to the Cameron Highlands, with an hors categorie climb on the menu. With Guardini being nominally a sprinter, a new overall leader may well emerge.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano3:14:18
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
4André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
7Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
8Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
10Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
12Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
13Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
14Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
17Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
20Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
21Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
23Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
24Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
25Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
26David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
28Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
29Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
30Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
31Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
32M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
33Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
34Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
35Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
36Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
38Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
39Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
40Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
42Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
43Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
44Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
46Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
47Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
48Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
50Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
51Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
52Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
53Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
54Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
55Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
56Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
58Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
59Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
60Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
61Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
62Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
64Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
65Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
66Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
67Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
68Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
73Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
74Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
75Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
76Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
77M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
78Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
79Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
80Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
81Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
82Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
83Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
84Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
85Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
86Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
87Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
88Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
89Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
90Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
91Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
92Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
93Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
94Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
95Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
96Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
97Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
98Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
99Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
101Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
102Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
103Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
104Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
105Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
106Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
107Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
108Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
109Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
110Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
113Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
114Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
115David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
116Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
117Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
118Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
119Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
120James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
121Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
122Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
123Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
124Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
125Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
126Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
127Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
128Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
HDEunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team0:34:36
HDMasahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:35:35
HDChin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
HDJiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling0:35:37
DNFJie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
DNFDylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
DNSYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
DNSSungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
DNSTing Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling

Sprint 1 - Kuala Kangsar
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling5pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli3
3M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
4Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Beruas
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Pantai Remis
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
4Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Mountain 1 - Bukit Gantang (Cat. 4)
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
3Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling1

Asian riders
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling3:14:18
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
3Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
6Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
10Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
11Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
12Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
13M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
14Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
15Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
16Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
18Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
19Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
21Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
22Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
23Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
24Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
25Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
26Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
27Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
28Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
29Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
30Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
31Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
32Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
33Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
34Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
35Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
36Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
37Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
38M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
39Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
40Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
41Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
42Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
43Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
44Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
47Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
48Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
49Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
50Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
51Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
53Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
54Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System

Teams
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling9:42:54
2Skil-Shimano
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Aisan Racing Team
8Korea National Team
9Malaysia National Team
10Team Europcar
11Drapac Professional Cycling
12Team Champion System
13Le Tua Cycling Team
14Suren Cycling Team
15Azad University Cycling Team
16Singapore National Team
17Androni Giocattoli
18Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
19MTN Qhubeka
20Chipotle Development Team
21Colnago-CSF Inox
22Max Success Sports Cycling
23Landbouwkrediet

Asian Teams
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling9:42:54
2Aisan Racing Team
3Korea National Team
4Malaysia National Team
5Suren Cycling Team
6Azad University Cycling Team
7Singapore National Team
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Max Success Sports Cycling
10Le Tua Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli8:43:44
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:07
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:00:18
4Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System0:00:20
5Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:21
6Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:22
7Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
8Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:23
9Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:00:24
10Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:25
11Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:00:26
12Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:27
13M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
14Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
15Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:00:28
16André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
18Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
20Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
21Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
22David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
23Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
24Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
27Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
28Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
29Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
31Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
33Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
35Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
36Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
37Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
38Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
41Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
42Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
43Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
44Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
46Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
47Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
48Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
49Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
51Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
53Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
55Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
56Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
57Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
59Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
60Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
61Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
62Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
65Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
66Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
67Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
68Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
71David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
73Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
75Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
76Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
77Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
78Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
79Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
80Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
81Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
83Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
85Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
86Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
87Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
89Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
90Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
91Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
93David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
94Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
95Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
96Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
98Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
99Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
100Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
101Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
102Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
103Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
104Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
105Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
106Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
107Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
109Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
111Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
112Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
113Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
114Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
115Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
116Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
117Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
118Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
119Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:00:47
120Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:48
121Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
122Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
123Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:23
124Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:33
125Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:45
126Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli0:01:57
127James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:12
128Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:20

Points classification
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli51pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling51
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano26
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25
5Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka25
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano24
7André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice22
8Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling20
9Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
10Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17
11Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team16
12Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
13Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team14
14Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System13
15Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka13
16Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team12
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team12
18Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team10
19Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team8
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli7
21Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
22Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
23Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team5
24Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
25Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team4
26Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System3
27Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
28M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling2
29Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team2
30Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
31Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
32Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli2
33Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team1
34Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team1
35Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
36Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Mountains classification
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano6
3Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team4
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
5Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling3
6Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling2
7Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
8Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
9Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli1

Asian riders classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling8:43:51
2Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:14
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:15
4Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:16
5Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:20
6M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
7Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
8Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team0:00:21
9Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
12Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
13Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
14Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
15Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
16Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
18Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
19Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
20Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
21Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
23M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
24Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
26Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
27Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
28Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
29Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
30Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
31Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
32Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
33Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
34Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
35Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
36Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
37Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
38Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
40Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
41Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
42Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
43Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
46Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
47Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
48Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
49Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
50Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
51Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
53Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:41

Teams classification
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling26:12:36
2Skil-Shimano
3Korea National Team
4MTN Qhubeka
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team
6Landbouwkrediet
7Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
8Le Tua Cycling Team
9Team Champion System
10CCC Polsat Polkowice
11Androni Giocattoli
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Malaysia National Team
14Aisan Racing Team
15Colnago-CSF Inox
16Singapore National Team
17Team Europcar
18Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
19Drapac Professional Cycling
20Max Success Sports Cycling
21Chipotle Development Team
22Suren Cycling Team
23Azad University Cycling Team

Asian teams classification
1Terengganu ProAsia Cycling26:12:36
2Malaysia National Team
3Korea National Team
4Aisan Racing Team
5Singapore National Team
6Max Success Sports Cycling
7Suren Cycling Team
8Azad University Cycling Team
9Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Le Tua Cycling Team

