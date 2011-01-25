Kittel wins the sprint in Sitiawan
Guardini still in yellow
Young German powerhouse Marcel Kittel sprinted to a superb victory in Sitiawan today. The youngster riding for Skil-Shimano had too much speed for Malaysian Anuar Manan (Terengganu ProAsia cycling team) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).
“First I have to say a big thank you to my team,” said Kittel. “The lead out worked really well. I got in the best position I could have for sprinting.”
The stage was lively early on, with riders trying to get clear of the peloton, but every move was shut down. It wasn’t until Loh Sea Keong (Malaysian National Team) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) broke away 60 kilometres into the stage that a move got away. The duo built an advantage of just over four minutes as the peloton led by Farnese Vini kept them in check. The leaders fought hard to stay away but ultimately got caught five kilometres from the finish.
Farnese Vini were leading the peloton and did the best they could to deliver Guardini to a third win but Kittel was to ruin their party, proving too fast and securing a huge victory.
Marcel Kittel was third in the under-23 world championships last year and the 22-year-old was thrilled with his win today.
“I didn’t know about the history of all these riders like Alessandro Petacchi who have collected their first win here or started their career here like Paolo Bettini…but it’s nice to hear,” explained Kittel. “As far as my future is concerned, I don’t want to compare myself with other riders,” stated Kittel. “I’m known as time triallist, especially since I got the bronze medal at the under-23 world championships last year, but I want to show during my first year as a pro that I can also be fast in sprints. Today is a good start.
“When I look at our team here, I see two good climbers and two good sprinters. For sprinting, we have Kenny van Hummel and myself. Today Kenny said he preferred to help me out so I had the privilege of going into the sprint with him and Koen de Kort in front of me,” said Kittel. “We don’t want to focus on only one person at Skil-Shimano. The whole team is really strong.”
Kittel admitted he was a bit reluctant to race in Asia, but seems to have grown a liking to Malaysia. “I was a little bit afraid when I got the call because racing in January is very early and it’s new to me. It’s completely different than what I’m used to in Europe. I feel a bit strange to begin my career in Asia where I’ve never raced before but I like it actually.
“I like the heat. The conditions for racing here are really good. It’s a nice country.”
Andrea Guardini’s third place kept him in the leader’s yellow jersey and he was pleased to still wear the jersey heading into the tough mountain stages over the coming days.
“It’s always difficult to keep going at a high level,” admitted Guardini. “My team did a great job today. We wanted to keep the yellow and blue jerseys and managed to do it. “I tried to win the sprint again today. The team did everything they could for me but third place is a great result.”
Stage four will take the riders to the Cameron Highlands, with an hors categorie climb on the menu. With Guardini being nominally a sprinter, a new overall leader may well emerge.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|3:14:18
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|4
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|7
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|8
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|10
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|12
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|17
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|18
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|21
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|23
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|24
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|25
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|26
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|28
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|29
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|32
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|33
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|34
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|35
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|36
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|39
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|40
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|42
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|43
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|44
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|46
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|47
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|48
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|50
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|51
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|52
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|53
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|54
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|55
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|56
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|60
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|61
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|62
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|64
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|65
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|66
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|67
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|68
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|73
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|74
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|75
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|76
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|77
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|78
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|79
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|80
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|81
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|82
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|83
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|84
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|85
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|86
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|87
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|88
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|90
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|91
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|92
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|93
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|94
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|95
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|96
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|97
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|98
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|102
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|103
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|105
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|106
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|107
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|108
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|109
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|110
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|113
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|114
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|117
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|118
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|119
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|120
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|121
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|122
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|123
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|124
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|125
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|126
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|127
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|128
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|HD
|Eunseong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:34:36
|HD
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:35:35
|HD
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Jiang Kun (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|0:35:37
|DNF
|Jie Lemual Lee Yun (Sin) Singapore National Team
|DNF
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|DNS
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|DNS
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|3
|3
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|4
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|1
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|4
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|3
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3:14:18
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|6
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|11
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|13
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|14
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|15
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|16
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|18
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|21
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|22
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|23
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|24
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|25
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|26
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|27
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|28
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|29
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|30
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|31
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|32
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|33
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|34
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|35
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|36
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|37
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|38
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|39
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|40
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|41
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|42
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|43
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|44
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|47
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|48
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|49
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|50
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|51
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|53
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|54
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|9:42:54
|2
|Skil-Shimano
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Korea National Team
|9
|Malaysia National Team
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Team Champion System
|13
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|14
|Suren Cycling Team
|15
|Azad University Cycling Team
|16
|Singapore National Team
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|19
|MTN Qhubeka
|20
|Chipotle Development Team
|21
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|22
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|23
|Landbouwkrediet
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|9:42:54
|2
|Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Korea National Team
|4
|Malaysia National Team
|5
|Suren Cycling Team
|6
|Azad University Cycling Team
|7
|Singapore National Team
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|8:43:44
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:18
|4
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|0:00:20
|5
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:22
|7
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|8
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:23
|9
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|10
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:25
|11
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|0:00:26
|12
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:27
|13
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|14
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|15
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:00:28
|16
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|18
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|20
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|22
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|23
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|24
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|25
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|27
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|29
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|31
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|33
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Le Tua Cycling Team
|35
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|36
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|37
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|38
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|41
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|42
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|43
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|44
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|46
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|47
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|48
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|49
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|50
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|51
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|53
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|55
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|56
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|57
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|60
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|62
|Jose Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|67
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|68
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|71
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|73
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|75
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|76
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|77
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|78
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|79
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|80
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|81
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|85
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|86
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|87
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|89
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|90
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|91
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|93
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|95
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|96
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|97
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|98
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|99
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|100
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|101
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|102
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|103
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|104
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|106
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|107
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|108
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|109
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|111
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|112
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|113
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|114
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|115
|Sébastian Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|116
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|117
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|118
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|119
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:00:47
|120
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:48
|121
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|122
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:23
|124
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:33
|125
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:45
|126
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|0:01:57
|127
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:12
|128
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:20
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|51
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|51
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|26
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|5
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|25
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|24
|7
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|8
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|20
|9
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|10
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|11
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|16
|12
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|13
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Le Tua Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|13
|15
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|16
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|18
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|19
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|7
|21
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|22
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|23
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|24
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|25
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|3
|27
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|28
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|2
|29
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Crescenzo D'Amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|31
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|32
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|2
|33
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Rafai Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|36
|Otavio Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|6
|3
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|3
|6
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|7
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|8
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|9
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|8:43:51
|2
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:00:20
|6
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|7
|Mohd Salleh Mohd Razif (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|8
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Alias Ahmad Fakhrullah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|Adi Putera Yusof (Sin) Singapore National Team
|16
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|18
|Choon Haut Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|19
|Gu Jang Kyung (Kor) Korea National Team
|20
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|21
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|Puchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|23
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|24
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil-Shimano
|26
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|27
|Abulfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|28
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|29
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi G. (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|30
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|31
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|32
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|33
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|34
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|35
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|36
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri Sotttoli
|37
|Meysam Ameli (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|38
|Othman M. Adiq (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|40
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|41
|Kihong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|42
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|43
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|44
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|46
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|47
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Azad University Cycling Team
|48
|Adrian Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|49
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports Cycling
|50
|Nur Misbah M. Rauf (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|51
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|53
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|0:00:41
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|26:12:36
|2
|Skil-Shimano
|3
|Korea National Team
|4
|MTN Qhubeka
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sotttoli
|8
|Le Tua Cycling Team
|9
|Team Champion System
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Malaysia National Team
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|15
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|16
|Singapore National Team
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|21
|Chipotle Development Team
|22
|Suren Cycling Team
|23
|Azad University Cycling Team
|1
|Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|26:12:36
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Korea National Team
|4
|Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Singapore National Team
|6
|Max Success Sports Cycling
|7
|Suren Cycling Team
|8
|Azad University Cycling Team
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Le Tua Cycling Team
