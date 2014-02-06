Ladies Tour of Qatar: Wild wins stage 3
Wild moves back into race lead
Stage 3: Katara Cultural Village - Al Khor Corniche
The Orica-AIS squad made repeated attempts to break the Dutch grip on the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but their efforts ultimately went unrewarded as Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) claimed the spoils on stage 3 to Al Khor Corniche.
Wild's victory was enough to lift her above teammate Amy Pieters on the general classification and back into the golden jersey, but the win – her second this week – was perhaps the hardest-fought of the eight in total that she has captured at the Ladies Tour of Qatar since the event's inception in 2009.
"I'm really happy but I also feel a bit sorry for Amy because she won well yesterday and now I've taken the jersey back. But the good thing is that we keep it in the team," Wild said. "That was the goal – to keep the jersey in the team, with me or with Amy."
The finale was marked by a concerted show of aggression from Orica-AIS, led by world number one Emma Johansson. The Swede had Gracie Elvin, Melissa Hoskins and Loes Gunnewijk for company in the winning move of 14 riders, and the quartet took turns attacking in an attempt to rid themselves of Wild and the other fast finishers.
Such an approach helped Judith Arndt beat the sprinters and the odds to claim overall victory here two years ago, but in spite of the notable Orica offensive, the Giant-Shimano pairing of Wild and Pieters simply could not be dislodged in the closing kilometres of stage 3.
After ebbing and flowing for 18 kilometres, the leading echelon regrouped ahead of the red kite, and there was a certain degree of inevitability about the finishing sprint, although Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) made a brave attempt to anticipate her rivals on the windswept finishing straight. The American would fade in the final 100 metres, however, as Wild roared past to take the stage win, while an impressive Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) held off Chloe Hosking (Hitec-Products) for second place.
Thanks to the sixteen seconds in time bonuses she earned on the stage, Wild now holds a nine-second lead over Pieters, while Orica-AIS' Chloe Hosking and Emma Johansson remain in 3rd and 4th place, albeit now 21 and 35 seconds down, respectively. Ahead of Friday's conclusion on Doha's Corniche, Giant-Shimano are in a commanding position.
"The gold jersey has passed to my teammate and I'm still in the white jersey, so I think we can be really happy," Pieters said. "Tomorrow, I hope we can win the stage again, and if we do, we will hold onto the jersey too."
Orica seize the initiative
For the third day in succession, winds buffeted the peloton, and for the third consecutive stage, only an elite group of riders were left in contention for the win by day's end. There was a steady start to proceedings after the peloton was flagged away from the Katara Cultural Village in northern Doha, but as the pace wound up before the day's first sprint (40.5km), the first splits began to appear in the peloton.
Surprisingly, Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon) was among those to miss the move, and while there was a general regrouping ahead of a breathless finale, it was merely a stay of execution for any lingering podium aspirations.
After lone attacker Aude Biannic (France) was swept up, Orica-AIS set about whittling down the peloton, having found fertile terrain for their particular brand of aggressive riding in the final 25 kilometres. Led by Johansson, the Australian outfit forced a selection of just 14 riders on the windswept run-in to the finish.
Mindful of the lack of a bona fide sprinter in their ranks – or at least, a rider capable of outmatching Wild, Hosking, Olds et al – Orica-AIS took it in turns to attack in the finale, with Johansson, Australian champion Gracie Elvin and Melissa Hoskins trying their luck at various times.
"Orica were attacking constantly in the final 20 kilometres and the group was just all over the place, so it was a really, really hard day," Hosking said afterwards. "Then in the sprint, Wild was just so strong and I was just so tired too."
Their aggression made for a disjointed leading echelon and a thrilling final 10 kilometres, and as the group fragmented and reformed almost without stop. Johansson's most telling attack came with 7 kilometres to go, but the implacable Wild moved swiftly to police the move.
Shortly afterwards, Elvin slipped away only for the gold jersey of Amy Pieters to follow, and while the Lizzie Armistead (Boels-Dolmans) breathed life into the effort when she bridged across, they were ultimately reeled in and the stage was set for the sprint finish. On the seafront at Al Khor, Kirsten Wild's emphatic sprint finish felt very much like a down payment on final overall victory.
Full Results
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|2:27:34
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:05
|11
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:15
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|13
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
|17
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|19
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|20
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:16
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|22
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:18
|23
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|28
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|29
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|30
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|31
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|33
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
|34
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|36
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|37
|Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|39
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|41
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|42
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|43
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|45
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|46
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|47
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|48
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|49
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|50
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|51
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|52
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|53
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|54
|Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
|55
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|56
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|57
|Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|58
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|59
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|60
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|61
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|62
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|63
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|64
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:06:51
|65
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|66
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|67
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|68
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|69
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:18
|70
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|71
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|72
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|73
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|74
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|75
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|76
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|77
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|78
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|80
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|81
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|82
|Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:12:59
|83
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|84
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|85
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:17:27
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|9
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|6
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|4
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|2
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|1
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|2:27:34
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:15
|4
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|5
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|7
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|9
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|10
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|11
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|12
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|14
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:06:51
|15
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|16
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|18
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:11:18
|19
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|20
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|21
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|22
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|23
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|24
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:17:27
|1
|Orica - AIS
|7:23:02
|2
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:58
|3
|Team Giant - Shimano
|4
|Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:20
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|6
|Australia
|0:03:34
|7
|Hitec Products
|0:04:43
|8
|RusVelo
|0:05:33
|9
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|11
|France
|0:08:00
|12
|Wiggle Honda
|0:08:26
|13
|China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:10:55
|14
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:14:01
|15
|Italy
|0:17:49
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|7:30:53
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:00:09
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:00:21
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|0:00:35
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:47
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:55
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:29
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:40
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:48
|10
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:18
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:20
|14
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|0:02:23
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:02:58
|16
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:20
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:03:49
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|20
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:25
|21
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:05:47
|22
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:59
|23
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:07
|25
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:12:16
|26
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:12:57
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|0:13:01
|28
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:13:15
|29
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|30
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|31
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|32
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
|0:14:16
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:14:18
|35
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|36
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|37
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|38
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:15:52
|39
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|40
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|41
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|43
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:17:55
|44
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|45
|Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:17
|46
|Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|47
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:20:22
|48
|Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
|49
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|52
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|53
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|54
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|55
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|56
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|58
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|59
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|60
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|62
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|63
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|64
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:23:25
|65
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:23:28
|66
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|67
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|68
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|69
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|70
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|0:24:18
|71
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|72
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:26:48
|73
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:27:55
|74
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|76
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|77
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|78
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|79
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:29:08
|80
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:29:17
|81
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:29:36
|82
|Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|83
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:31:40
|84
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:34:38
|85
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:36:00
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|53
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|31
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|21
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|17
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|12
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|11
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|9
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|11
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|7
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|5
|13
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|5
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|5
|15
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|16
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|17
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|2
|19
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|1
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|7:31:02
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:46
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:31
|4
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:15:43
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|6
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:20:13
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|9
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|13
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|14
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:23:19
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|16
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|17
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|18
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:27:46
|19
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|20
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|21
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|22
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:28:59
|23
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:29:08
|24
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:35:51
|1
|Orica - AIS
|22:35:04
|2
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:01:51
|3
|Specialized - lululemon
|0:13:11
|4
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|5
|Hitec Products
|0:21:32
|6
|RusVelo
|0:21:33
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|0:22:07
|8
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:22:48
|9
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:24:44
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:36:07
|11
|France
|0:44:02
|12
|Australia
|0:44:06
|13
|Italy
|0:46:08
|14
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:57:17
|15
|China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:57:36
