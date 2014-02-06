Trending

Ladies Tour of Qatar: Wild wins stage 3

Wild moves back into race lead

Image 1 of 25

The Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 3 start

The Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 3 start
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 2 of 25

Amy Pieters (Liv-Shimano) back in the young rider's jersey

Amy Pieters (Liv-Shimano) back in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 3 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the leader's jersey in Qatar

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the leader's jersey in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 4 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the points jersey in Qatar

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the points jersey in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 5 of 25

Kirsten Wild wins stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Kirsten Wild wins stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 6 of 25

The general classification favorites made the front group

The general classification favorites made the front group
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 7 of 25

British champion Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

British champion Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 8 of 25

Aude Biannic (France) in the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Aude Biannic (France) in the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 9 of 25

Aude Biannic (France) on the attack

Aude Biannic (France) on the attack
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 10 of 25

The echelons form on stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The echelons form on stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 11 of 25

Shocking, the sprint in the Ladies Tour of Qatar is sponsored by an oil company.

Shocking, the sprint in the Ladies Tour of Qatar is sponsored by an oil company.
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 12 of 25

The lonely, desolate landscape can demoralize the back echelons

The lonely, desolate landscape can demoralize the back echelons
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 13 of 25

Yes, camels cross here.

Yes, camels cross here.
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 14 of 25

Race leader Amy Pieters on the line

Race leader Amy Pieters on the line
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 15 of 25

Nothing but the road and the sand in the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Nothing but the road and the sand in the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 16 of 25

Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon)

Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 17 of 25

Amy Pieters battles the wind

Amy Pieters battles the wind
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 18 of 25

Stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 19 of 25

The women await the drop of the flag

The women await the drop of the flag
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 20 of 25

The neutral roll out on stage 3 of Qatar

The neutral roll out on stage 3 of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 21 of 25

The jersey holders on stage 3: Kirsten Wild, Amy Pieters and Melissa Hoskins

The jersey holders on stage 3: Kirsten Wild, Amy Pieters and Melissa Hoskins
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 22 of 25

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 23 of 25

A distinct difference in modes of dress between riders and locals in Qatar

A distinct difference in modes of dress between riders and locals in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 24 of 25

The Liv-Shimano riders take in the sights before stage 3

The Liv-Shimano riders take in the sights before stage 3
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 25 of 25

Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar and takes over the leader's jersey from teammate Amy Pieters

Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar and takes over the leader's jersey from teammate Amy Pieters
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

The Orica-AIS squad made repeated attempts to break the Dutch grip on the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but their efforts ultimately went unrewarded as Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) claimed the spoils on stage 3 to Al Khor Corniche.

Wild's victory was enough to lift her above teammate Amy Pieters on the general classification and back into the golden jersey, but the win – her second this week – was perhaps the hardest-fought of the eight in total that she has captured at the Ladies Tour of Qatar since the event's inception in 2009.

"I'm really happy but I also feel a bit sorry for Amy because she won well yesterday and now I've taken the jersey back. But the good thing is that we keep it in the team," Wild said. "That was the goal – to keep the jersey in the team, with me or with Amy."

The finale was marked by a concerted show of aggression from Orica-AIS, led by world number one Emma Johansson. The Swede had Gracie Elvin, Melissa Hoskins and Loes Gunnewijk for company in the winning move of 14 riders, and the quartet took turns attacking in an attempt to rid themselves of Wild and the other fast finishers.

Such an approach helped Judith Arndt beat the sprinters and the odds to claim overall victory here two years ago, but in spite of the notable Orica offensive, the Giant-Shimano pairing of Wild and Pieters simply could not be dislodged in the closing kilometres of stage 3.

After ebbing and flowing for 18 kilometres, the leading echelon regrouped ahead of the red kite, and there was a certain degree of inevitability about the finishing sprint, although Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) made a brave attempt to anticipate her rivals on the windswept finishing straight. The American would fade in the final 100 metres, however, as Wild roared past to take the stage win, while an impressive Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) held off Chloe Hosking (Hitec-Products) for second place.

Thanks to the sixteen seconds in time bonuses she earned on the stage, Wild now holds a nine-second lead over Pieters, while Orica-AIS' Chloe Hosking and Emma Johansson remain in 3rd and 4th place, albeit now 21 and 35 seconds down, respectively. Ahead of Friday's conclusion on Doha's Corniche, Giant-Shimano are in a commanding position.

"The gold jersey has passed to my teammate and I'm still in the white jersey, so I think we can be really happy," Pieters said. "Tomorrow, I hope we can win the stage again, and if we do, we will hold onto the jersey too."

Orica seize the initiative

For the third day in succession, winds buffeted the peloton, and for the third consecutive stage, only an elite group of riders were left in contention for the win by day's end. There was a steady start to proceedings after the peloton was flagged away from the Katara Cultural Village in northern Doha, but as the pace wound up before the day's first sprint (40.5km), the first splits began to appear in the peloton.

Surprisingly, Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon) was among those to miss the move, and while there was a general regrouping ahead of a breathless finale, it was merely a stay of execution for any lingering podium aspirations.

After lone attacker Aude Biannic (France) was swept up, Orica-AIS set about whittling down the peloton, having found fertile terrain for their particular brand of aggressive riding in the final 25 kilometres. Led by Johansson, the Australian outfit forced a selection of just 14 riders on the windswept run-in to the finish.

Mindful of the lack of a bona fide sprinter in their ranks – or at least, a rider capable of outmatching Wild, Hosking, Olds et al – Orica-AIS took it in turns to attack in the finale, with Johansson, Australian champion Gracie Elvin and Melissa Hoskins trying their luck at various times.

"Orica were attacking constantly in the final 20 kilometres and the group was just all over the place, so it was a really, really hard day," Hosking said afterwards. "Then in the sprint, Wild was just so strong and I was just so tired too."

Their aggression made for a disjointed leading echelon and a thrilling final 10 kilometres, and as the group fragmented and reformed almost without stop. Johansson's most telling attack came with 7 kilometres to go, but the implacable Wild moved swiftly to police the move.

Shortly afterwards, Elvin slipped away only for the gold jersey of Amy Pieters to follow, and while the Lizzie Armistead (Boels-Dolmans) breathed life into the effort when she bridged across, they were ultimately reeled in and the stage was set for the sprint finish. On the seafront at Al Khor, Kirsten Wild's emphatic sprint finish felt very much like a down payment on final overall victory.

Full Results

1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2:27:34
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
4Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:05
11Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:15
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
13Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:50
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
15Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
17Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
19Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
20Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon0:01:16
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
22Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:18
23Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
25Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
28Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
29Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
30Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
31Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
32Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
33Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
34Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
36Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:45
37Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
38Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
39Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
41Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
42Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
43Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
44Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
45Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
46Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
47Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
48Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
49Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
50Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
51Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
52Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
53Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
54Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
55Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
56Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
57Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
58Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
59Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
60Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
61Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
62Aude Biannic (Fra) France
63Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
64Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:06:51
65Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
66Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
67Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
68Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
69Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:18
70Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
71Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
72Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
73Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
74Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
75Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
76Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
77Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
78Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
79Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
80Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
81Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
82Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:12:59
83Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
85Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:17:27

Sprint 1 - Tenbek
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano3pts
2Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS1

Sprint 2 - Al Thakhira
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS1

Points - Al Khor Corniche (Finish)
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano15pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products9
4Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS6
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini5
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon4
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy3
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS1

Young riders
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy2:27:34
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:15
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:45
5Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
7Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
9Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
10Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
11Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
12Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
13Aude Biannic (Fra) France
14Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:06:51
15Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
16Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
18Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:11:18
19Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
20Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
21Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
22Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
23Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
24Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:17:27

Teams
1Orica - AIS7:23:02
2Ale Cipollini0:00:58
3Team Giant - Shimano
4Specialized - lululemon0:01:20
5Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:48
6Australia0:03:34
7Hitec Products0:04:43
8RusVelo0:05:33
9Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:01
11France0:08:00
12Wiggle Honda0:08:26
13China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:10:55
14Astana Bepink Womens Team0:14:01
15Italy0:17:49

General classification after stage 3
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano7:30:53
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:09
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:21
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:35
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:00:47
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:55
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:29
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:01:40
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon0:01:48
10Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:05
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:02:18
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:02:20
14Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:02:23
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:02:58
16Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:20
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano0:03:49
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:32
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
20Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:05:25
21Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:05:47
22Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:11:59
23Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:12:07
25Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:12:16
26Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:12:57
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon0:13:01
28Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:13:15
29Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:25
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:50
31Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
32Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon0:14:16
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:14:18
35Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
36Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
37Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
38Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:15:52
39Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:16:45
40Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
41Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
43Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:17:55
44Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
45Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo0:19:17
46Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
47Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:20:22
48Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
49Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
50Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
52Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
53Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
54Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
55Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
56Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
58Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
59Aude Biannic (Fra) France
60Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
61Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
62Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
63Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
64Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:23:25
65Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:28
66Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
67Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
68Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
69Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
70Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France0:24:18
71Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
72Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo0:26:48
73Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:27:55
74Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
75Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
76Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
77Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
78Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
79Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:29:08
80Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:29:17
81Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:29:36
82Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
83Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:31:40
84Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:34:38
85Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:36:00

Points classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano53pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products31
3Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini21
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team20
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano17
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS12
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies11
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda9
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
11Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo7
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon5
13Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS5
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France5
15Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy3
16Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo3
17Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
18Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano2
19Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS1

Young riders classification
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano7:31:02
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:46
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:01:31
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:15:43
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:16:36
6Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:20:13
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
9Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
11Aude Biannic (Fra) France
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
13Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
14Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:19
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
16Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
17Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
18Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:27:46
19Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
20Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
21Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
22Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:28:59
23Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:29:08
24Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:35:51

Teams classification
1Orica - AIS22:35:04
2Team Giant - Shimano0:01:51
3Specialized - lululemon0:13:11
4Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:18:49
5Hitec Products0:21:32
6RusVelo0:21:33
7Wiggle Honda0:22:07
8Lotto Belisol Ladies0:22:48
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:24:44
10Ale Cipollini0:36:07
11France0:44:02
12Australia0:44:06
13Italy0:46:08
14Astana Bepink Womens Team0:57:17
15China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:57:36

