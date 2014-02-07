Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) seals her fourth Tour of Qatar victory with a stage win on the final day (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Overall victory was all but assured before the day began, but Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) put the finishing touches to her domination of the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a resounding sprint victory in the grandstand finale on Doha's Corniche on Friday afternoon.

The victory was Wild's third stage win of the race and completed a full set for her Giant-Shimano team – the only rider to interrupt Wild's sequence of wins was her teammate Amy Pieters on stage 2, a performance that would ultimately help her to finish second overall.

The Dutch squad's mastery of the conditions in Qatar was total. Every time an echelon formed, there was a phalanx of Giant-Shimano riders to be found leading the line. Every time a dangerous break drifted clear, there was a Giant-Shimano rider policing the move. And in the sprint, of course, Wild proved unbeatable.

The final stage of the race saw Wild face arguably her toughest test to date. After missing the split on stage 1 and puncturing out of the winning move on stage 3, double world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) was present and correct in a bunch sprint for the first time in this year's Tour of Qatar.

The duel between Wild and Bronzini was a classic clash of sprinting styles, matching the Dutchwoman's raw power with the Italian's rapid acceleration and tactical savvy. The long, exposed Corniche finale is a favourite of Wild's however, and her sheer strength won the day.

With 200 metres to go, she pulled clear of Bronzini, and though the Piacenza native battled gamely to stay on terms, the spoils fell to Wild, while Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) – an impressive performer throughout the week – came home in third.

"It feels good but I have to say thanks to my team, they were so good and we deserved it," Wild said of her fourth overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, following her triumphs in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Wild's record in Qatar is little short of remarkable – of the 20 stages of the race held since its inception in 2009, Wild has won nine. Indeed, Bronzini, with three to her name, is the only other multiple stage winner in the Ladies Tour of Qatar's six-year history.

"I feel like I'm ready now for the rest of the season," Wild said, adding: "You can't win a race like this without a strong team."

Wild's teammate Amy Pieters underlined Giant-Shimano's pre-eminence by finishing second overall, 22 seconds down, and claiming the white jersey of best young rider for good measure. The Dutch youngster was a deluxe domestique for much of the race, but gave a fuller demonstration of her repertoire on stage 2, when she tracked the winning move and then powered clear in the sprint.

As was the case twelve months ago, Chloe Hosking (Hitec-Products) was Wild's most persistent rival in the sprints, and constantly in the right place when the race split up in crosswinds. The Australian was rewarded for her consistency with third place overall, 36 seconds down.

The biggest collective threat to Giant-Shimano came from Orica-AIS, but the team's lack of a sprinter at Wild's level meant that their guile in scattering the peloton to the four winds did not reap the rewards it perhaps deserved. Nonetheless, Emma Johansson claimed 4th overall, 50 seconds down on Wild, while Orica-AIS also collected the team prize for their endeavours.

As per tradition, Friday's final stage began at the Sealine Beach Resort, and the combination of a block headwind and a four-lane motorway on the road north to Doha meant that early breakaway attempts were understandably at a premium on an overcast afternoon on the peninsula. The pace nudged upwards ahead of the first sprint at Al Wakra after 38km – where Wild, inevitably, picked up another three seconds in bonuses – and shortly afterwards, Jessie MacLean (Orica-AIS) and Alexandra Burchenkova (RusVelo) broke clear.

As the Doha skyline gradually began to emerge from the haze ahead, the pair's lead gained in definition, and at the 50km mark, they had 1:10 in hand on the peloton, but that advantage began to tumble on the finishing circuit along the Corniche and they were later swept up. The final laps of the circuit saw a concerted attempt from Specialized-lululemon to break the deadlock, with Chantal Blaak's effort the most dangerous. She would soon be reeled in by the peloton, however, and the stage was set for Wild's final flourish.

Full Results 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 2:06:23 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 6 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 7 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 12 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 13 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 16 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 17 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 18 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon 21 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 24 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 27 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 28 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 29 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 30 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 31 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 32 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 33 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 34 Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies 35 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 36 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 37 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 38 Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 40 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 41 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 42 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 0:00:11 43 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 45 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 46 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 47 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 48 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon 49 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 50 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano 51 Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:18 52 Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo 53 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 54 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 55 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 56 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 57 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:00:20 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 59 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano 60 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:25 61 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 62 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 63 Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 64 Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 65 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 66 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 67 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 68 Emily Roper (Aus) Australia 69 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 70 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS 71 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 72 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 73 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 74 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 75 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 76 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 77 Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 78 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 79 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 0:02:37 80 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 81 Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 82 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:50 83 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:07:30 84 Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:15:50 DNF Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche (4th crossing) 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 1

Points - Doha Corniche (Finish) 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 9 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 7 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 6 6 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 5 7 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 4 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 3 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 10 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 1

Young riders 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 2:06:23 2 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 5 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 7 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 8 Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies 9 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 10 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:11 11 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 12 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:18 13 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:25 14 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 15 Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Emily Roper (Aus) Australia 17 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 18 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 19 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 20 Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 21 Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:02:37 22 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:07:30

Teams 1 France 6:19:09 2 Italy 3 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Lotto Belisol Ladies 5 Wiggle Honda 6 RusVelo 7 Australia 8 Specialized - lululemon 0:00:11 9 Team Giant - Shimano 10 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 11 Orica - AIS 0:00:18 12 Ale Cipollini 0:00:20 13 Hitec Products 0:00:36 14 China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:43 15 Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:00:50

Final general classification 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 9:37:01 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 0:00:22 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 0:00:36 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 0:00:50 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 0:01:02 6 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:01:06 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:44 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:01:55 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon 0:02:03 10 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:31 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:02:33 12 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:35 14 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 0:02:38 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:03:24 16 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:03:46 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano 0:04:15 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:45 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 0:05:12 20 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:05:34 21 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 0:06:22 22 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 0:12:14 23 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:12:47 25 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 0:12:56 26 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:13:12 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 0:13:24 28 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:13:40 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:13:48 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:14:05 31 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:14:30 32 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:14:33 33 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 34 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 35 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon 0:14:42 36 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano 0:14:51 37 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 0:14:58 38 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:17:00 39 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:17:11 41 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:17:18 42 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 0:18:21 43 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 0:18:28 44 Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:32 45 Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:19:57 46 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:20:37 47 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 48 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 49 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 50 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 51 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 52 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:20:48 53 Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:55 54 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 55 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:20:57 56 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:21:02 57 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 58 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 59 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 60 Emily Roper (Aus) Australia 61 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 0:23:14 62 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:23:37 63 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 0:23:40 64 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 0:23:43 65 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 66 Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:24:08 67 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 68 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 0:24:33 69 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 70 Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:26:20 71 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 0:27:03 72 Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:28:10 73 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:28:35 74 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 75 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 76 Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 77 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 0:29:23 78 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:29:32 79 Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:30:09 80 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:30:16 81 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:34:00 82 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 0:34:32 83 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:35:18 84 Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:52:05

Points classification 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 73 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 31 3 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 26 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 19 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 17 7 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 14 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 12 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 12 10 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 12 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 9 13 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 7 16 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 3 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 3 18 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 3 19 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 3 20 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 21 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 22 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano 2 23 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 1 24 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano 9:37:23 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:00:44 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:01:33 4 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:16:49 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:20:15 6 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:20:26 8 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:20:33 9 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:20:40 10 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 11 Emily Roper (Aus) Australia 12 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:23:15 13 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 0:23:21 14 Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:23:46 15 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 16 Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:25:58 17 Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:27:48 18 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:28:13 19 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 20 Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 21 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 0:29:01 22 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:29:10 23 Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling 0:51:43