Ladies Tour of Qatar: Kirsten Wild wins stage 4

Giant-Shimano rider takes overall

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) seals her fourth Tour of Qatar victory with a stage win on the final day

Overall victory was all but assured before the day began, but Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) put the finishing touches to her domination of the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a resounding sprint victory in the grandstand finale on Doha's Corniche on Friday afternoon.

The victory was Wild's third stage win of the race and completed a full set for her Giant-Shimano team – the only rider to interrupt Wild's sequence of wins was her teammate Amy Pieters on stage 2, a performance that would ultimately help her to finish second overall.

The Dutch squad's mastery of the conditions in Qatar was total. Every time an echelon formed, there was a phalanx of Giant-Shimano riders to be found leading the line. Every time a dangerous break drifted clear, there was a Giant-Shimano rider policing the move. And in the sprint, of course, Wild proved unbeatable.

The final stage of the race saw Wild face arguably her toughest test to date. After missing the split on stage 1 and puncturing out of the winning move on stage 3, double world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) was present and correct in a bunch sprint for the first time in this year's Tour of Qatar.

The duel between Wild and Bronzini was a classic clash of sprinting styles, matching the Dutchwoman's raw power with the Italian's rapid acceleration and tactical savvy. The long, exposed Corniche finale is a favourite of Wild's however, and her sheer strength won the day.

With 200 metres to go, she pulled clear of Bronzini, and though the Piacenza native battled gamely to stay on terms, the spoils fell to Wild, while Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) – an impressive performer throughout the week – came home in third.

"It feels good but I have to say thanks to my team, they were so good and we deserved it," Wild said of her fourth overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, following her triumphs in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Wild's record in Qatar is little short of remarkable – of the 20 stages of the race held since its inception in 2009, Wild has won nine. Indeed, Bronzini, with three to her name, is the only other multiple stage winner in the Ladies Tour of Qatar's six-year history.

"I feel like I'm ready now for the rest of the season," Wild said, adding: "You can't win a race like this without a strong team."

Wild's teammate Amy Pieters underlined Giant-Shimano's pre-eminence by finishing second overall, 22 seconds down, and claiming the white jersey of best young rider for good measure. The Dutch youngster was a deluxe domestique for much of the race, but gave a fuller demonstration of her repertoire on stage 2, when she tracked the winning move and then powered clear in the sprint.

As was the case twelve months ago, Chloe Hosking (Hitec-Products) was Wild's most persistent rival in the sprints, and constantly in the right place when the race split up in crosswinds. The Australian was rewarded for her consistency with third place overall, 36 seconds down.

The biggest collective threat to Giant-Shimano came from Orica-AIS, but the team's lack of a sprinter at Wild's level meant that their guile in scattering the peloton to the four winds did not reap the rewards it perhaps deserved. Nonetheless, Emma Johansson claimed 4th overall, 50 seconds down on Wild, while Orica-AIS also collected the team prize for their endeavours.

As per tradition, Friday's final stage began at the Sealine Beach Resort, and the combination of a block headwind and a four-lane motorway on the road north to Doha meant that early breakaway attempts were understandably at a premium on an overcast afternoon on the peninsula. The pace nudged upwards ahead of the first sprint at Al Wakra after 38km – where Wild, inevitably, picked up another three seconds in bonuses – and shortly afterwards, Jessie MacLean (Orica-AIS) and Alexandra Burchenkova (RusVelo) broke clear.

As the Doha skyline gradually began to emerge from the haze ahead, the pair's lead gained in definition, and at the 50km mark, they had 1:10 in hand on the peloton, but that advantage began to tumble on the finishing circuit along the Corniche and they were later swept up. The final laps of the circuit saw a concerted attempt from Specialized-lululemon to break the deadlock, with Chantal Blaak's effort the most dangerous. She would soon be reeled in by the peloton, however, and the stage was set for Wild's final flourish.

Full Results
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2:06:23
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
6Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
12Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
13Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
15Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
16Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
17Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
18Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
24Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
27Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
29Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
30Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
31Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
32Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
33Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
34Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
35Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
36Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
37Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
38Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
40Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
41Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon0:00:11
43Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
46Aude Biannic (Fra) France
47Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
48Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
49Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
50Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
51Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:00:18
52Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
53Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
54Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
56Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
57Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:00:20
58Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
59Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
60Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:00:25
61Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
62Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
63Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
64Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
65Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
66Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
67Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
68Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
69Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
70Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
71Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
72Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
73Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
74Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
75Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
76Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
77Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
78Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
79Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:37
80Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
81Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
82Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:50
83Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:07:30
84Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:15:50
DNFDong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche (4th crossing)
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano1

Points - Doha Corniche (Finish)
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS9
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon7
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies6
6Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini5
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France4
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) France3
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
10Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling1

Young riders
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS2:06:23
2Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
5Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
7Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
8Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
9Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
10Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:11
11Aude Biannic (Fra) France
12Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:18
13Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:25
14Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
15Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
17Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
18Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
19Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
20Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
21Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:02:37
22Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:07:30

Teams
1France6:19:09
2Italy
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Lotto Belisol Ladies
5Wiggle Honda
6RusVelo
7Australia
8Specialized - lululemon0:00:11
9Team Giant - Shimano
10Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Orica - AIS0:00:18
12Ale Cipollini0:00:20
13Hitec Products0:00:36
14China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:00:43
15Astana Bepink Womens Team0:00:50

Final general classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano9:37:01
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:22
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:36
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:50
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:01:02
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:01:06
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:44
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:01:55
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon0:02:03
10Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:31
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:02:33
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:02:35
14Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:02:38
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:03:24
16Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:46
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano0:04:15
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:45
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS0:05:12
20Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:05:34
21Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:06:22
22Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:12:14
23Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:12:47
25Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:12:56
26Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:13:12
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon0:13:24
28Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:40
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS0:13:48
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:14:05
31Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS0:14:30
32Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:14:33
33Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
35Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon0:14:42
36Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano0:14:51
37Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:14:58
38Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:17:00
39Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:17:11
41Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:17:18
42Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:18:21
43Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon0:18:28
44Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo0:19:32
45Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:19:57
46Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:20:37
47Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
48Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
49Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
50Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
51Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
52Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:20:48
53Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo0:20:55
54Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
55Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:20:57
56Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:21:02
57Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
58Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
59Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
60Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
61Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:23:14
62Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:23:37
63Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:23:40
64Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:23:43
65Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
66Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:24:08
67Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
68Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France0:24:33
69Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
70Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:26:20
71Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo0:27:03
72Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:28:10
73Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:28:35
74Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
75Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
76Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
77Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:29:23
78Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:29:32
79Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:30:09
80Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:30:16
81Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:34:00
82Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:34:32
83Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:35:18
84Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:52:05

Points classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano73pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products31
3Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini26
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team22
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano19
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies17
7Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS14
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS12
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon12
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda9
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France9
15Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo7
16Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon3
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy3
18Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo3
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) France3
20Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
22Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano2
23Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS1
24Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano9:37:23
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:44
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:01:33
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:16:49
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:20:15
6Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
7Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:20:26
8Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:20:33
9Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:20:40
10Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
11Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
12Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:23:15
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:23:21
14Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:46
15Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
16Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:25:58
17Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:27:48
18Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:28:13
19Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
20Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
21Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:29:01
22Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:29:10
23Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:51:43

Teams classification
1Orica - AIS28:54:31
2Team Giant - Shimano0:01:44
3Specialized - lululemon0:13:04
4Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:18:42
5RusVelo0:21:15
6Wiggle Honda0:21:49
7Hitec Products0:21:50
8Lotto Belisol Ladies0:22:30
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:24:26
10Ale Cipollini0:36:09
11France0:43:44
12Australia0:43:48
13Italy0:45:50
14Astana Bepink Womens Team0:57:49
15China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:58:01

