Ladies Tour of Qatar: Kirsten Wild wins stage 4
Giant-Shimano rider takes overall
Stage 4: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
Overall victory was all but assured before the day began, but Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) put the finishing touches to her domination of the Ladies Tour of Qatar with a resounding sprint victory in the grandstand finale on Doha's Corniche on Friday afternoon.
The victory was Wild's third stage win of the race and completed a full set for her Giant-Shimano team – the only rider to interrupt Wild's sequence of wins was her teammate Amy Pieters on stage 2, a performance that would ultimately help her to finish second overall.
The Dutch squad's mastery of the conditions in Qatar was total. Every time an echelon formed, there was a phalanx of Giant-Shimano riders to be found leading the line. Every time a dangerous break drifted clear, there was a Giant-Shimano rider policing the move. And in the sprint, of course, Wild proved unbeatable.
The final stage of the race saw Wild face arguably her toughest test to date. After missing the split on stage 1 and puncturing out of the winning move on stage 3, double world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) was present and correct in a bunch sprint for the first time in this year's Tour of Qatar.
The duel between Wild and Bronzini was a classic clash of sprinting styles, matching the Dutchwoman's raw power with the Italian's rapid acceleration and tactical savvy. The long, exposed Corniche finale is a favourite of Wild's however, and her sheer strength won the day.
With 200 metres to go, she pulled clear of Bronzini, and though the Piacenza native battled gamely to stay on terms, the spoils fell to Wild, while Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) – an impressive performer throughout the week – came home in third.
"It feels good but I have to say thanks to my team, they were so good and we deserved it," Wild said of her fourth overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, following her triumphs in 2009, 2010 and 2013.
Wild's record in Qatar is little short of remarkable – of the 20 stages of the race held since its inception in 2009, Wild has won nine. Indeed, Bronzini, with three to her name, is the only other multiple stage winner in the Ladies Tour of Qatar's six-year history.
"I feel like I'm ready now for the rest of the season," Wild said, adding: "You can't win a race like this without a strong team."
Wild's teammate Amy Pieters underlined Giant-Shimano's pre-eminence by finishing second overall, 22 seconds down, and claiming the white jersey of best young rider for good measure. The Dutch youngster was a deluxe domestique for much of the race, but gave a fuller demonstration of her repertoire on stage 2, when she tracked the winning move and then powered clear in the sprint.
As was the case twelve months ago, Chloe Hosking (Hitec-Products) was Wild's most persistent rival in the sprints, and constantly in the right place when the race split up in crosswinds. The Australian was rewarded for her consistency with third place overall, 36 seconds down.
The biggest collective threat to Giant-Shimano came from Orica-AIS, but the team's lack of a sprinter at Wild's level meant that their guile in scattering the peloton to the four winds did not reap the rewards it perhaps deserved. Nonetheless, Emma Johansson claimed 4th overall, 50 seconds down on Wild, while Orica-AIS also collected the team prize for their endeavours.
As per tradition, Friday's final stage began at the Sealine Beach Resort, and the combination of a block headwind and a four-lane motorway on the road north to Doha meant that early breakaway attempts were understandably at a premium on an overcast afternoon on the peninsula. The pace nudged upwards ahead of the first sprint at Al Wakra after 38km – where Wild, inevitably, picked up another three seconds in bonuses – and shortly afterwards, Jessie MacLean (Orica-AIS) and Alexandra Burchenkova (RusVelo) broke clear.
As the Doha skyline gradually began to emerge from the haze ahead, the pair's lead gained in definition, and at the 50km mark, they had 1:10 in hand on the peloton, but that advantage began to tumble on the finishing circuit along the Corniche and they were later swept up. The final laps of the circuit saw a concerted attempt from Specialized-lululemon to break the deadlock, with Chantal Blaak's effort the most dangerous. She would soon be reeled in by the peloton, however, and the stage was set for Wild's final flourish.
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|2:06:23
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|12
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|13
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|15
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|16
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|17
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|19
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|24
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|27
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|30
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|31
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|32
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|33
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|34
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|35
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|36
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|37
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|38
|Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|41
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:11
|43
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|45
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|46
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|47
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|48
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
|49
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|50
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
|51
|Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|52
|Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|54
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|55
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|56
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|57
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:20
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|59
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|60
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|61
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|62
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|63
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|65
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|67
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|69
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|70
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|71
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|72
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|73
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|74
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|75
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|76
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|77
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|78
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|79
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:37
|80
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|81
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|82
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|83
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:07:30
|84
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:15:50
|DNF
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|1
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|9
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|7
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|6
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|4
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|3
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|2:06:23
|2
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|5
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|7
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|8
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|9
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|10
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|12
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:18
|13
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:25
|14
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|15
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|17
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|18
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|19
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|20
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|21
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:02:37
|22
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:07:30
|1
|France
|6:19:09
|2
|Italy
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|6
|RusVelo
|7
|Australia
|8
|Specialized - lululemon
|0:00:11
|9
|Team Giant - Shimano
|10
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Orica - AIS
|0:00:18
|12
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:20
|13
|Hitec Products
|0:00:36
|14
|China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|15
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:00:50
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|9:37:01
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:00:22
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:00:36
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|0:00:50
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:01:02
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:01:06
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:44
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:55
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
|0:02:03
|10
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:33
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:35
|14
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|0:02:38
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:03:24
|16
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:46
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:04:15
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|0:05:12
|20
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:34
|21
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:06:22
|22
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:14
|23
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:12:47
|25
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:12:56
|26
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:13:12
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|0:13:24
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:13:48
|30
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|31
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:14:30
|32
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:14:33
|33
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
|0:14:42
|36
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:14:51
|37
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|0:14:58
|38
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:17:00
|39
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|41
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|42
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|0:18:21
|43
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|0:18:28
|44
|Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:32
|45
|Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:19:57
|46
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:20:37
|47
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|48
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|49
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|50
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|51
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|52
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:20:48
|53
|Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:55
|54
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|55
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|0:20:57
|56
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:21:02
|57
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|59
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|60
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|61
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:23:14
|62
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:23:37
|63
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:23:40
|64
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:23:43
|65
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|66
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:24:08
|67
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|68
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|0:24:33
|69
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|70
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:26:20
|71
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:27:03
|72
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:28:10
|73
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:28:35
|74
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|75
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|76
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|77
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:29:23
|78
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:29:32
|79
|Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:30:09
|80
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:30:16
|81
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:34:00
|82
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:34:32
|83
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:35:18
|84
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:52:05
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|73
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|31
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|26
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|19
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|17
|7
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|14
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|12
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|12
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|9
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|15
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|7
|16
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|3
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|3
|18
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|3
|20
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
|2
|23
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|1
|24
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
|9:37:23
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:44
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:33
|4
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:20:15
|6
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:20:26
|8
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:20:33
|9
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:20:40
|10
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|11
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|12
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:23:15
|13
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:23:21
|14
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:23:46
|15
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|16
|Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:25:58
|17
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:27:48
|18
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:28:13
|19
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|20
|Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|21
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:29:01
|22
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:29:10
|23
|Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:51:43
|1
|Orica - AIS
|28:54:31
|2
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:01:44
|3
|Specialized - lululemon
|0:13:04
|4
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|5
|RusVelo
|0:21:15
|6
|Wiggle Honda
|0:21:49
|7
|Hitec Products
|0:21:50
|8
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:22:30
|9
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:24:26
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:36:09
|11
|France
|0:43:44
|12
|Australia
|0:43:48
|13
|Italy
|0:45:50
|14
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:57:49
|15
|China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
|0:58:01
