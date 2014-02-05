Trending

Tour of Qatar: Pieters wins stage 2

Pieters moves into race lead

Image 1 of 18

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 2 of 18

The leaders of the classifications on stage 2: Melissa Hoskins, Shelley Olds and Kirsten Wild

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 3 of 18

Riders posed with camels before stage 2

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 4 of 18

The Giant-Shimano team was in control on stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 5 of 18

Crosswinds battered the peloton again

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 6 of 18

The group of leader Kirsten Wild lost time on stage 2

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 7 of 18

Former world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 8 of 18

Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda) pulls through in the breakaway

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 9 of 18

The peloton fights the crosswinds on stage 2

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 10 of 18

Race leader Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 11 of 18

Points jersey holder Shelley Olds

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 12 of 18

Giant-Shimano in control

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 13 of 18

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 14 of 18

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 15 of 18

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) took over the race lead

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 16 of 18

Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) kept the points jersey

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 17 of 18

Amy Pieters also took over the young riders' classification

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 18 of 18

Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) poses with the local wildlife in Qatar

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Another day, another crosswind and another Giant-Shimano victory. Just like her teammate Kirsten Wild the previous afternoon, Amy Pieters claimed the win on stage 2 of Ladies Tour of Qatar and moved into the gold jersey to boot, as the Dutch squad's mastery of the desert conditions once again proved total.

Pieters was one of four Giant-Shimano riders in the day's decisive 21-woman echelon, which formed after just three kilometres of racing. While her primary task was to help Wild in the event of a group finish, Pieters sensed the danger when her fellow countryman Anna van der Breggen sparked the winning move on the final lap of the finishing circuit, with 11 kilometres to go.

Pieters was adroit in policing a break that also included Charlotte Becker (Wiggle-Honda) and Inga Cilvinaite (Rusvelo). With Wild sitting comfortably in the group behind, Pieters held something of a trump card, and she played her hand wisely, working just enough to ensure the break's cohesion, but not so much as to damage her or her team's chances.

"I was in the last wheel because I had Kirsten in the group behind me, so I was waiting for the sprint," Pieters said afterwards. "If the group came back, then that was also ok because I had Kirsten in the yellow jersey behind me."

The finale took place over four laps of an exposed 14-kilometre circuit, and it had appeared that the wind would discourage any solo attacks, but Van der Breggen - whose contribution was so crucial to Marianne Vos' world championship victory in Florence in September - timed her effort well by jumping clear with the wind at her back, and found willing reinforcements in Becker, Cilvinaite and Pieters shortly afterwards.

The quartet soon built up a lead of 40 seconds, and given the lack of a bona fide sprinter in the Orica-AIS ranks, the Australian squad was understandably reluctant to take up the reins of the chase behind, lest they tow Wild, Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) to the line.

The cross-headwind meant that the finishing straight seemed an interminable one, but Pieters clearly had the freshest legs of the lead group, and she ground out a gap that she would never relent. Indeed, such was the level of fatigue at the end of a tough day that Pieters crossed the line all of three seconds ahead of Van der Breggen, while Becker took third.

Wild pipped the redoubtable Hosking to the sprint for fifth, 27 seconds down, but thanks to the time bonus for stage victory, Pieters had done enough to claim the overall lead. She now leads her teammate Wild by seven seconds, with Hosking a further 11 seconds back in third, and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) fourth at 28 seconds.

"It's good for the team because we have first and second in the general classification," said Pieters. Wild's sprint and pedigree in Qatar means that she remains the favourite for overall honours, though Pieters was coy about how Giant-Shimano would play its cards over the next two days. "I don't know, I think we're both really good. I just hope the jersey stays in the team."

Split

There was already a sense of foreboding in the peloton as it gathered for the start in the shadow of Al Zubara Fort. A relatively benign breeze had wreaked havoc on the opening day, and here on Qatar's northern coast, the gusts were considerably stiffer. Indeed, it only took three kilometres for day's decisive split to take shape. In a mirror of stage 1, the Orica-AIS team was again to the fore in forcing the issue in the crosswind. When the dust had settled, a 21-rider echelon had opened a 30-second lead, with the rest of the peloton scattered across the road.

"I expected it to break up early because there was the sidewind," Wild said. "I just think we were just lucky that there were four in the front. We didn't do the job, it was GreenEdge who started it but we directly went in it."

With riders of the quality of Pieters, Wild, Hosking, Johansson, Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS), Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) in the front group, it was clear, even at this early point, that this was the race-winning move.

The grand absentees from the front echelon were Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) - who lay second overall as the day began - and Lizzie Armitstead (Boel-Dolmans) - who had looked comfortable at the head of the race on Tuesday. "I expected her in the front as she's normally very strong in these kind of races," Wild said of Olds.

A moment's inattentiveness in the desert can prove very costly, however, and by the 30 kilometre mark, Olds, Armitstead and the chasers were already 2:45 down. That gap extended to 3:55 by the 50-kilometre mark, and then over five minutes by the time the 21 leaders hit the finishing circuit for the first time.

Wild beat Hosking to the full complement of bonus seconds at the first sprint, and gained another second on the Australian when they contested the second sprint as they took the bell for the final lap. At that point, given the conditions, another group finish seemed inevitable. Things would not pan out quite like that, but neither Wild nor her Giant-Shimano team will be upset with the late change to the script.

 

Full Results
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2:53:33
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:03
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
4Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:00:06
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:27
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
8Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:31
10Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS0:00:37
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon0:00:48
19Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:59
20Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano0:01:28
22Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo0:10:50
23Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo0:10:52
24Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
25Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:11:57
26Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
27Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
29Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
30Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo
31Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
32Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
33Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
34Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
35Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
36Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
37Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
38Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
39Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
40Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
41Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
42Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
43Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
45Aude Biannic (Fra) France
46Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
47Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
48Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
49Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
50Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
51Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
52Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
53Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
54Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
55Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
56Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
57Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
58Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
59Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
60Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
61Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
62Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
63Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
64Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
65Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
66Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
67Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
68Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
69Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
70Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
71Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
72Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
73Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
74Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
75Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
76Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
77Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
78Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
79Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
80Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
81Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
82Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
83Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
85Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:12:06
DNFKatarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFIsabelle Soderberg (Swe) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Sprint 1 - Madinat AL Shamal (2nd crossing)
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products2
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (4th crossing)
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1

Points - Madinat Al Shamal
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano15pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda9
4Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo7
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano6
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products5
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS4
8Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo3
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies2
10Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS1

Young riders
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2:53:33
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:31
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:00:37
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:11:57
5Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
6Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
7Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
8Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
9Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Aude Biannic (Fra) France
11Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
12Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
14Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
15Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
17Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
18Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
19Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
20Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
21Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
22Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
23Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:12:06

Teams
1Team Giant - Shimano8:42:05
2Orica - AIS0:00:09
3RusVelo0:09:57
4Wiggle Honda0:11:11
5Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Hitec Products0:11:35
7Specialized - lululemon0:11:56
8Lotto Belisol Ladies0:12:01
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:23:05
10Italy
11China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:33:20
12France0:34:25
13Australia
14Ale Cipollini
15Astana Bepink Womens Team

General classification after stage 2
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano5:03:28
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:07
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:18
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS0:00:28
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:30
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:31
7Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:38
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon0:00:49
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:51
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:53
14Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:00:56
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
16Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:01:31
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
19Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:53
20Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano0:02:22
22Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:11:50
23Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:11:56
24Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:11:58
25Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
26Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
29Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:12:02
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
31Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon0:12:51
32Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
33Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
34Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
35Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
36Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
37Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
38Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
39Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
40Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
41Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
42Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
43Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
46Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo0:15:21
47Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo0:15:23
48Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
49Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo0:16:28
50Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
51Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
52Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
53Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
54Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
55Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
56Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
57Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
58Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
59Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
60Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
61Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
62Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
63Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
64Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
65Aude Biannic (Fra) France
66Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
67Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
68Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
69Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
70Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
71Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
72Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
73Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
74Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
75Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
76Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
77Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
78Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
79Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
80Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
81Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:17:41
82Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:17:50
83Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:18:24
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:18:32
85Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:11

Points classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano32pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products20
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano15
4Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini14
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies11
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda9
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
9Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo7
10Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS5
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France5
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS4
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo3
15Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon1

Young rider classification
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano5:03:28
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:31
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:01:31
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:11:58
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:12:51
6Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:16:28
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
9Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
11Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
12Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
13Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
14Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Aude Biannic (Fra) France
16Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
17Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
18Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
19Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
20Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
21Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
22Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:17:41
23Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:17:50
24Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:18:24

Teams classification
1Orica - AIS15:12:02
2Team Giant - Shimano0:00:53
3Specialized - lululemon0:11:51
4Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:12:48
5Wiggle Honda0:13:41
6RusVelo0:16:00
7Hitec Products0:16:49
8Lotto Belisol Ladies0:17:15
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:22:56
10Italy0:28:19
11Ale Cipollini0:35:09
12France0:36:02
13Australia0:40:32
14Astana Bepink Womens Team0:43:16
15China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:46:41

 

