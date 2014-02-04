Trending

Ladies Tour of Qatar: Wild wins opening stage

Holds off Olds and Hosking

Kirsten Wild

Kirsten Wild

Kirsten Wild
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 14

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the points jersey

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the points jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 14

The riders await the start of stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The riders await the start of stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 14

A rider from the Italian national team chases down the lonely road

A rider from the Italian national team chases down the lonely road
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 14

The Ladies Tour of Qatar fights the desert winds

The Ladies Tour of Qatar fights the desert winds
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 14

The bunch stayed together until the first sprint

The bunch stayed together until the first sprint
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 14

The peloton shattered after 55km

The peloton shattered after 55km
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 14

A small group fights the crosswinds

A small group fights the crosswinds
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 14

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 14

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) wins stage 1

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) wins stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 14

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) and Eddy Merckx

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) and Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 14

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the first Ladies Tour of Qatar leader's jersey

Kirsten Wild (Liv-Shimano) in the first Ladies Tour of Qatar leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 14

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) was the best young rider after stage 1

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) was the best young rider after stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 14

Kirsten Wild (Team Giant-Shimano) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Kirsten Wild (Team Giant-Shimano) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

A sixth sense for navigating crosswinds and a rapid sprint are the fundamental qualities required at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, and so there was little surprise, perhaps, that Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) emerged victorious at the end of stage 1 in Mesaaied.

Wild correctly judged the pitch of the race when crosswinds split the peloton shortly after passing the Singing Sand Dunes with 55 kilometres to go. Driven by no fewer than four Orica-AIS riders, the 21-woman leading group worked harmoniously thereafter towards the finish line, where Wild hit the right note in the sprint.

A brisk tailwind was at the group's back in the finishing straight, and Wild duly took this as her cue to open her sprint from distance, and she ran out a decisive win over Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) and the rapidly-closing Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) to claim the first gold jersey of the race.

"Maybe it looked easy but it wasn't – I had a heart rate of 190 in the finale. You just have to pretend to yourself that it's easy and stay calm," said Wild, who paid particular tribute to the efforts of her fellow Dutchwoman Amy Pieters in policing the lead group on the run-in to the line. "I had a wonderful teammate on the front and she did a great job."

Like Tom Boonen in the men's equivalent, Wild has enjoyed unparalleled success in the Ladies Tour of Qatar since its inception in 2009. Tuesday's win was her seventh stage victory at the race, and she is now in the box seat as she chases her fourth overall victory. In the general classification, the Dutchwoman is 8 seconds clear of Olds and 11 ahead of Hosking going into stage 2.

"I look at it day by day," she insisted. "I'm happy with this stage and what happens in the next days, I will see."

Rapid start

The wind was at the peloton's back as it pedalled away from the start outside Doha's striking, I.M. Pei-designed Museum of Islamic Art, and those conditions made for a rapid start to proceedings, with some 46.1 kilometres covered in the first hour of racing.

With bonus seconds such a valuable commodity in the Qatari desert, there was precious little scope for an early break. Instead, on the first passage through the finish line after 35 kilometres, Wild claimed the sprint, ahead of British champion Lizzie Armitstead and Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS).

Given the flat terrain and utter lack of shelter on the roadsides, the slightest of winds can wreak havoc on the peloton when allied to a change in direction, but it took longer than many expected for the stage-defining split to occur. When it did happen, however, with 55 kilometres remaining, there was little surprise about the make-up of the 21-rider leading group.

Orica-AIS were among the principal drivers of the move, with Emma Johansson, Loes Gunnewijk, Melissa Hoskins and new signing Valentina Scandolara all present and correct, while Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-Lululemon), Shelley Olds, Chloe Hosking, Lizzie Armitstead and Jolien D'Hoore (Lotto Belisol) were also safely aboard the bus.

Wiggle-Honda, by contrast, were the great absentees of the move, something which will cause particular disappointment in their ranks considering Giorgia Bronzini's early-season form at the Bay Crits series. The British-based squad attempted to orchestrate the pursuit behind, but with the peloton fragmented – and with so many strong riders up front – it was an all but impossible task. Within kilometres, the gap has stretched out to almost a minute, and the list of contenders for final overall victory had been considerably narrowed.

The tailwind in the finale meant that it was always going to be difficult for any late escape attempts to stick. After picking up three more bonus seconds at the second sprint, there was a degree of inevitability about Wild's eventual stage victory, but third-placed Chloe Hosking was among those to take heart from how the day unfolded. Were it not for an untimely puncture last year, the Australian could well have claimed the overall honours, and she was pleased with her opening gambit here.

"Kirsten's really fast but I didn't feel outdone today, I just went too late in the sprint," Hosking said. "I'm not down in the dumps about it. I think I can come out tomorrow with a different result."

Full results

1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2:09:56
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
8Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
16Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
17Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:04
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:09
21Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:00:49
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:53
23Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
24Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
26Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
27Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
28Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
29Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
30Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
31Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
32Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
33Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
34Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
35Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
36Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
37Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
38Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
39Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
40Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
41Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
42Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
43Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
44Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
47Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo0:04:30
48Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
49Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
50Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
51Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
53Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
54Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
55Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
56Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
57Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Lotto Belisol Ladies
58Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
59Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
60Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
62Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
63Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
64Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
65Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
66Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
67Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
68Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
69Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
70Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
71Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
72Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
73Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
74Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
75Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
76Aude Biannic (Fra) France
77Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
78Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
79Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
80Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
81Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
82Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
83Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
84Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:05:43
85Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
86Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:06:26
87Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:06:34
88Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:13

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed (1st crossing)
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano3pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano3pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini2
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products1

Points
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano15pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products9
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France5
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
8Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS3
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon1

Young riders
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS2:09:56
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:09
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:53
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
7Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:04:30
8Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
12Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
13Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
14Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
16Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
17Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
18Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
19Aude Biannic (Fra) France
20Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
21Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
22Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
23Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:05:43
25Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
26Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:06:26

Teams
1Orica - AIS6:29:48
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Specialized - lululemon0:00:04
4Ale Cipollini0:00:53
5Team Giant - Shimano0:01:02
6Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:46
7France
8Wiggle Honda0:02:39
9Hitec Products0:05:23
10Lotto Belisol Ladies
11Italy
12RusVelo0:06:12
13Australia0:06:16
14Astana Bepink Womens Team0:09:00
15China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:13:30

General classification after stage 1
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano2:09:40
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:00:08
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:11
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:14
5Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:15
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:16
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
16Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
17Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:20
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:25
21Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo0:01:05
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant - Shimano0:01:09
23Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - lululemon
24Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
26Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
27Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
28Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
29Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
30Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
31Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
32Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant - Shimano
33Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
34Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
35Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
36Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
37Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
38Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano
39Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
40Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
41Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
42Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
43Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
44Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
47Elena Kuchinskaia (Rus) RusVelo0:04:46
48Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
49Aizan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
50Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
51Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
53Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
54Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
55Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
56Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
57Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Lotto Belisol Ladies
58Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
59Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
60Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
62Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
63Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
64Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
65Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
66Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
67Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
68Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
69Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
70Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
71Ni Man Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
72Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
73Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
74Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
75Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
76Aude Biannic (Fra) France
77Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
78Hong Yu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling
79Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
80Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
81Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
82Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
83Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
84Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:05:59
85Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
86Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:06:42
87Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:06:50
88Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:29

Points classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano21pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini14
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products10
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France5
7Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS4
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
9Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon1

Young rider classification
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS2:09:55
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:00:01
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant - Shimano0:00:10
4Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:54
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
7Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:04:31
8Michela Pavin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
12Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
13Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
14Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
16Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
17Zita Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
18Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
19Aude Biannic (Fra) France
20Maeia Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
21Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
22Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
23Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:05:44
25Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
26Yuan Yuan Tian (Chn) China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:06:27

Teams classification
1Orica - AIS6:29:48
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Specialized - lululemon0:00:04
4Ale Cipollini0:00:53
5Team Giant - Shimano0:01:02
6Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:46
7France
8Wiggle Honda0:02:39
9Hitec Products0:05:23
10Lotto Belisol Ladies
11Italy
12RusVelo0:06:12
13Australia0:06:16
14Astana Bepink Womens Team0:09:00
15China Chongming-Giant Pro Cycling0:13:30

 

