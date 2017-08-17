Image 1 of 40 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Katrin Garfoot warms down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Francesca Pattaro (BePink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Lisen Hockings (Australian National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Katie Archibald (Team WINT) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Jessica Pratt (Australian National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Eileen Roe (Team WNT) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Christa Riffel (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Ingrid Moe (Norway National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Louisa Lobigs (Australian National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Polish champion Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Charlotte Bravard (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Stine Anderson Borgli (Norway National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Greta Richioud (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Valerie Demey (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) on her way to winning the prologue in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Marianne Vos (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 The prologue podium topped by Ellen van Dijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Best young rider Lisa Klein (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Best Norwegian Vita Heine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Marianne Vos (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Kirsten Wild (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Marianne Vos (WM3) was second by fractions of a second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Vita Heine (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) debuted her new jersey atop the podium in the opening prologue of the Tour of Norway, winning the 3km test in Halden by fractions of a second over Marianne Vos (WM3).Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) was one full second behind Van Dijk in third.

"This is a really nice win to take and I will for sure take some time to enjoy this moment," Van Dijk said. The Dutchwoman was in the first wave of riders, starting 25 minutes after Vos, who set the fastest early time.

Having topped Vos by 0.64 seconds, Van Dijk then faced a wait of more than two hours to find out if she had won, with Garfoot, who started fourth to last, the rider to come closest in the second half of the start sheet.

"It was a really exciting finish with lots of fast specialists finishing in the last block of riders, so I really wasn't sure what the end result would be until the last rider came across the line. I feel like the legs are good and I'm looking forward to seeing how things go for the rest of the week with the team," Van Dijk said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:45 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:01 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:04 6 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:04 7 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:04 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:00:05 9 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 10 Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:06 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:06 12 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06 13 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:06 14 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:00:07 15 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:07 16 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:08 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:08 18 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:09 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:09 20 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:10 21 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:10 22 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 23 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:00:10 24 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:10 25 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:11 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11 27 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:11 28 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:11 29 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11 30 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:12 31 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:12 32 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:12 33 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:13 34 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:13 35 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:13 36 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 37 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:13 38 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 0:00:13 39 Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:14 40 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:14 41 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 0:00:14 42 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:14 43 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:15 44 Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:15 45 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:15 46 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:15 47 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 48 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:16 49 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:16 50 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:16 51 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:00:16 52 Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway 0:00:16 53 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:16 54 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:16 55 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 56 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:16 57 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:17 58 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:17 59 Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway 0:00:17 60 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:17 61 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:18 62 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:18 63 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:19 64 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:19 65 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:19 66 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:20 67 Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:20 68 Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:20 69 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 70 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 71 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:20 72 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:20 73 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:00:20 74 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:00:20 75 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas 0:00:20 76 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:21 77 Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway 0:00:21 78 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 79 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:21 80 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:21 81 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:21 82 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:21 83 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:21 84 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:22 85 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:22 86 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:22 87 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 88 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway 0:00:22 89 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:22 90 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products 91 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:22 92 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 93 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:00:23 94 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:23 95 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:23 96 Kirsti Ruud (Nor) National Team Norway 0:00:23 97 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:23 98 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:23 99 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:23 100 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 0:00:23 101 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:23 102 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:24 103 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:00:24 104 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:00:24 105 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:24 106 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:24 107 Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:00:25 108 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:25 109 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:25 110 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:25 111 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:25 112 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:26 113 Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:26 114 Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:26 115 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 0:00:26 116 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:00:26 117 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:27 118 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:27 119 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:28 120 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:30 121 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:30 122 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:30 123 Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota 0:00:31 124 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:32 125 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:32 126 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway 0:00:33 127 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:33 128 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:38 129 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:01:16 130 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:01:16

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:03 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:08 4 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:09 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:10 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11 7 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 8 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:13 9 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 10 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:14 12 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:15 13 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 14 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:16 15 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 16 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 17 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 18 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 19 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 20 Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia 0:00:19 21 Daria Pikulik (Pol) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 22 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 23 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:21 24 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 25 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:22 26 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 27 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas 28 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 29 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:00:23 30 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas 0:00:24 31 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 32 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:25 33 Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 34 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:26 35 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:30 36 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:31 37 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:01:16 38 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women