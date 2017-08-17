Van Dijk wins Tour of Norway prologue
Vos nudged to second, Garfoot in third
Prologue: Halden -
European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) debuted her new jersey atop the podium in the opening prologue of the Tour of Norway, winning the 3km test in Halden by fractions of a second over Marianne Vos (WM3).Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) was one full second behind Van Dijk in third.
"This is a really nice win to take and I will for sure take some time to enjoy this moment," Van Dijk said. The Dutchwoman was in the first wave of riders, starting 25 minutes after Vos, who set the fastest early time.
Having topped Vos by 0.64 seconds, Van Dijk then faced a wait of more than two hours to find out if she had won, with Garfoot, who started fourth to last, the rider to come closest in the second half of the start sheet.
"It was a really exciting finish with lots of fast specialists finishing in the last block of riders, so I really wasn't sure what the end result would be until the last rider came across the line. I feel like the legs are good and I'm looking forward to seeing how things go for the rest of the week with the team," Van Dijk said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:45
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:01
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|6
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:04
|7
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:04
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:00:05
|9
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|10
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:06
|12
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:06
|14
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:07
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:07
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|18
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|20
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:10
|21
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:10
|22
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:10
|23
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:10
|24
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|25
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|26
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|27
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:11
|28
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:11
|29
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:12
|31
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|32
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|33
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|34
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:13
|35
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|36
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|37
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|38
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:13
|39
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:14
|40
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|41
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:14
|42
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:14
|43
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:15
|44
|Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:15
|45
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:15
|46
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:15
|47
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|48
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:16
|49
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|50
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|51
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:16
|52
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:16
|53
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:16
|54
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|55
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|56
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:16
|57
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:17
|58
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:17
|59
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:17
|60
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:17
|61
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:18
|62
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:18
|63
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:19
|64
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:19
|65
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:19
|66
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:20
|67
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:20
|68
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:20
|69
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|70
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|71
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:20
|72
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:20
|73
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:20
|74
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:20
|75
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:20
|76
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:21
|77
|Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:21
|78
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|79
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:21
|80
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|81
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|82
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:21
|83
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|84
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:22
|85
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|86
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:22
|87
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|88
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:22
|89
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:22
|90
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|91
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|92
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|93
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:23
|94
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|95
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:23
|96
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:23
|97
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:23
|98
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|99
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|100
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:23
|101
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:23
|102
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|103
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:24
|104
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:24
|105
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:24
|106
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|107
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:25
|108
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:25
|109
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|110
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|111
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|112
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|113
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:26
|114
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|115
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:00:26
|116
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:26
|117
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:27
|118
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:27
|119
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:28
|120
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|121
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:30
|122
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:30
|123
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:31
|124
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:32
|125
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:32
|126
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:33
|127
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:33
|128
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:38
|129
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|130
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|4
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:10
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|7
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|8
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:13
|9
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|10
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:15
|13
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|14
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:16
|15
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|16
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|17
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|18
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|19
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|20
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:00:19
|21
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|22
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|23
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|24
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|25
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:22
|26
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|28
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|29
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|30
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:24
|31
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|32
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|33
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|34
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:26
|35
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:30
|36
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:31
|37
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|38
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|0:11:25
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:05
|3
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|6
|Wiggle-High5
|0:00:12
|7
|Orica Scott
|0:00:13
|8
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:27
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|10
|Team Veloconcept Women
|11
|Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:33
|13
|Valcar PBM
|0:00:35
|14
|BePink Cogeas
|0:00:36
|15
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:37
|16
|Hitec Products
|0:00:39
|17
|National Team Australia
|0:00:40
|18
|Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
|19
|National Team Norway
|0:00:42
|20
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:00:46
|21
|Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|0:00:51
|22
|Drops
|0:00:55
