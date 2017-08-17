Trending

Van Dijk wins Tour of Norway prologue

Vos nudged to second, Garfoot in third

Image 1 of 40

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb)

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Katrin Garfoot warms down

Katrin Garfoot warms down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Francesca Pattaro (BePink)

Francesca Pattaro (BePink)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Lisen Hockings (Australian National Team)

Lisen Hockings (Australian National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Katie Archibald (Team WINT)

Katie Archibald (Team WINT)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Jessica Pratt (Australian National Team)

Jessica Pratt (Australian National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Eileen Roe (Team WNT)

Eileen Roe (Team WNT)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM)

Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Christa Riffel (Canyon-SRAM)

Christa Riffel (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Ingrid Moe (Norway National Team)

Ingrid Moe (Norway National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Louisa Lobigs (Australian National Team)

Louisa Lobigs (Australian National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Polish champion Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)

Polish champion Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb)

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Charlotte Bravard (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Charlotte Bravard (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)

Natalie Grinczer (Team WNT)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Stine Anderson Borgli (Norway National Team)

Stine Anderson Borgli (Norway National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Greta Richioud (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Greta Richioud (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Valerie Demey (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx)

Valerie Demey (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) on her way to winning the prologue in Norway

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) on her way to winning the prologue in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Marianne Vos (WM3)

Marianne Vos (WM3)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

The prologue podium topped by Ellen van Dijk

The prologue podium topped by Ellen van Dijk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Best young rider Lisa Klein

Best young rider Lisa Klein
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Best Norwegian Vita Heine

Best Norwegian Vita Heine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Marianne Vos (WM3)

Marianne Vos (WM3)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb)

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Eri Yonamine (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans)

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle-High5)

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM)

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Kirsten Wild (Cylance)

Kirsten Wild (Cylance)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Marianne Vos (WM3) was second by fractions of a second

Marianne Vos (WM3) was second by fractions of a second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Vita Heine (Hitec Products)

Vita Heine (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) debuted her new jersey atop the podium in the opening prologue of the Tour of Norway, winning the 3km test in Halden by fractions of a second over Marianne Vos (WM3).Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) was one full second behind Van Dijk in third.

"This is a really nice win to take and I will for sure take some time to enjoy this moment," Van Dijk said. The Dutchwoman was in the first wave of riders, starting 25 minutes after Vos, who set the fastest early time.

Having topped Vos by 0.64 seconds, Van Dijk then faced a wait of more than two hours to find out if she had won, with Garfoot, who started fourth to last, the rider to come closest in the second half of the start sheet.

"It was a really exciting finish with lots of fast specialists finishing in the last block of riders, so I really wasn't sure what the end result would be until the last rider came across the line. I feel like the legs are good and I'm looking forward to seeing how things go for the rest of the week with the team," Van Dijk said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:45
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:01
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
6Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:04
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:04
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:00:05
9Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
10Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:06
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:06
12Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:06
13Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:06
14Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:07
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:07
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
17Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:08
18Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
20Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:10
21Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:10
22Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
23Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:00:10
24Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:10
25Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:11
26Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:11
27Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:11
28Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:11
29Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:11
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:12
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:12
32Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:12
33Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
34Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:13
35Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:13
36Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
37Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:13
38Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:13
39Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:14
40Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:14
41Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:00:14
42Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:14
43Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:15
44Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:15
45Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:15
46Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:15
47Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
48Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:16
49Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:16
50Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:16
51Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:16
52Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:16
53Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:16
54Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:16
55Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
56Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:16
57Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:17
58Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:17
59Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:17
60Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:17
61Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:18
62Louisa Lobigs (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:18
63Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:19
64Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:19
65Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:19
66Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:20
67Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:20
68Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:20
69Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
70Daria Pikulik (Pol) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
71Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:20
72Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:20
73Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:00:20
74Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:20
75Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas0:00:20
76Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:21
77Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:21
78Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
79Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:21
80Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:21
81Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:21
82Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:21
83Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:21
84Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:22
85Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:22
86Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:22
87Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
88Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:22
89Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:22
90Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
91Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:22
92Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
93Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:23
94Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:23
95Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:23
96Kirsti Ruud (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:23
97Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:23
98Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:23
99Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:23
100Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:00:23
101Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:23
102Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:24
103Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:24
104Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:24
105Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:24
106Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:24
107Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:25
108Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:25
109Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:25
110Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:25
111Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:25
112Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:26
113Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:26
114Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:26
115Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:00:26
116Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:26
117Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:27
118Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:27
119Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:28
120Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:30
121Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:30
122Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:30
123Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:31
124Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:32
125Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:32
126Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:33
127Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:33
128Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:38
129Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:16
130Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:16

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:03
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
4Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:10
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:11
7Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:12
8Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:13
9Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
10Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:14
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:15
13Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
14Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:16
15Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
16Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
17Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
19Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
20Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia0:00:19
21Daria Pikulik (Pol) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
22Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
23Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:21
24Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
25Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:22
26Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
28Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
29Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:23
30Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:00:24
31Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
32Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:25
33Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
34Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:26
35Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:30
36Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:31
37Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:16
38Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb0:11:25
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:05
3WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:08
6Wiggle-High50:00:12
7Orica Scott0:00:13
8Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:27
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:28
10Team Veloconcept Women
11Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:30
12FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:33
13Valcar PBM0:00:35
14BePink Cogeas0:00:36
15Ale Cipollini0:00:37
16Hitec Products0:00:39
17National Team Australia0:00:40
18Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team
19National Team Norway0:00:42
20Lensworld - Kuota0:00:46
21Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or0:00:51
22Drops0:00:55

Latest on Cyclingnews