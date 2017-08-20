Vos wins Ladies Tour of Norway as Guarnier takes final stage
Guarnier and Van Dijk round out final GC
Stage 3: Svinesund - Halden
Marianne Vos (WM3) finished third on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway on Sunday, securing the overall win, while Boels Dolmans' Megan Guarnier won the day. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) was second.
Related Articles
While Vos used the stage to secure her overall win, Guarnier relied on a time bonus at the finish to move up the general classification from fourth to second. Van Dijk maintained her third-place spot in the overall.
"The team tried the whole week for intermediate sprints because we knew it would come down to seconds," Guarnier said. "I'm glad that work paid off in a small way. It was nice to have Christine [Majerus] on the podium in stage one. As always, we stayed motivated in the race, and I'm happy we could take the top step on the final stage and get on the general classification podium. It really was a team effort."
The final and longest stage of the four-day race took the peloton over 156.6km from Svinesund to Halden. Although the pace was high and the field aggressive during the first half of the race, no escape was able to gain more than 10 seconds or stay away for more than a handful of kilometres. Twice the peloton split, but each time the groups came back together.
A group of three that included Daiva Tuslaite (Alé Cipollini), Ingrid Moe (Norway) and Lisen Hockings (Australia) finally snapped the elastic 80km into the day, building a gap of three minutes before the field started chasing in earnest. A mechanical knocked Tuslaite out of the breakaway, while Moe couldn't stick with the pace set by Hockings, who entered the finishing circuits on her own with a gap of just over a minute.
Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott) jumped across the gap to Hockings and eventual dropped the Australian rider, setting off on her own solo move. Hockings was eventually brought back into the fold before Vos jumped, bringing along six more riders and forming a new lead group that also included Guarnier. The much-reduced peloton bridged to the move, setting up a barrage of final attacks that were not able to stick.
In the end, Van Dijk launched her move from nearly 500 metres out, while Guarnier sat on her wheel and took the lead as they sailed through the final corner. Guanrier hung on for the win, with Van Dijk and Vos just behind.
"It was a hard stage," Guarnier said. "I wouldn't say I completely rule myself out as a sprinter, but I'm definitely not a bunch sprinter. That kind of hectic is not something I look forward to.
"We stayed on our toes, and we tried to make sure we were ready and offensive in the final laps," she said. "Ideally it wouldn't come down to a sprint, but it was a reduced bunch sprint in the end."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4:05:55
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|13
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|15
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|16
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|21
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|22
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|24
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|25
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|26
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|27
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|28
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|31
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia
|33
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|34
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|35
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|36
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|37
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|38
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|39
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|40
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|42
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|43
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|44
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|45
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|48
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|50
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:01:04
|52
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|53
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|54
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:11
|55
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:16
|56
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:03:24
|57
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|58
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|59
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:04:26
|60
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|61
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia
|62
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|63
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|65
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|66
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|67
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|69
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|70
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia
|71
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|72
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|73
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|74
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|75
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|76
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|77
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:05:49
|78
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|79
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|81
|Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia
|82
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|83
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway
|84
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:06:45
|85
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|87
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:13:06
|88
|Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway
|89
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|90
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|91
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|92
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|94
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|95
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|96
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|2
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|3
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|4
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|10:10:19
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:26
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:27
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:28
|8
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:29
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:30
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:31
|12
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:33
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:34
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:00:35
|15
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:37
|17
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:47
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:57
|20
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:01:00
|21
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:06
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:15
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:16
|24
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|26
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:18
|27
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:19
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|29
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:20
|30
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|31
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:21
|32
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:22
|33
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|34
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|35
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:26
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:27
|37
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:28
|38
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:29
|39
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:32
|41
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:38
|42
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|43
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:43
|44
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:01:46
|45
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:48
|46
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|47
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:51
|48
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|49
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:03
|50
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:08
|51
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:17
|52
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:02:34
|53
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:03:37
|54
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:04:07
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:04:45
|56
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|57
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:07
|58
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:05:10
|59
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:05:12
|60
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:13
|61
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|62
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|63
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:05:29
|64
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:51
|65
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:52
|66
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:05:57
|67
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:06:03
|68
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|69
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|70
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:06:13
|71
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|0:06:14
|72
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|73
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06:35
|74
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:38
|75
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:07:55
|76
|Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:07:56
|77
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:05
|78
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:08:45
|79
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|80
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:48
|81
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:09
|82
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:35
|83
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:11:51
|84
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:12:00
|85
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:12:10
|86
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:13:56
|87
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:14:22
|88
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|89
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:14:46
|90
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|91
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:15:01
|92
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:15:03
|93
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:15:32
|94
|Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:17:00
|95
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:17:02
|96
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|13
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|11
|6
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|6
|8
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia
|5
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|11
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|3
|12
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|1
|15
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|1
|17
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|18
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|19
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|4
|7
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|8
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|2
|9
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|10
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|11
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|12
|Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10:10:45
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:40
|5
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:49
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:52
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:54
|8
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:56
|9
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:02
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:37
|12
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:42
|13
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:04:46
|14
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|15
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:25
|16
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|17
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|18
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|19
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:07:39
|20
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia
|0:11:44
|21
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:13:56
|22
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|23
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:14:20
|24
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:14:35
|25
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:16:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|30:32:25
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:05
|3
|Orica Scott
|0:00:13
|4
|WM3 Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:34
|6
|Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:50
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:59
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:36
|10
|Hitec Products
|0:03:13
|11
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:32
|12
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|0:07:26
|14
|Lensworld - Kuota
|0:08:09
|15
|National Team Australia
|0:10:28
|16
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:54
|17
|Drops
|0:15:08
|18
|National Team Norway
|0:15:52
|19
|Valcar PBM
|0:16:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy