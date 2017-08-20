Trending

Vos wins Ladies Tour of Norway as Guarnier takes final stage

Guarnier and Van Dijk round out final GC

Megan Guarnier and Ellen Van Dijk head for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julie Leth (Wiggle-High5)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UCI president Brian Cookson was at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The classification winners on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (WM3) celebrates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The team classification went to Sunweb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Lensworld-Kuota)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julie Van De Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) steps onto the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisen Hockings, most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rachel Neylan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Megan Guarnier in the final corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Megan Guarnier in the final corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Final stage winner Megan Guarnier

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Guanier, Vos and van Dijk on the final podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Overall winner Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mountains winner Janneke Ensing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
best young rider Lisa Klein

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daiva Tuslaite in the sprinter's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Susanne Andersen, best Norwegian rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisen Hockings

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daiva Tuslaite

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexis Ryan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Liane Lippert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mieke Kroger

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mieke Kroger

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Georgia williams

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'Hoore

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anouska Koster

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katrin Garfoot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Julie Leth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Ladies Tour of Norway peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anouska Koster

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anouska Koster

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Megan Guarnier and Christine Majerus at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (WM3) finished third on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway on Sunday, securing the overall win, while Boels Dolmans' Megan Guarnier won the day. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) was second.

While Vos used the stage to secure her overall win, Guarnier relied  on a time bonus at the finish to move up the general classification from fourth to second. Van Dijk maintained her third-place spot in the overall.

"The team tried the whole week for intermediate sprints because we knew it would come down to seconds," Guarnier said. "I'm glad that work paid off in a small way. It was nice to have Christine [Majerus] on the podium in stage one. As always, we stayed motivated in the race, and I'm happy we could take the top step on the final stage and get on the general classification podium. It really was a team effort."

The final and longest stage of the four-day race took the peloton over 156.6km from Svinesund to Halden. Although the pace was high and the field aggressive during the first half of the race, no escape was able to gain more than 10 seconds or stay away for more than a handful of kilometres. Twice the peloton split, but each time the groups came back together.

A group of three that included Daiva Tuslaite (Alé Cipollini), Ingrid Moe (Norway) and Lisen Hockings (Australia) finally snapped the elastic 80km into the day, building a gap of three minutes before the field started chasing in earnest. A mechanical knocked Tuslaite out of the breakaway, while Moe couldn't stick with the pace set by Hockings, who entered the finishing circuits on her own with a gap of just over a minute.

Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott) jumped across the gap to Hockings and eventual dropped the Australian rider, setting off on her own solo move. Hockings was eventually brought back into the fold before Vos jumped, bringing along six more riders and forming a new lead group that also included Guarnier. The much-reduced peloton bridged to the move, setting up a barrage of final attacks that were not able to stick.

In the end, Van Dijk launched her move from nearly 500 metres out, while Guarnier sat on her wheel and took the lead as they sailed through the final corner. Guanrier hung on for the win, with Van Dijk and Vos just behind.

"It was a hard stage," Guarnier said. "I wouldn't say I completely rule myself out as a sprinter, but I'm definitely not a bunch sprinter. That kind of hectic is not something I look forward to.

"We stayed on our toes, and we tried to make sure we were ready and offensive in the final laps," she said. "Ideally it wouldn't come down to a sprint, but it was a reduced bunch sprint in the end."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4:05:55
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
3Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
13Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
15Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
17Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
21Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
22Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:41
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
24Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
25Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
26Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
27Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
28Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
29Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
30Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
31Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
32Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia
33Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
34Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
35Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
36Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
37Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
38Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
39Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
40Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
42Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
43Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
44Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women
45Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
50Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:01:04
52Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:05
53Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:08
54Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:11
55Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:16
56Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia0:03:24
57Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
58Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
59Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:04:26
60Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:30
61Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia
62Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
63Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
64Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
65Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
66Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
67Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
69Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
70Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia
71Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women
72Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
73Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
74Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
75Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
77Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:05:49
78Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
79Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
81Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia
82Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
83Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway
84Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway0:06:45
85Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
86Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
87Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:13:06
88Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway
89Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
90Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
91Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
92Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
93Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
94Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
95Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
96Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling3pts
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing2
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia3pts
2Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women2
3Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7pts
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women5
3Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling4
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
5Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women1

Mountains 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini4pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas3
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2
4Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women1

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini4pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
3Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota2
4Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini4pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling10:10:19
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:26
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:00:27
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:28
8Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:29
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:30
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:31
12Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:33
13Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:34
14Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:00:35
15Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:36
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:37
17Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:42
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:47
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:57
20Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:01:00
21Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:06
22Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:01:15
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:16
24Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:17
26Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:18
27Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:19
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
29Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:20
30Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
31Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:21
32Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:22
33Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
34Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
35Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:26
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini0:01:27
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:28
38Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:29
39Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:32
41Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:38
42Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:42
43Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:43
44Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:01:46
45Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:48
46Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:50
47Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:51
48Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:52
49Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:03
50Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:08
51Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:17
52Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:02:34
53Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:03:37
54Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:04:07
55Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:04:45
56Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:05:03
57Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:07
58Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia0:05:10
59Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:05:12
60Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:13
61Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:17
62Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:18
63Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia0:05:29
64Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:51
65Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:52
66Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:05:57
67Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota0:06:03
68Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
69Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
70Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia0:06:13
71Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas0:06:14
72Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:19
73Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:06:35
74Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:06:38
75Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:07:55
76Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia0:07:56
77Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:05
78Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:45
79Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
80Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:48
81Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:09
82Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:35
83Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway0:11:51
84Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:12:00
85Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia0:12:10
86Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:13:56
87Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:14:22
88Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:14:37
89Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:14:46
90Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:50
91Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:15:01
92Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:15:03
93Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway0:15:32
94Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway0:17:00
95Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:17:02
96Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:28:45

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling37pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini13
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women12
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High511
6Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women6
8Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia5
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing3
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women3
12Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM3
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
14Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas1
15Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini1
17Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1
18Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini19pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling15
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
4Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling5
5Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling4
6Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas4
7Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women2
8Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota2
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
10Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
12Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10:10:45
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:03
3Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:16
4Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:40
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:49
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:52
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:54
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:56
9Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:02
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:26
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:37
12Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:42
13Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:04:46
14Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:51
15Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:25
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:41
17Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:06:09
18Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:07:29
19Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:07:39
20Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia0:11:44
21Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:13:56
22Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:14:11
23Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:14:20
24Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:14:35
25Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:16:36

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb30:32:25
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:05
3Orica Scott0:00:13
4WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
5Wiggle High50:01:34
6Team Veloconcept Women0:01:50
7Ale Cipollini0:01:59
8Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:31
9FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:36
10Hitec Products0:03:13
11Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:32
12Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:35
13Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or0:07:26
14Lensworld - Kuota0:08:09
15National Team Australia0:10:28
16Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:54
17Drops0:15:08
18National Team Norway0:15:52
19Valcar PBM0:16:12

