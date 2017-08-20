Image 1 of 39 Megan Guarnier and Ellen Van Dijk head for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Julie Leth (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 UCI president Brian Cookson was at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 The classification winners on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Marianne Vos (WM3) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 The team classification went to Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Lensworld-Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Julie Van De Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Lisen Hockings, most aggressive rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Rachel Neylan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Megan Guarnier in the final corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Megan Guarnier in the final corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Final stage winner Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Guanier, Vos and van Dijk on the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Overall winner Marianne Vos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Mountains winner Janneke Ensing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 best young rider Lisa Klein (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Daiva Tuslaite in the sprinter's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Susanne Andersen, best Norwegian rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Lisen Hockings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Daiva Tuslaite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Alexis Ryan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Liane Lippert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Mieke Kroger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Mieke Kroger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Georgia williams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Anouska Koster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Katrin Garfoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Julie Leth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 The Ladies Tour of Norway peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Anouska Koster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Anouska Koster (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Megan Guarnier and Christine Majerus at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (WM3) finished third on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway on Sunday, securing the overall win, while Boels Dolmans' Megan Guarnier won the day. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) was second.

While Vos used the stage to secure her overall win, Guarnier relied on a time bonus at the finish to move up the general classification from fourth to second. Van Dijk maintained her third-place spot in the overall.

"The team tried the whole week for intermediate sprints because we knew it would come down to seconds," Guarnier said. "I'm glad that work paid off in a small way. It was nice to have Christine [Majerus] on the podium in stage one. As always, we stayed motivated in the race, and I'm happy we could take the top step on the final stage and get on the general classification podium. It really was a team effort."

The final and longest stage of the four-day race took the peloton over 156.6km from Svinesund to Halden. Although the pace was high and the field aggressive during the first half of the race, no escape was able to gain more than 10 seconds or stay away for more than a handful of kilometres. Twice the peloton split, but each time the groups came back together.

A group of three that included Daiva Tuslaite (Alé Cipollini), Ingrid Moe (Norway) and Lisen Hockings (Australia) finally snapped the elastic 80km into the day, building a gap of three minutes before the field started chasing in earnest. A mechanical knocked Tuslaite out of the breakaway, while Moe couldn't stick with the pace set by Hockings, who entered the finishing circuits on her own with a gap of just over a minute.

Rachel Neylan (Orica-Scott) jumped across the gap to Hockings and eventual dropped the Australian rider, setting off on her own solo move. Hockings was eventually brought back into the fold before Vos jumped, bringing along six more riders and forming a new lead group that also included Guarnier. The much-reduced peloton bridged to the move, setting up a barrage of final attacks that were not able to stick.

In the end, Van Dijk launched her move from nearly 500 metres out, while Guarnier sat on her wheel and took the lead as they sailed through the final corner. Guanrier hung on for the win, with Van Dijk and Vos just behind.

"It was a hard stage," Guarnier said. "I wouldn't say I completely rule myself out as a sprinter, but I'm definitely not a bunch sprinter. That kind of hectic is not something I look forward to.

"We stayed on our toes, and we tried to make sure we were ready and offensive in the final laps," she said. "Ideally it wouldn't come down to a sprint, but it was a reduced bunch sprint in the end."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4:05:55 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 4 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 11 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 13 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 15 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 17 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 21 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 22 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:41 23 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 24 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 25 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 26 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 27 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 28 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 29 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products 31 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 32 Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia 33 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 34 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 35 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 36 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 37 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 38 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 39 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 40 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 42 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women 43 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 44 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 45 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 48 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 49 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 50 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway 0:01:04 52 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:01:05 53 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:08 54 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:01:11 55 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:16 56 Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia 0:03:24 57 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 58 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 59 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway 0:04:26 60 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:30 61 Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia 62 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 63 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 64 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 65 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 66 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 67 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 68 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 69 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 70 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia 71 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 72 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 73 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas 74 Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 75 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 76 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 77 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 0:05:49 78 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 79 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 80 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 81 Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia 82 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 83 Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway 84 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway 0:06:45 85 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 86 Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies 87 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:13:06 88 Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway 89 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 90 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 91 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 92 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 93 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 94 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 95 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 96 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia 3 pts 2 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 2 3 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 pts 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 4 4 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 1

Mountains 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 4 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 3 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 4 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 1

Mountains 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 4 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 3 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 2 4 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 4 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 10:10:19 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:13 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:26 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 0:00:27 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:28 8 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:29 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:30 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:31 12 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women 0:00:33 13 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:34 14 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 0:00:35 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:00:36 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:37 17 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:42 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:47 19 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:00:57 20 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:01:00 21 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:06 22 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:15 23 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:16 24 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:17 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:18 27 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:01:19 28 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 29 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:20 30 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 31 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:21 32 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women 0:01:22 33 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products 34 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 35 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:01:26 36 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini 0:01:27 37 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:01:28 38 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 0:01:29 39 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 40 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:32 41 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:38 42 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:01:42 43 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:01:43 44 Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway 0:01:46 45 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:48 46 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:50 47 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 0:01:51 48 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:01:52 49 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:03 50 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:08 51 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:02:17 52 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:02:34 53 Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:03:37 54 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:04:07 55 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:04:45 56 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:05:03 57 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:07 58 Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia 0:05:10 59 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:05:12 60 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:13 61 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:17 62 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:18 63 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) National Team Australia 0:05:29 64 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:51 65 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:52 66 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway 0:05:57 67 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 0:06:03 68 Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 69 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 70 Shannon Malseed (Aus) National Team Australia 0:06:13 71 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas 0:06:14 72 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:19 73 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:06:35 74 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini 0:06:38 75 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:07:55 76 Grace Brown (Aus) National Team Australia 0:07:56 77 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:08:05 78 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:08:45 79 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 80 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:48 81 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:09 82 Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:35 83 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) National Team Norway 0:11:51 84 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:12:00 85 Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia 0:12:10 86 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:13:56 87 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:14:22 88 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:14:37 89 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:14:46 90 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:50 91 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:15:01 92 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:15:03 93 Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norway 0:15:32 94 Julie Solvang (Nor) National Team Norway 0:17:00 95 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:17:02 96 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:28:45

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 37 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 13 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 11 6 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 6 8 Lisen Hockings (Aus) National Team Australia 5 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women 3 12 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 3 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 14 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 1 15 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 16 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 1 17 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1 18 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 19 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 5 5 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 6 Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas 4 7 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 2 8 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota 2 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 10 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 11 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 12 Georgia Williams (Aus) Orica Scott Women 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10:10:45 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:03 3 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:40 5 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:49 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:52 7 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:54 8 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:56 9 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx 0:01:02 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team 0:01:26 11 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:37 12 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:42 13 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica Scott Women 0:04:46 14 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:51 15 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:25 16 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:41 17 Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling 0:06:09 18 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:07:29 19 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:07:39 20 Jessica Pratt (Aus) National Team Australia 0:11:44 21 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:13:56 22 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:14:11 23 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:14:20 24 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:14:35 25 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:16:36