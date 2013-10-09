Belkin buy Luis Léon Sanchez out of his contract

Image 1 of 3 2012 San Sebastian champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A delighted Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium after stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 For the second time in his career, Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) has won in San Sebastian. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Luis Léon Sanchez and Team Belkin have parted ways after the Dutch team bought the rider out of the final two years of his existing contract. Sanchez had a deal with Belkin for the 2014 and 2015 but according to De Telegraaf the buy-out was made in May of this year.





Knebel only informed the rest of the management after he signed the Spaniard. However, Richard Plugge, the current team manager, sidelined the Spaniard in February 2013 because of his involvement in several doping-related investigations.



