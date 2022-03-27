Bouhanni wins La Roue Tourangelle

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) took his first win of 2022 on Sunday

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samic) won La Roue Tourangelle on Sunday in Tours. He latched onto the wheels of a three-rider Cofidis train and launched his final move in the final 200 metres, coming around Bryan Coquard, who finished second. Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) secured the final spot on the podium.

It was the 70th career victory for 31-year-old Frenchman, who finished earlier this week at Brugge-De Panne.