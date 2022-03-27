Bouhanni wins La Roue Tourangelle

Coquard and Dujardin round out podium in sprint finish

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) took his first win of 2022 on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samic) won La Roue Tourangelle on Sunday in Tours. He latched onto the wheels of a three-rider Cofidis train and launched his final move in the final 200 metres, coming around Bryan Coquard, who finished second. Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) secured the final spot on the podium.

It was the 70th career victory for 31-year-old Frenchman, who finished earlier this week at Brugge-De Panne. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 4:39:03
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
3Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
4Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
5Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
8Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
9Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
10Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
11Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
12Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13Alex Baudin (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
14Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
17Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
18Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
20Maël Guégan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
21Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
23Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Maxime Urruty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
25Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
26Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
27Léo Danès (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
28Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
29Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
30Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
32Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
34Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
35Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
36Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
37Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
38Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
39Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:11
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:13
42Axel Mariault (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
43Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:19
44Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41
45Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:46
46Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:57
47Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:01:39
48Yesid Albeiro Pira (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
50Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
51Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
53Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
54Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
55Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
56Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:44
57Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
58Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:02:03
59Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
61Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
62Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
63Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
64Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24
65Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:02:30
66Tristan Delacroix (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
67Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:40
68Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
69Jean Goubert (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:02:43
70Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
71Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:59
72Petr Kelemen (Cze) Swiss Racing Academy 0:03:21
73Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
74Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:03:42
75Calum Johnston (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
77Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
78Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
79Tuur Dens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
81Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
82David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Nicolas Debeaumarché (Fra) St Michel - Auber93 0:04:24
84Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
85Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:29
86Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
87Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
88Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:05:23
89Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
90Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
91August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health
92Gage Hecht (USA) Human Powered Health
93Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH
94Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur 0:06:13
95Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:09:57
96Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
97Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-BH
98Jules Hesters (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health
100Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
101Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:05
103Florian Richard Andrade (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:12:16
104Jordan Jegat (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
105Louis Richard (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
106Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
107Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
108Jakob Klahre (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
109Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:21
110Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:27
111Loris Trastour (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy 0:14:39
DNFJason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFThomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
DNF Didier Merchan (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli

