Bouhanni wins La Roue Tourangelle
By Cyclingnews published
Coquard and Dujardin round out podium in sprint finish
Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samic) won La Roue Tourangelle on Sunday in Tours. He latched onto the wheels of a three-rider Cofidis train and launched his final move in the final 200 metres, coming around Bryan Coquard, who finished second. Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) secured the final spot on the podium.
It was the 70th career victory for 31-year-old Frenchman, who finished earlier this week at Brugge-De Panne.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4:39:03
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|4
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|5
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|8
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|9
|Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|10
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|11
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|Alex Baudin (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
|14
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|18
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|20
|Maël Guégan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|21
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|23
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|25
|Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
|26
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|Léo Danès (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|28
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|29
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|30
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|32
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|34
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|36
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
|37
|Yannis Voisard (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|38
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|39
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:11
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:13
|42
|Axel Mariault (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|43
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:19
|44
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:41
|45
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:46
|46
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:57
|47
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:01:39
|48
|Yesid Albeiro Pira (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|50
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|51
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|54
|Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|56
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:44
|57
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|58
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:02:03
|59
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|61
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|62
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|63
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
|64
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|65
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:30
|66
|Tristan Delacroix (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|67
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|68
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|69
|Jean Goubert (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:02:43
|70
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Anthony Jullien (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:59
|72
|Petr Kelemen (Cze) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:03:21
|73
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:03:42
|75
|Calum Johnston (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|77
|Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|79
|Tuur Dens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|81
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|82
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Nicolas Debeaumarché (Fra) St Michel - Auber93
|0:04:24
|84
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|85
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:29
|86
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|87
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|88
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:05:23
|89
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|90
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|91
|August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health
|92
|Gage Hecht (USA) Human Powered Health
|93
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH
|94
|Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur
|0:06:13
|95
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:09:57
|96
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|97
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Burgos-BH
|98
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health
|100
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|101
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:05
|103
|Florian Richard Andrade (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:12:16
|104
|Jordan Jegat (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|105
|Louis Richard (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|106
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|107
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|108
|Jakob Klahre (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|109
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|110
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|111
|Loris Trastour (Fra) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:14:39
|DNF
|Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Didier Merchan (Col) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
