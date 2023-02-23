La Flèche Wallonne 2023 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile for the 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: ASO) Map for the 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: ASO)

The 2023 La Flèche Wallonne route is almost eight kilometres shorter than last year, setting out from Herve rather than Blegny and hitting the first climb, the Côte de Trasenster at kilometre 30.3 instead of 44.2.

There are 11 climbs along the 194.2-kilometre 2023 2023 La Flèche Wallonne route, but the most important one is always the last one, the Mur de Huy and the finish line at the top of this brutal climb.

Despite organisers best efforts in adding the Côtes de Cherave and d'Effere in the final circuit, La Flèche Wallonne invariably comes down to a big bunch of strong climbers duking it out to see who has the strongest legs to tackle the 19% grade that comes with 400m to go.

Winning here is all about timing, power and a huge tolerance for pain.

La Flèche Wallonne Climbs