La Flèche Wallonne 2023 route
The 2023 La Flèche Wallonne route is almost eight kilometres shorter than last year, setting out from Herve rather than Blegny and hitting the first climb, the Côte de Trasenster at kilometre 30.3 instead of 44.2.
There are 11 climbs along the 194.2-kilometre 2023 2023 La Flèche Wallonne route, but the most important one is always the last one, the Mur de Huy and the finish line at the top of this brutal climb.
Despite organisers best efforts in adding the Côtes de Cherave and d'Effere in the final circuit, La Flèche Wallonne invariably comes down to a big bunch of strong climbers duking it out to see who has the strongest legs to tackle the 19% grade that comes with 400m to go.
Winning here is all about timing, power and a huge tolerance for pain.
La Flèche Wallonne Climbs
- Côte de Trasenster (3,3 km at 4,9%) km 30.3
- Côte des Forges (1,3 km at 7,8%) km. 39
- Côte d'Ereffe (2,1 km at 5%) km. 101.3
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) km. 114.1
- Mur de Huy (1,3 km at 9,6%) km. 119.7
- Côte d'Ereffe (2,1 km at 5%) km. 136.6
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) km. 151.4
- Mur de Huy (1,3 km at 9,6%) km. 157
- Côte d'Ereffe (2,1 km at 5%) km. 175.8
- Côte de Cherave (1.3 km at 8,1%) km. 188.6
- Mur de Huy (1,3 km at 9,6%) km. 194.2 🏁
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's beat is anti-doping, UCI governance and data analysis.
