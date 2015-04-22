Image 1 of 138 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 138 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 138 Steve Morabito (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 138 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 138 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 138 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 138 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 138 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 138 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 138 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in third place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 79th La Fleche Wallonne. Image 12 of 138 At the start in Waremme (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 138 Michał Gołaś (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 138 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was one of the Tour de France GC men riding Fleche this year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 138 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 138 Europcar riders on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 138 Angelo Tulik (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 138 Kévin Reza (FDJ) was one of the many riders to crash today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 138 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 138 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 138 Fränk Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 138 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 138 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 138 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 138 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 138 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 138 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 138 Alejandro Valverde Michele Scarponi and Daniel Moreno. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 138 Tim Wellens and Fabio Felline. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 138 Chris Froome climbs toward the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 138 Julien Alaphilippe, Alejandro Valverde and Michael Albasini. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 138 Julien Alephilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 138 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 138 Dylan Teuns (BMC) finishes. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 138 Rinaldo Nocentini. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 138 Pierre Rolland (Europcar). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 138 Alejandro Valverde Michele Scarponi and Daniel Moreno. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 138 Gianluca Brambilla on the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 138 Alejandro Valverde checks behind as he approaches the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 138 Alejandro Valverde at the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 138 Alejandro Valverde celebrates his win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 138 Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) finished 10th. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 138 Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) finished 10th. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 138 Spectators cheer on a Lotto rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 138 orica-GreenEdge made a run at the finale, with Michael Albasani finishing third. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 138 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish after his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 138 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish after his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 138 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish after his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 138 Julien Alaphilippe, Alejandro Valverde and Michael Albasani on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 138 Julien Alaphilippe, Alejandro Valverde and Michael Albasani on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 138 : The peloton rides through the Belgian countryside during the 79th La Fleche Wallonne. Image 53 of 138 The pack climbs the Mur de Huy (Huy Wall) during the 79th La Fleche Wallonne. Image 54 of 138 The pack rides through the countryside during the 79th La Fleche Wallonne. Image 55 of 138 Julian Alaphilippe rides during the 2015 La Fleche Wallonne. Image 56 of 138 The peloton rides through the Belgian countryside during the 79th La Fleche Wallonne. Image 57 of 138 The peloton rides through the Belgian countryside during the 79th La Fleche Wallonne. Image 58 of 138 The pack rides during the 2015 La Fleche Wallonne. For the second year in a row and third in total, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) triumphed atop the brutal Mur de Huy climb to win. Image 59 of 138 The Mur de Huy awaits the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 138 The pack climbs during Wednesday's Fleche Wallonne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 138 The pack climbs during Wednesday's Fleche Wallonne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 138 Nairo Quintana (Movistar). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 138 The pack climbs the Mur de Huy during Wednesday's Fleche Wallonne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 138 The pack climbs the Mur de Huy during Wednesday's Fleche Wallonne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 138 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 138 Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 138 Julien Alaphilippe climbs the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 138 Riders tackle the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 138 BMC Racing's Amael Moinard. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Michele Scarponi (Astana), Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Michael Albasani (Oric-GreenEdge) approach the finish on Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 138 Gianpaolo Caruso (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 138 Chris Froome climbs the Mur de Huy followed by an ambulance. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 138 Pieter van Speybrouck climbs the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 138 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) climbs the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 138 Michal Kwiatkowski on the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 138 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 138 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 138 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 138 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 138 Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 138 Ben Hermans (BMC Racing). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 138 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 138 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 138 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 138 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 138 Romain Guillemois (Europcar). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 138 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 138 Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 138 Tiago Machado (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 138 BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen and Samuel Sanchez. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 138 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack late in the race. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 92 of 138 A damaged Chris Froome climbs toward the finish. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 93 of 138 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack late in the race. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 94 of 138 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finsihes with torn shorts after a crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 138 Alejandro Valverde jumps away on the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Tim De Waele/CSC) Image 96 of 138 A late crash knocked Chris Froome from his bike. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 138 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish after his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his second consecutive Fleche Wallonne win. (Image credit: Tim De Waele/CSC) Image 99 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his second consecutive Fleche Wallonne win. (Image credit: Tim De Waele/CSC) Image 100 of 138 Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Tim De Waele/CSC) Image 101 of 138 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim De Waele/CSC) Image 102 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) catches his breath after winning 2015 Fleche Wallonne. Image 103 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the line during his second consecutive win at Fleche Wallonne. Image 104 of 138 Alejandro Valverde with his stage trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 138 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Team Astana). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 106 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) makes his winning move. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 107 of 138 Reinier Honig (Orange Cycling Team Roompot) - Mike Teunissen (Team LottoNL - Jumbo). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 108 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with the Fleche trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 138 Alejandro Valverde and women's winner Anna van der Breggen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 138 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the 2015 Fleche Wallonne podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 138 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 138 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 138 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) Image 114 of 138 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) Image 115 of 138 Team Sky working for Chris Froome Image 116 of 138 Chris Froome (Team Sky) returns to racing at La Fleche Wallonne Image 117 of 138 The men's La Fleche Wallonne Image 118 of 138 The 2015 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 138 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 138 The 2015 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 138 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 138 The 2015 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 138 The 2015 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 138 The early stages of La Fleche Wallonne Image 125 of 138 Movistar and Team Sky on the front in La Fleche Wallonne Image 126 of 138 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) Image 127 of 138 Former race winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) Image 128 of 138 Trek Factory Racing at La Fleche Wallonne Image 129 of 138 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) meets the fans Image 130 of 138 Image 131 of 138 Albasini and Yates at the start of La Fleche Wallonne Image 132 of 138 Katusha set the pace in the early stages of La Fleche Wallonne Image 133 of 138 Katusha set the pace in the early stages of La Fleche Wallonne Image 134 of 138 La Fleche Wallonne 2015 Image 135 of 138 La Fleche Wallonne 2015 Image 136 of 138 The 2015 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 137 of 138 The two Fleche Wallone winners, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 138 of 138 Robert (Lotto Jumbo) finished 25th (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) defended his La Flèche Wallonne title with a gutsy performance on the Mur de Huy. The Spaniard led from the front on the final climb and held off the challenges from Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) to win by a clear margin.

The win marked the Spaniard's third win the race and came after Movistar reeled in a late attack from Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who broke clear on the penultimate climb of the Côte de Cherave, and survived into the final 500 metres.

Valverde used the catch of Wellens as the moment to confidently move to the front of the strung out group of favourites, and as the gradient began to bite world champion and pre-race favourite Michał Kwiatkowski started to lose ground.

The Katusha pairing of Dani Moreno and Joaquim Rodriguez desperately tried to hang onto Valverde’s coattails but they were too far back to respond, with the only the well-placed Albasini and surprise runner-up Alaphilippe able to muster any form of a challenge.

The Frenchman was too good for Albasini but by the time Valverde looked back he was clear of the rest and had plenty of time to savour another La Flèche Wallonne victory.

The race was, however, marred by series of crashes with former winner Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) forced to abandon. There were other falls for Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) and former Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky).

The addition of the Côte de Cherave, coming just before the Mur de Huy, played a part in reducing the depth of the field before the final climb of the Mur but Movistar and Valverde were never troubled, blending a mix of attack and defence that saw Giovanni Visconti form a dangerous late counter attack with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) before the last two climbs.

Attacks from Vincenzo Nibali, Tejay van Garderen and Wellens soon followed but Movistar – with help from Lampe Merida, who were working for Rui Costa – neutralized anything that attempted to establish a lead.

How it unfolded

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Mike Teunissen (Team LottoNL-Jumbo), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Reinier Honig (Team Roompot), Daniele Ratto (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport) formed the day’s early break, jumping clear inside the opening 10 kilometres and establishing a healthy eight-minute lead over the peloton.

In near-perfect conditions the peloton eased into the task of organising a chase with Katusha and Movistar the first to oblige with turns on the front. Their efforts were merely to keep the break in check, rather than prepare an organised and concerted chase as up ahead De Gendt used his experience to set a steady pace on the opening climbs.

As the peloton approached the Mur de Huy for the first time Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) crossed wheels with Machado. The Irishman gingerly returned to his feet, and eventually the bunch, but his challenge was effectively over.

Team Sky made their presence at the front felt with British road champion Peter Kennaugh setting the pace for the peloton and the gap the break slipping to a more manageable five minutes.

Honig and Teunissen were unceremoniously dropped from the break soon after but the five remaining riders pressed on as Katusha, Etixx-QuickStep and Movistar emerged as the teams willing to control a more determined chase.

Disaster struck for Gilbert, when like Martin, he was taken down in another avoidable fall – the peloton visibly bunching together with parked cars either side of the road. Lars Petter Nordhaug, Wouter Poels (Sky), Ben King (Garmin-Cannondale), Amael Moinard (BMC) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) were caught in the next fall.

Up ahead, the five remaining leaders started the Mur’s second ascent with just a 50-second buffer on a rampaging peloton and by the time they crested the summit only Thomas De Gendt and Jerome Baugnies remained clear.

Visconti and Luis Leon Sanchez took the opportunity to drift clear of the bunch and latch onto the two leaders as they powered down the descent and the newly formed group established a twenty-second lead. With Movistar and Astana taking a breather, it fell to Katusha and Etixx to control the peloton.

On the slopes of the Ereffe, Tejay van Garderen accelerated clear but his efforts were in vain – unable to catch the leaders, he was swallowed up before the penultimate climb – the race’s new addition of the Côte de Cherave.

Visconti and Sanchez started the ascent with a slender lead and it was Nibali was attacked from the bunch first. He simply brought the pack closer to the leaders and provided Wellens with the platform to hit the peloton at the right moment.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) tried to give chase but the Italian was unable to keep Wellens in his sights as the Lotto Soudal rider led into the foot of the Mur.

The lead was no more than 15 seconds but any hope of a Lotto win were dashed as the gradient rose. Wellens’ fluidity in pedal stroke was instantly lost, as Lampre and Movistar gathered at the front of the peloton.

Full Results