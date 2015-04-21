Gallery: 15 years of La Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 70 Alexandre Moos (R-Phonak) and Oscar Freire (L-Rabobank) ride in front the pack during the 202km Fleche Wallonne in 2006. Image 2 of 70 Nicki Sørensen (Team Saxobank) in the 2012 Fleche Wallonne. Image 3 of 70 2001 winner Rik Verbrugghe. Image 4 of 70 Marieo Aerts (Lotto) out climbs Unai Etxebarria (Euskatel) in 2002. Image 5 of 70 Michael Boogerd (Rabobank), Bo Hamburger (Team CSC-Worldonline) and Alexander Vinokourov (Telekom) in 2001. Image 6 of 70 Riders make their way up the Huy climb in 2001. Image 7 of 70 The peloton climbs the Mur de Huy during the 78th edition of the La Fleche Wallonne in 2014. The 199km parcours scaled the Mur de Huy climb three times, with the final 9.3 per cent average ascent providing the finish to the race. Image 8 of 70 Daniel Martin of Team Garmin-Sharp, Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team and Michal Kwiatkowski of team Omega Pharma - Quick Step celebrate on the podium after the 78th 'La Fleche Wallonne' in 2014. Image 9 of 70 Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar) celebrates crossing the finish line to win the 78th edition of the La Fleche Wallonne in 2014. Image 10 of 70 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) leads Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) in an early breakaway during the 78th edition of the La Fleche Wallonne in 2014. The 199km parcours scaled the Mur de Huy climb three times, with the final 9.3 per cent average ascent providing the finish to the race. Image 11 of 70 Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha), Marc de Maar (United Healthcare ProCycling Team) and Christophe Kern (Team Europcar) react after falling during the 78th 'La Fleche Wallonne' in 2014. Image 12 of 70 Richie Porte rides ahead of the peloton during the 77th edition of La Fleche Wallonne in 2013. Image 13 of 70 Richie Porte chats with Mathew Busche during the 77th edition of La Fleche Wallonne in 2013. Image 14 of 70 Stephen Cummings of Great Britain and the BMC Racing Team leads the peloton through the Belgian Countryside during the 77th edition of La Fleche Wallonne in 2013. Image 15 of 70 Andy Schleck of team RadioShack-Leopard leads the pack during the 77th Fleche Wallonne in 2013. Image 16 of 70 Phillippe Gilbert rides during the 77th Fleche Wallonne in 2013. Daniel Moreno, whose team leader Joaquim Rodriguez won in 2012 - beat Colombians Sergio Henao and Carlos Alberto Betancur to the line in the 205km race. Image 17 of 70 Mario Aerts (Lotto) wins the race in 2002. Image 18 of 70 Jens Heppner (Telekom), Alex Zulle (Team Coast) and Walter Beneteau (Bonjour) in 2002. Image 19 of 70 CSC-Tiscali Directeur sportfif Bjarne Riis talks with Michael Blaudzun in 2002. Image 20 of 70 Davide Rebellin (Serramenti) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Fleche Wallonne in 2009. Image 21 of 70 Andy Schleck and Frank Schleck (Team CSC) in 2008. Image 22 of 70 Frank Schleck (Team CSC) in 2006. Image 23 of 70 Bo Hamburger (Casino) wins the race in 1998. Image 24 of 70 Axel Merckx (Lotto Davitamon) in 2005. Image 25 of 70 The peloton in 2005. Image 26 of 70 Davide Rebellin of German team Gerolsteiner celebrates in 2004 as he crosses the finish line to win the Fleche Wallonne. Image 27 of 70 Stefan Adamsson (Team Coast) in 2003. Image 28 of 70 Jan Ullrich (Team Coast) in 2003. Image 29 of 70 The peloton climbing the Mur de Huy in 2003. Image 30 of 70 Ivan Basso (Fassa Bortolo), Andrea Peron (Team CSC) and Carlos Sastre (Team CSC). Image 31 of 70 Igor Astarloa (Saeco) takes the win from Aitor Oza Eizaguirre (iBanesto) in 2003. Image 32 of 70 The peloton in the last kilometer before Mur de Huy in 2002. Image 33 of 70 The peloton climbing up Mur de Huy in 2002. Image 34 of 70 Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 77th edition of the 'La Fleche Wallonne' in 2013. Image 35 of 70 The peloton makes its way through the Belgian countryside during the 76th La Fleche Wallonne in 2012. Image 36 of 70 Russian Serguei Ivanov rides in the leading pack during Fleche Wallonne in 2007. Image 37 of 70 Davide Rebellin (Gerolsteiner/Ger) celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 2007 Fleche Wallonne. Image 38 of 70 Igor Astarloza (L-Barloworld) and David Etxebarria (R-Liberty Seguros-Wurth team) look at their compatriot Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne-Iles Baleares) during the 2006 Fleche Wallonne, a 202km ProTour event staged between Charleroi and Huy. The Iles Baleares rider edged out his compatriot Samuel Sanchez and Karsten Kroon of the Netherlands. Image 39 of 70 Ivan Basso (Csc Tiscali) is helped by a mechanic during the 2006 Fleche Wallonne. Image 40 of 70 Germany's Patrik Sinkewitz (T-Mobile) rides in the pack during the 2006 Fleche Wallonne. Image 41 of 70 Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne-Iles Baleares) celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 70th Fleche Wallonne in 2006. Valverde won ahead of compatriot Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel) and Karsten Kroon (Csc Tiscali). Image 42 of 70 Germany's Jens Voigt (CSC Tiscali) rides in the leading group during the 69th Fleche Wallonne in 2005. Image 43 of 70 Frederic Besy (Cofidis) climbs the Huy during the 69th Fleche Wallonne in 2005. Image 44 of 70 Danilo Di Luca (Liquigas - Bianchi) celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 69th Fleche Wallonne in 2005. Di Luca won ahead of Kim Kirchen (Fassa Bortolo) and Davide Rebellin (Geroslteiner). Image 45 of 70 pack rides during the first pass of Huy wall, during the 2005 Fleche Wallone. Image 46 of 70 Russia's Alexandre Botcharov (Credit Agricole) rides during the 68th Fleche Wallonne in 2004. Image 47 of 70 Tyler Hamilton (Phonak) pedals during the 68th Fleche Wallonne in 2004. Image 48 of 70 Davide Rebellin (Gerolsteiner), Danilo di Luca (Saeco) and Matthias Kessler (T-Mobile) force the pace during the 68th Fleche Wallonne in 2004. Rebellin finished ahead of di Luca and Kessler. Image 49 of 70 Italian Paolo Bettini(Quick Step/Bel) rides in the pack during the 2007 Fleche Wallonne. Image 50 of 70 Luxemburg's Kim Kirchen(T-Mobile) takes the lead during the 2007 Fleche Wallonne. Image 51 of 70 Philippe Gilbert (La Francaise des jeux) grabs a drink during the 2007 Fleche Wallonne. Image 52 of 70 The peloton makes its way through the Belgian countryside during the 76th La Fleche Wallonne in 2012. Image 53 of 70 Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) on his way to claiming victory during the 2012 Fleche Wallonne. Image 54 of 70 Dan Martin (Garmin - Barracuda) crosses the finish line to take 6th place during the 76th La Fleche Wallonne in 2012. Image 55 of 70 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver of Spain and Katusha crosses the finish line to win the 76th La Fleche Wallonne 2012. Image 56 of 70 Belgian national champion Philippe Gilbert of BMC Racing finishes third during the 2012 Fleche Wallonne. Image 57 of 70 The peloton makes it's way up the Mur de Huy during the 2011 Fleche Wallonne. Image 58 of 70 Damiano Cungeo of Lampre ISD during the 75th La Fleche Wallonne in 2011. Image 59 of 70 The peloton makes it's way through the Belgian countryside during the 2011 Fleche Wallonne. Image 60 of 70 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Omega Pharma-Lotto crosses the finish line to win the 75th La Fleche Wallonne in 2011. Image 61 of 70 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rides in the peloton during the 74th Fleche Wallonne in 2010. Image 62 of 70 A white cow stands in a field as the pack passes during the 74th edition of the one-day cycling race Fleche Wallonne, 198 km from Charleroi to Huy, in 2010. Image 63 of 70 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) crosses the finish line to win during the 74th Fleche Wallonne in 2010. Image 64 of 70 Joaquim Rodriguez of team Katusha, winner Cadel Evans of BMC Racing and third placed Alberto Contador of team Astana celebrate on the podium of the 2007 Fleche Wallonne. Image 65 of 70 Cadel Evans (Silence -Lotto) and Kim Kirchen (High Road) ride in the pack during the 2008 Fleche Wallonne. Kirchen won the race. Image 66 of 70 Oscar Freire, Alexandre Vinokourov, Danilo Di Luca and Davide Rebellin climb the 'Wall of Huy' during the Fleche Wallonne in 2005. Di Luca won ahead of Luxembourg's Kim Kirchen and Italian Davide Rebellin. Image 67 of 70 The podium: Michael Albasini (Greenedge Cycling Team), Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha - Katuscha), Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 70 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 70 Not a great day for Andy Schleck in the end (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 70 Rui Costa and Lampre-Merida teammate Damiano Cungeo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Like the other Ardennes Classics, Flèche Wallonne is defined by its climbs and in particular – given the Belgian Classic is the only WorldTour race ending with a summit finish – its finish. Eleven ascents in total will pepper the 205.5km route of the 79th edition on Wednesday, culminating with a triple ascent of the ultra-steep Mur de Huy.

As Alasdair Fotheringham wrote in his preview of the race, the ascent of the Mur is one of the most dramatic and hallowed in the cycling calendar, with the focal point of the 1.3km climb the well-known 'S' bend mid-way up. This particular chicane, by far the hardest of the Mur, sees the road's gradient ramp up to a lung-bursting 24 per cent, and it is no coincidence that this is this point where numerous race-winning attacks have been launched in the past.

On the eve of the 2015 race, we've compiled a gallery of some of those past attacks and stars, dating back to Rik Verbrugghe's win in 2001.