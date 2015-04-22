Trending

Gallery: On the start line at Flèche Wallonne

Valverde, Kwiatkowski, Quintana, Froome, Gilbert all in action

Nairo Quintana was relaxed at the start

Jussi Veikkanen signing autographs at the start

Samuel Sanchez signs autographs

The Katusha riders wait to be introduced to the crowd

Joaquim Rodriguez won at Fleche three years ago

Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana team are presented to the crowd

Michal Kwiatkowski looking to continue his run of form

Vincenzo Nibali talks to the Italian press

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Defending champion Alejandro Valverde

Movistar come to the race with a strong line up

Nairo Quintana was among the grand tour contenders on show

Michael Mattews is riding in support of teammate Michael Albasini

All eyes were on Gilbert when he took to the stage

Philippe Gilbert talks to the media

Romain Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Team Sky bring in the big guns for their team cars

Dan Martin pops out of the bus for a moment

Rafael Valls goes for an interesting paint job on his Merida

Warren Barguil is hoping for a good result at Fleche

Orica-GreenEdge on the stage

Robert Gesink returns to racing at Fleche

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

Chris Froome was a popular man at the start

Chris Froome rides to sign on

Rui Costa is a potential contender today

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Bryan Coquard was another rider at Fleche Wallonne for recon purposes

The start of Wednesday’s Flèche Wallonne was a star-studded affair with grand tour contenders mixing with the classics specialists. Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) were in big demand in Waremme, patiently signing autographs, posing for photos and talking to the media. Both are riding the mid-week race in preparation for the Tour de France.

Reigning Tour champion Vincenzo Nibali was also present, although his team was one man down with Lieuwe Westra failing to sign on after his Amstel Gold crash. Quintana is unlikely to be contesting victory but Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde is the defending champion, and the Colombian may find himself drafted into team duties in the latter part of the race.

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), former winners Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Joaquim Rodríguez and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) were among the other big contenders lining up. Sunday’s third place finisher Michael Matthews is riding only his second Flèche Wallonne but like the Grand Tour contenders, his mission is recon only.

Follow the whole race live on Cyclingnews, here