La Flèche Wallonne past winners
Champions from 1936 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
|2013
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Esp) Katusha
|2012
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Esp) Katusha
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2009
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2008
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team High Road
|2007
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (Esp) Team Saeco
|2002
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto Adecco
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1998
|Bo Hamburger (Den)
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1996
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1994
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1990
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1989
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1988
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1987
|Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra)
|1986
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1985
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1984
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1983
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1982
|Mario Beccia (Ita)
|1981
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1980
|Guiseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1978
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1977
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1976
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1975
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1973
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Jos Huysmans (Bel)
|1968
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1965
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
|1964
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
|1963
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1962
|Henri De Wolf (Bel)
|1961
|Willy Vannitsen (Bel)
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1959
|Joseph Hoevenaars (Bel)
|1958
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1957
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1956
|Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1954
|Germain Derijcke (Bel)
|1953
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1952
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1951
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1949
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1948
|Fermo Camellini (Ita)
|1947
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1946
|Desire Keteleer (Bel)
|1945
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1944
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1942
|Karel Thijs (Bel)
|1941
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
|1939
|Edmund Delathouwer (Bel)
|1938
|Emile Masson (Bel)
|1937
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1936
|Philippe Demeersman (Bel)
