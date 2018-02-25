Image 1 of 49 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 3 of 49 It was cold but there was sun out in Belgium (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 4 of 49 Tim Declerq pulls on the peloton (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 5 of 49 Australian champion Alex Edmondson (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 6 of 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 7 of 49 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 8 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 9 of 49 Oliver Naesen had some mechanical problems (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 10 of 49 Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 11 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet on the attack (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 12 of 49 Chris Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 13 of 49 The riders avoid the cobbles in the cobbled sector (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 14 of 49 Yves Lampaert is followed by Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 15 of 49 Daniel Oss and Jasper Stuyven went clear with some 50 kilometres to go (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 16 of 49 Jasper Stuyven and Daniel Oss (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 17 of 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbluck went on the attack (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 18 of 49 Lotto Soudal leads the chase in the peloton (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 19 of 49 Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 20 of 49 A well wrapped up Jonathan Dibben (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 21 of 49 Alex Edmondson gets a push (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 22 of 49 A very cold looking Lucas Hamilton (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 23 of 49 Loic Vliegen had a busy day (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 24 of 49 Julian Duval leads a late breakaway (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 25 of 49 The top 3 at the 2018 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 26 of 49 Dylan Groenewegen gets a beer for his victory (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 27 of 49 Don't drink it all at once Dylan (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 28 of 49 The riders await the start of the 2018 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 29 of 49 The peloton sets off (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 30 of 49 The winding roads of Flanders (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 31 of 49 Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 32 of 49 The peloton heads towards the hills (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 33 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet wraps up warm at the start (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 34 of 49 Shadows on the cobbles (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 35 of 49 Team staff wait with wheels on the cobbles (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 36 of 49 The peloton picks their way up a climb (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 37 of 49 Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), joined by Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), joined by Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Mat Hayman surrounded by his Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 49 Luke Durbridge at the head of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 49 Tiesj Benoot at the head of the Lotto Soudal arrow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 49 Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 45 of 49 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) working hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 46 of 49 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 47 of 49 Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 48 of 49 Mads Pedersen doesn't seem to feel the cold as he attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 49 of 49 Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) added another victory to his early-season success after sprinting to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday. He led the reduced field sprint across the line ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida).

Late-race breakaway riders Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julien Vermote (Dimension Data), joined by Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) in the final kilometres, where pulled back into the fold by a charging reduced peloton led by Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo. Despite spending much of his energy in the breakaway attempt, Vermote hung on for ninth on the day.

Duval had initiated the move on the final lap and was joined by Vermote first and then Vliegen, who had already been on the attack earlier in the race. Vermote looked the strongest of the three as they held a slim advantage over the closing kilometres, but the peloton behind never appeared too troubled with FDJ taking control to set things up for Demare.

A rider well used to pulling on the front for hours on end, Vermote held out the longest and forged on in the hope that he might be able to pull off an upset, but he had no response when the sprinters began their dive for the line.

Groenewegen struck out first, catching Démare on the hop and putting enough distance between them to stop him from coming back.

Groenewegen was almost not in contention after he missed a big split in the bunch that saw riders such as Jasper Stuyven, Greg Van Avermaet and Matteo Trentin go up the road. Thanks to some solid work from his teammates and some help from Astana, who also missed out, he was given a second chance.

"We came into the Kwaremont and it all broke up. My teammates brought me back perfectly. When we got back, Stuyven was still a bit further up but we caught him and in the final kilometres I was able to put myself into the right position," said Groenewegen. "We were coming from behind with a fair amount of speed so I was able to come around Arnaud Démare. I do like these kinds of races and I like it when it is harder."

How it happened

Bright blue skies and big crowds welcomed the riders Kuurne on Sunday morning. Roger De Vlaeminck - winner in 1970 and 1971 – was one of those there after receiving the honour of firing the start gun. Seven riders dared to challenge the headwind that marked the first half of the race towards Brussels. The seven were Truls Korsaeth (Astana), Gedaminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Matteo Bono (UAE Team Emirates), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) and Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy). It was the second day in a row that Van Bilsen featured in the long breakaway move, after going up the road at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The seven leaders worked well together but didn’t gain much more than two minutes on the peloton. As the first hills started to feature, the gap started to come back down and quickly. Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had a chain problem and lost a lot of time before receiving a new bike. The nervousness was rising as the often crucial long cobbled Oude Kwaremont climb approached. A high-speed crash in the descent towards the Oude Kwaremont included Trek’s sprinter Boy van Poppel and German champion Marcus Burghardt; Van Poppel abandoned the race.

On the Oude Kwaremont, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) upped the pace and stormed by most of the breakaway riders. Specialists Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) were quick to get on his wheel. The trio exited the Oude Kwaremont together with breakaway survivors Bagdonas and Korsaeth.

The pace dropped and the five leaders allowed a large group to bridge across, creating a large leading group. On the following Kluisberg climb, Quick-Step Floors sprinter Fernando Gaviria struggled and dropped out of the group. A few moments later, Gaviria’s lead-out man Max Richeze punctured.

The first group of 21 riders gained a lead of more than half a minute on the main peloton. The move included fast men like Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrein-Merida) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo). The chase in the first peloton was led by the LottoNL-Jumbo team, whose sprinter Groenewegen had missed the cut.

The leaders reached the two-kilometre cobbled Varent street with an advantage of 25 seconds on the peloton. Lampaert led the group with Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida), Van Avermaet and Vanmarcke working too. All of the leaders, and most of the peloton, rode on the smooth path next to the cobbles. The pace in the peloton dropped away on the cobbles and the bonus grew up to a minute once off the cobbles. Astana charged forward in the peloton and brought the gap back down to forty seconds at Nokereberg, the final climb of the day.

Former winner Stuyven sneaked away at the top of Nokereberg and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) joined him up the road, while Démare opted to hold back and stay with the group. When passing through the Dwars door Vlaanderen finish town of Waregem, the two leaders had a lead of 20 seconds on the group and 45 seconds on the Astana-led peloton. The group sat up and was caught back by the peloton at 40 kilometres from the finish. The two leaders still had a bonus of 45 seconds when Oss punctured away at 33 kilometres from the finish. Stuyven picked up the prize money at stake at the finish line and hit the two local laps with a bonus of nearly a minute on the Bahrain-Merida-led peloton.

EF Education First-Drapac lost Modolo, when he crashed as the peloton rode through the centre of Kortrijk and looked to be in a lot of pain after hitting the tarmac hard. Meanwhile, Stuyven’s lead came down as Lotto-Soudal took the initiative when heading back to Kuurne. The move caused splits in the peloton and at 18 kilometres from the finish Stuyven was brought back.

There was a brief hiatus in hostilities as the peloton entered the final lap until two brief moves from Niki Terpstra and Guillaume van Keirsbulck. As the latter was brought back to the fold, Duval went clear on his own, soon to be joined by Vermote. The pair worked together, but Duval appeared to be struggling compared to Vermote and they began slipping back to the peloton. Vliegen saw his chance and joined the two leaders and helped them build a bigger advantage.

With some big sprinters behind, the three were not given much in the way of space out front. As they turned onto the final stretch, Duval was slipping back and Vermote made one last push. Once the fast men began sprinting, Vermote was quickly overhauled and Groenewegen had a clear run to the line.

Full Results