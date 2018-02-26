Race analysis from Opening Weekend - Podcast

Michael Valgren (Astana) gets the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – Edward Pickering and Daniel Benson look back at the 'Opening Weekend' in Belgium and analyse the racing that saw Michael Valgren (Astana) come out on top in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) continue his fine start this season with victory in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

We hear from Valgren and two of the Omloop protagonists, Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education Firs-Drapac), while Jim Ochowicz provides the latest on BMC Racing's search for sponsorship.

The main focus, however, is on the Classics, and as well as looking at the winners, we also focus on where some of the leading teams – Lotto-Soudal and Quick-Step Floors – were found wanting.

There's also the latest on Astana's financial situation and a quick look ahead to Peter Sagan's season debut at next weekend's Strade Bianche.

