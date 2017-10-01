Heavy favorite Emma White (Cannondale) got the first call-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

U23 World Cup leader Emma White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) scored her first win of the cyclocross season Sunday at the KMC Cross Fest.

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) lead the explosive start, but an early flat saw her dropped from the front group. Keough's teammate White, along with Canadian Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team), took over the front and asserted a gap to drive the pace. Keough rallied just in time for the bell lap to chase back into third position. With a half of a lap to go, White attacked to cross the line solo for the win, leaving second place to Rochette. Keough took a hard-fought third place.

"This is definitely the biggest ride of the season. I haven't had a ride that I was totally happy with until today,” said White, who finished third in Friday's C1 race. "I was pretty confident going into today. It's the fourth weekend of racing, and coming off of road season I knew I had a little bit left in the tank. I felt good in the (final) runup, so I just attacked, got a little bit of a gap and then went 100 per cent from there."

Rochette repeated in second place at KMC Cross Fest.

"Both days were good battles with the Cannondale girls, which are also my friends," she said. "I really wanted to win. I'm kind of tired of being second. I couldn't do any more today and I am happy with that. It is all good."

Results