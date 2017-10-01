Trending

Ortenblad wins Day 2 at KMC Cross Fest

Hyde second, White third

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing) gets his second win of the weekend

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label Racing) doubled up with KMC Cross Fest wins on the weekend and came away with the C2 victory for elite men on Sunday after winning Friday's C1 event.

Sunday's race played out similarly to Friday night's, with highly tactical group racing. Many attacks flew from a group of 11 riders, then shed down to eight in the final lap. Ortenblad and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) made a final break, hopping barriers side by side as they entered the final turns of the race course. Ortenblad took his second victory of the weekend as Hyde faded to second. Curtis White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) secured third with a bike throw over Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team).

"It was a double weekend. It was the last lap, Hyde and I went into that runup neck and neck. I actually ran super wide and bumped into the tape, but it was all good," Ortenblad said about his battle with Hyde on the last lap.

"He and I hit that run-up super hard. Coming down we had a gap and Hyde started rolling it. It was all I could do to stay on his wheel. And then, sure enough, it was a little bit of a gap, and I was able to out-maneuver him over the barriers and wound up the sprint a bit quicker than him. Today I didn't feel like I was that snappy. I tried to sit in a bit more, ride more conservative rather than just going for it, like I did Friday night. This race is super pack oriented. And I like that. I personally love races like this. It has been a great weekend for ProCX points, US Cup points, UCI points, sponsor exposure, everything. A win-win- win for sure."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:58:39
2Stephen Hyde (USA)0:00:03
3Curtis White (USA)0:00:05
4Kerry Werner (USA)
5Bjorn Selander (USA)0:00:14
6Cooper Willsey (USA)0:00:24
7Jeremy Powers (USA)0:00:27
8Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:00:28
9Grant Ellwood (USA)0:00:29
10James Driscoll (USA)0:00:36
11Spencer Petrov (USA)0:01:06
12Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)0:01:35
13Garry Millburn (Aus)0:01:41
14Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:01:42
15Troy Wells (USA)0:01:55
16Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:01:56
17Nicholas Lando (USA)0:02:08
18Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:02:17
19Brody Sanderson (Can)0:02:26
20Justin Lindine (USA)0:02:29
21Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:02:33
22Andy Scott (USA)0:02:37
23Ross Ellwood (USA)0:02:49
24Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:03:18
25Jack Tanner (USA)0:03:34
26Brendan Mccormack (USA)0:03:39
27Marc Andre Daigle (Can)0:03:45
28Adam Myerson (USA)0:03:54
29Anders Nystrom (USA)0:04:05
30Matthew Timmerman (USA)0:04:06
31Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:04:32
32Zachary Curtis (USA)0:05:02
33Andrew Borden (USA)
34Peter Goguen (USA)0:05:40
35Jules Goguely (USA)0:05:57
36Patrick Collins (USA)0:07:02
37Christopher Rabadi (USA)
38Johannes Stromski (USA)
39David Hildebrand (USA)
40Christian Sundquist (USA)
41Nathaniel Morse (USA)
DNFScott Smith (USA)
DNFMichael Owens (USA)
DNFJurgen Beneke (Ger)
DNFBen Powers (USA)
DNFClyde Logue (USA)

