Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label Racing) doubled up with KMC Cross Fest wins on the weekend and came away with the C2 victory for elite men on Sunday after winning Friday's C1 event.

Sunday's race played out similarly to Friday night's, with highly tactical group racing. Many attacks flew from a group of 11 riders, then shed down to eight in the final lap. Ortenblad and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) made a final break, hopping barriers side by side as they entered the final turns of the race course. Ortenblad took his second victory of the weekend as Hyde faded to second. Curtis White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) secured third with a bike throw over Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team).

"It was a double weekend. It was the last lap, Hyde and I went into that runup neck and neck. I actually ran super wide and bumped into the tape, but it was all good," Ortenblad said about his battle with Hyde on the last lap.

"He and I hit that run-up super hard. Coming down we had a gap and Hyde started rolling it. It was all I could do to stay on his wheel. And then, sure enough, it was a little bit of a gap, and I was able to out-maneuver him over the barriers and wound up the sprint a bit quicker than him. Today I didn't feel like I was that snappy. I tried to sit in a bit more, ride more conservative rather than just going for it, like I did Friday night. This race is super pack oriented. And I like that. I personally love races like this. It has been a great weekend for ProCX points, US Cup points, UCI points, sponsor exposure, everything. A win-win- win for sure."

