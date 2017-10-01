Ortenblad wins Day 2 at KMC Cross Fest
Hyde second, White third
Elite Men: -
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label Racing) doubled up with KMC Cross Fest wins on the weekend and came away with the C2 victory for elite men on Sunday after winning Friday's C1 event.
Sunday's race played out similarly to Friday night's, with highly tactical group racing. Many attacks flew from a group of 11 riders, then shed down to eight in the final lap. Ortenblad and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) made a final break, hopping barriers side by side as they entered the final turns of the race course. Ortenblad took his second victory of the weekend as Hyde faded to second. Curtis White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) secured third with a bike throw over Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team).
"It was a double weekend. It was the last lap, Hyde and I went into that runup neck and neck. I actually ran super wide and bumped into the tape, but it was all good," Ortenblad said about his battle with Hyde on the last lap.
"He and I hit that run-up super hard. Coming down we had a gap and Hyde started rolling it. It was all I could do to stay on his wheel. And then, sure enough, it was a little bit of a gap, and I was able to out-maneuver him over the barriers and wound up the sprint a bit quicker than him. Today I didn't feel like I was that snappy. I tried to sit in a bit more, ride more conservative rather than just going for it, like I did Friday night. This race is super pack oriented. And I like that. I personally love races like this. It has been a great weekend for ProCX points, US Cup points, UCI points, sponsor exposure, everything. A win-win- win for sure."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:58:39
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:03
|3
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:05
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|5
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:00:14
|6
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:00:24
|7
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:00:27
|8
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:00:28
|9
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:00:29
|10
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:36
|11
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:01:06
|12
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)
|0:01:35
|13
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|0:01:41
|14
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:01:42
|15
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:01:55
|16
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:01:56
|17
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:02:08
|18
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:02:17
|19
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:02:26
|20
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:02:29
|21
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:02:33
|22
|Andy Scott (USA)
|0:02:37
|23
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:02:49
|24
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:18
|25
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:03:34
|26
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|0:03:39
|27
|Marc Andre Daigle (Can)
|0:03:45
|28
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:03:54
|29
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:04:05
|30
|Matthew Timmerman (USA)
|0:04:06
|31
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:04:32
|32
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|0:05:02
|33
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|34
|Peter Goguen (USA)
|0:05:40
|35
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|0:05:57
|36
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:07:02
|37
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|38
|Johannes Stromski (USA)
|39
|David Hildebrand (USA)
|40
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|41
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA)
|DNF
|Michael Owens (USA)
|DNF
|Jurgen Beneke (Ger)
|DNF
|Ben Powers (USA)
|DNF
|Clyde Logue (USA)
