Kaitlin Keough wins KMC Cross Fest C1
Rochette is second, White third
Elite Women: -
The women began the Pro CX C1 race in a large group of 11 riders, with Canadian Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) driving the pace. The group would eventually splinter down to a group of five comprised of Keough, Emma White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com), Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS Macogep Aquisio), Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross), and Rebecca Fahringer (Stan's Notubes p/b Maxxis/GoFahr).
Rochette would attack Keough and White until the final turns taking it into a track sprint but Keough would overtake her in the final meters.
"It's a hard course," said Keough, making the win her second C1 victory this year, the first coming at Jingle Cross in Iowa City, Iowa. There was nothing that was really splitting it up. That last lap Maghalie and I were pretty much sprinting the entire lap. I think I went the first half and she went the last half. She's really strong over the technical sections."
Rochette pushed the pace for most of the six-lap race. "It was pretty painful. On the last lap Katie went in front of me. I knew it wasn't windy, so I thought I would lead out the sprint. And in the final corner, I said 'I gotta go now'. I just sprinted and she nipped me at the end. That's OK. It was a really good race," the Canadian National Champion added.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:44:43
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:00:01
|3
|Emma White (USA)
|0:00:06
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can)
|0:00:07
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:00:08
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:12
|7
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:00:39
|8
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:01:10
|9
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:11
|10
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:01:15
|11
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:01:24
|12
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:01:52
|13
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:01:56
|14
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:01:58
|15
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:02:30
|16
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:31
|17
|Christa Ghent (USA)
|0:02:57
|18
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|19
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:03:32
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:03:39
|21
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|22
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:04:31
|23
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:04:41
|24
|Erica Leonard (Can)
|0:04:57
|25
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|0:04:58
|26
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:04:59
|27
|Katie Carlson (USA)
|0:06:20
|28
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:06:22
|29
|Alex Carlson (USA)
|0:07:16
|30
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|31
|Paige Williams (USA)
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|DNF
|Fiona Morris (Aus)
|DNS
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|DNS
|Meghan Owens (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy