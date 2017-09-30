Trending

Ortenblad wins KMC Cross Fest C1

Petrov is second, followed by Kisseberth

Tobin Ortenblad (USA)

Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Elite Men's ProCx C1 race was tactical from start to finish. A group of nine would go into the final turns together with Tobin Ortenblad taking the sprint win, thanks to an inside line in the last corner of the track over Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing). Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC) would sprint to the line for third.

"It was such a crit dynamic, it was such a big group. Hyde, Jack and I had a gap at one point. It came back together. There were just small attacks and no big stuff though. I was pretty confident that I could win a sprint out of the group with the top guys. I put on a bigger gear for tonight, because I knew it would be a super fast finish," said Ortenblad about no big attacks taking place during the nine long laps. "I tried to stay at the front. There might have been a pinch of hesitation going into the last chicanes and the hairpin into the sprint. I just went as hard as a I could. I thought if I was going a hundred (miles an hour) no one could probably get by and wound it up from there."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA)1:00:00
2Spencer Petrov (USA)
3Jack Kisseberth (USA)
4Stephen Hyde (USA)0:00:01
5Kerry Werner (USA)0:00:03
6James Driscoll (USA)0:00:04
7Curtis White (USA)0:00:07
8Cooper Willsey (USA)0:00:22
9Bjorn Selander (USA)0:00:27
10Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)0:00:52
11Justin Lindine (USA)0:01:02
12Garry Millburn (Aus)0:01:11
13Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:01:12
14Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:01:15
15Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:01:24
16Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:01:31
17Troy Wells (USA)0:01:43
18Michael Owens (USA)0:02:12
19Nicholas Lando (USA)0:02:37
20Travis Livermon (USA)0:02:40
21Andy Scott (USA)0:02:45
22Adam Myerson (USA)0:02:50
23Brendan Mccormack (USA)
24Jack Tanner (USA)0:02:52
25Anders Nystrom (USA)0:02:53
26Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:02:59
27Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:03:49
28Peter Goguen (USA)0:03:56
29Ross Ellwood (USA)0:04:01
30Jules Goguely (USA)
31Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)0:04:07
32Jeremy Powers (USA)0:04:09
33Zachary Curtis (USA)0:04:26
34Brody Sanderson (Can)0:04:28
35Nathaniel Morse (USA)0:05:16
36Patrick Collins (USA)0:05:19
37Scott Smith (USA)0:05:56
38Marc Andre Daigle (Can)0:06:01
39Ben Powers (USA)
40Christopher Rabadi (USA)
41Clyde Logue (USA)
42Johannes Stromski (USA)
43Anson Ross (USA)
44David Hildebrand (USA)
45Christian Sundquist (USA)
DNFGrant Ellwood (USA)
DNFIan Clarke (USA)
DNFDaniel Fitzgibbons (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews