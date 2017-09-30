Tobin Ortenblad (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Elite Men's ProCx C1 race was tactical from start to finish. A group of nine would go into the final turns together with Tobin Ortenblad taking the sprint win, thanks to an inside line in the last corner of the track over Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing). Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC) would sprint to the line for third.

"It was such a crit dynamic, it was such a big group. Hyde, Jack and I had a gap at one point. It came back together. There were just small attacks and no big stuff though. I was pretty confident that I could win a sprint out of the group with the top guys. I put on a bigger gear for tonight, because I knew it would be a super fast finish," said Ortenblad about no big attacks taking place during the nine long laps. "I tried to stay at the front. There might have been a pinch of hesitation going into the last chicanes and the hairpin into the sprint. I just went as hard as a I could. I thought if I was going a hundred (miles an hour) no one could probably get by and wound it up from there."

