Ortenblad wins KMC Cross Fest C1
Petrov is second, followed by Kisseberth
Elite Men: -
The Elite Men's ProCx C1 race was tactical from start to finish. A group of nine would go into the final turns together with Tobin Ortenblad taking the sprint win, thanks to an inside line in the last corner of the track over Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing). Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC) would sprint to the line for third.
"It was such a crit dynamic, it was such a big group. Hyde, Jack and I had a gap at one point. It came back together. There were just small attacks and no big stuff though. I was pretty confident that I could win a sprint out of the group with the top guys. I put on a bigger gear for tonight, because I knew it would be a super fast finish," said Ortenblad about no big attacks taking place during the nine long laps. "I tried to stay at the front. There might have been a pinch of hesitation going into the last chicanes and the hairpin into the sprint. I just went as hard as a I could. I thought if I was going a hundred (miles an hour) no one could probably get by and wound it up from there."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|1:00:00
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|4
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:01
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:03
|6
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:04
|7
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:00:07
|8
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:00:22
|9
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:00:27
|10
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)
|0:00:52
|11
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:01:02
|12
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|0:01:11
|13
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:01:12
|14
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:01:15
|15
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:01:24
|16
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:01:31
|17
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:01:43
|18
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:02:12
|19
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:02:37
|20
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:02:40
|21
|Andy Scott (USA)
|0:02:45
|22
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:02:50
|23
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|24
|Jack Tanner (USA)
|0:02:52
|25
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|0:02:53
|26
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:02:59
|27
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:49
|28
|Peter Goguen (USA)
|0:03:56
|29
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:04:01
|30
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|31
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|0:04:07
|32
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:04:09
|33
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|0:04:26
|34
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:04:28
|35
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|0:05:16
|36
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:05:19
|37
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:05:56
|38
|Marc Andre Daigle (Can)
|0:06:01
|39
|Ben Powers (USA)
|40
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|41
|Clyde Logue (USA)
|42
|Johannes Stromski (USA)
|43
|Anson Ross (USA)
|44
|David Hildebrand (USA)
|45
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|DNF
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|DNF
|Ian Clarke (USA)
|DNF
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
