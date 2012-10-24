Van Paassen outsprints Wyman to win in Woerden
Cant rounds out podium
Elite women: Woerden -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:45:30
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:25
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:00:38
|5
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|0:01:45
|7
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:03:14
|9
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:32
|10
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:03:35
|11
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:03:46
|12
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:04:13
|13
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|0:04:30
|14
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|15
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:04:38
|16
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:04:41
|17
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:05:01
|18
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:06:05
|19
|Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)
|0:06:08
|20
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|21
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|22
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|23
|Rylana Soepenberg (Ned)
|24
|Tamara Pijpers (Ned)
|25
|Sabrina Riethof (Ned)
