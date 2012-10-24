Trending

Van Paassen outsprints Wyman to win in Woerden

Cant rounds out podium

Image 1 of 3

2012 Kiremko Nacht van Woerden women's podium (L-R): Helen Wyman, Sanne van Paassen, Sanne Cant

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

Sanne van Paassen (Rabobank Women Team) en route to victory in Woerden.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

British champion Helen Wyman would finish as runner-up in Worden for the second straight year.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:45:30
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:00:25
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:00:38
5Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:02
6Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:01:45
7Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:02
8Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:03:14
9Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:32
10Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:03:35
11Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:03:46
12Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:04:13
13Hannah Welter (Ned)0:04:30
14Kim Banga (Ned)
15Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:04:38
16Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos0:04:41
17Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:05:01
18Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:06:05
19Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)0:06:08
20Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
21Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
22Madara Furmane (Lat)
23Rylana Soepenberg (Ned)
24Tamara Pijpers (Ned)
25Sabrina Riethof (Ned)

