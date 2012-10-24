Aernouts repeats as Kiremko Nacht van Woerden champion
Wellens, Vanthourenhout complete podium
Elite men: Woerden -
|1
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:58:59
|2
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:11
|3
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:21
|4
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:22
|5
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|6
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|7
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:03
|10
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|11
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|12
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:24
|13
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|14
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|15
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:01:46
|16
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:57
|17
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:02:20
|18
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|0:02:30
|19
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|20
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling
|0:03:05
|21
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|22
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|23
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|24
|Geert van der Horst (Ned)
|0:04:23
|25
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:04:44
|26
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|0:05:07
|27
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|0:05:09
|28
|Jaap De Man (Ned)
|29
|Nicky Gieskens (Ned)
|30
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
|31
|Erjan Ten Hove (Ned)
|32
|Wouter Been (Ned)
|33
|Dirk Van De Craats (Ned)
|34
|Domas Manikas (Ltu)
|35
|Rick Van De Helder (Ned)
|36
|Romario Riethof (Ned)
|37
|Peter Van De Put (Ned)
