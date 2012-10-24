Trending

Aernouts repeats as Kiremko Nacht van Woerden champion

Wellens, Vanthourenhout complete podium

Image 1 of 3

2012 Kiremko Nacht van Woerden men's podium (L-R): Bart Wellens, Bart Aernouts, Dieter Vanthourenhout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink Cyclocross Team) wins under the lights in Woerden for the second straight year.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) en route to a podium finish in Woerden.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:58:59
2Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:11
3Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:21
4Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:22
5Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
6Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
7Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:45
8Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:03
10Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:07
11Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
12Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:24
13Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
14Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
15Kevin Cant (Bel)0:01:46
16Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:57
17Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:02:20
18Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:02:30
19Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:00
20Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling0:03:05
21Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
22Koen Weijers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:59
23Tim Ariesen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:03
24Geert van der Horst (Ned)0:04:23
25Jasper Ockeloen (Ned)0:04:44
26Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps0:05:07
27Ritchie Denolf (Bel)0:05:09
28Jaap De Man (Ned)
29Nicky Gieskens (Ned)
30Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
31Erjan Ten Hove (Ned)
32Wouter Been (Ned)
33Dirk Van De Craats (Ned)
34Domas Manikas (Ltu)
35Rick Van De Helder (Ned)
36Romario Riethof (Ned)
37Peter Van De Put (Ned)

