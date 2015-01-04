Trending

Livermon wins in Kingsport

McNicholas, Cowie round out podium

Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) riding in 9th position mid-race

Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) riding in 9th position mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis1:03:04
2Dylan McNicholas (USA)0:00:26
3Tristan Cowie (USA)0:01:12
4Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:01:43
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:01:44
6Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:01:47
7Lewis Gaffney (USA)0:01:48
8Alex Ryan (USA)0:01:49
9Philip Short (USA)0:01:53
10Byron Rice (USA)0:03:03
11Frank Travieso (USA)0:03:36
12Robert Rimmer (USA)0:03:41
13Hunter Resek (USA)0:03:48
14Matt Timmerman (USA)0:05:24
15Gunnar Bergey (USA)0:06:01
16Andrew Bailey (USA)0:06:25
17Elliott Baring (USA)0:08:56
18Jonah Meadvancort (USA)
19Grayson Brookshire (USA)
20Spencer Whittier (USA)
21Abe Goorskey (USA)
22Trever Kingsbury (USA)
23Nolan Tankersley (USA)
24Will Bachar (USA)
25Spencer Lowden (USA)
26Kirby Walke (USA)
27Casey Stallard (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews