Trending

Arensman wins in Kingsport

Stacher, Emily Shields on podium

Alison Arensman (Sophisticated Living) riding in the top 10 on lap one

Alison Arensman (Sophisticated Living) riding in the top 10 on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Arensman (USA)0:48:05
2Ally Stacher (USA)0:00:22
3Emily Shields (USA)0:00:39
4Victoria Gates (USA)0:00:46
5Hannah Arensman (USA)0:01:15
6Jenna Blandford (USA)0:01:19
7Katherine Shields (USA)0:01:22
8Meghan Korol (USA)0:01:23
9Jennifer Nichols (USA)0:01:47
10Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:02:12
11Sarah Hill (GBr)0:02:38
12Mackenzie Green (USA)0:04:48
13Melissa Presnell (USA)0:06:59
14Rachel Dobrozsi (USA)0:08:53

Latest on Cyclingnews