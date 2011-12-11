Trending

Livermon repeats at Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup

McNicholas takes second, Myerson third

Image 1 of 12

Men's podium (l-r): Adam Myerson, Travis Livermon, Dylan McNicholas

Men's podium (l-r): Adam Myerson, Travis Livermon, Dylan McNicholas
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 2 of 12

Adam Myerson comfortably in the chase group.

Adam Myerson comfortably in the chase group.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 3 of 12

Race leader Travis Livermon tackles the telephone pole.

Race leader Travis Livermon tackles the telephone pole.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 4 of 12

Eric Wondergem races in the pack

Eric Wondergem races in the pack
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 5 of 12

Robert Marion leads the chase group

Robert Marion leads the chase group
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 6 of 12

Dylan McNicholas rolls through the off-camber river bank

Dylan McNicholas rolls through the off-camber river bank
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 7 of 12

Bradford Perley leads the field over the barriers.

Bradford Perley leads the field over the barriers.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 8 of 12

Robert Marion leads the chase group through the barriers.

Robert Marion leads the chase group through the barriers.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 9 of 12

Dylan McNicholas holds onto second place.

Dylan McNicholas holds onto second place.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 10 of 12

Travis Livermon takes the lead.

Travis Livermon takes the lead.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 11 of 12

Dylan McNicholas takes an early lead

Dylan McNicholas takes an early lead
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)
Image 12 of 12

Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) wins the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup for the second straight year.

Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) wins the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup for the second straight year.
(Image credit: Weldon Weaver)

Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) remained perfect in Kingsport, Tennessee as he won the elite men's Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup for the second straight year. Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) finished alone in second, 49 seconds back, while Livermon's teammates Adam Myerson outsprinted Ryan Knapp (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) to claim the final podium position.

"I get a lot of thirds and fourths, So it's great to get the win – this is the second year in row I've won [Kingsport]," said Livermon.

On the opening lap, McNicholas took an early lead and Livermon soon bridged the gap and settled in on his wheel. "In the second lap, I slipped up in a corner and lost all my momentum and then I was going really hard to catch back on," said Livermon. "Then he fell and I had all this momentum as I came up on him as he was down and I just kept going."

Livermon rode clean wheels all the way to the finish for the victory. "With three to go, I was riding obviously really hard but also conservatively, in case Dylan had a punch. Then I saw the gap start getting bigger, so then I thought I was pretty safe. I kept riding really hard but just making sure not to make any mistakes and riding clean - taking no chances."

After a strong start, followed by a crash, McNicholas held on for second place. "That's usually how I start. But in the second lap I fell and the derailleur hanger went into the wheel. It happened on the back with a couple of really long straightaways and I was stuck in a very small gear so I immediately lost 20 seconds.

"I tried to catch Travis. I tried to just do a time trial and see if I could ride him back. I begged on a mistake, but he didn't make any and he was stronger than me."

The race for third was the closest race of the day as Adam Myerson (Smartstop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) raced smart and strong and got the final podium place.

"When [Ryan] Knapp started attacking, that was hard, and I was glad I saved some matches for that," said Myerson.

Early in the last lap, Robert Marion (American Classic-Blue) battled Myerson for the lead into a turn leaving Myerson tangled in the fence. "It's my own fault, I could have put my brakes on, but he was inside of me and took me all the way to the fence," said Myerson. "I came to a complete standstill. It took me the whole technical section going as hard as I could, using the effort I wanted to use in the finish, to catch those guys.

"Then I chilled and attacked on the last corner and made sure I led through the last turn. I went as slow as I wanted to around the last corner. Whoever was going to pass, they weren't going to be able to go the long way and go faster because it was muddy through the last turn."

Full Results
1Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:58:58
2Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:49
3Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:02:06
4Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:02:08
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue0:02:15
6Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek0:02:34
7Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine0:02:52
8Nathaniel Ward (USA)0:03:01
9Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars0:03:05
10Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale0:03:09
11Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles0:03:13
12Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United0:03:25
13Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale0:03:35
14Thatcher Hurt (USA)0:03:47
15Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:03:57
16Neil Bezdek (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:04:23
17Justin Crawford (USA)0:04:44
18Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery0:05:04
19Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:05:10
20Noah Metzler (USA)0:05:12
21Tanner Hurst (USA) American Classic0:06:21
22Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:06:52
23Sondre Thorbergsen (Nor)
24Mark Babcock (USA) Reality Bikes
25Michael Crouch (USA) Swiftwick Factory Racing p/b Cumberland Transit
26Alex Dayton (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
27Joshua Whitmore (USA) Globalbike Elite Team
DNFBryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
DNFJonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley

