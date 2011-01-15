Trending

Full Results
1Kimberly Flynn (USA) Scenic City Velo0:39:15
2Annajean Dallaire (USA)0:00:23
3Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill0:00:31
4Emily Shields (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team0:02:44
5Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing0:03:03
6Katherine Shields (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team0:04:31
7Margaret Thompson (USA) Team Hammer Nutrition0:04:44
8Shannon Mathis (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio0:07:53

