Trending

Livermon crowned king of Kingsport

Donahue, Myerson complete podium

Full Results
1Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing1:00:54
2Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC Cycling Team0:00:26
3Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:01:14
4Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing0:01:15
5Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX0:01:21
6Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC0:01:49
7Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS0:02:00
8Eric Thompson (USA)0:02:13
9Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes0:02:36
10Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction/BTD
11Andrew Reardon (USA) NashvilleCyclist.com0:03:03
12Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United0:03:13
13Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike0:03:23
14Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:04:00
15David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club0:04:32
16Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center0:04:50
17Justin Crawford (USA) Tri Cities Road Club0:04:52
18Katriel Statman (USA) Bard College0:05:00
19Christopher Michaels (USA) America Classic0:05:02
20Shawn Harshman (USA) PM Racing Team0:06:04
21Shawn Adams (USA) Carbon Racing0:06:43
22Christopher Nevitt (USA) Scheller's Racing Team
23Mike Kennedy (USA) Bob's Red Mill
24James McCabe (USA) Colavita Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews