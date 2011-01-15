Livermon crowned king of Kingsport
Donahue, Myerson complete podium
|1
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|1:00:54
|2
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse-NCC Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:01:14
|4
|Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing
|0:01:15
|5
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX
|0:01:21
|6
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund / NCC
|0:01:49
|7
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles-SEAVS
|0:02:00
|8
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:02:13
|9
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes
|0:02:36
|10
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction/BTD
|11
|Andrew Reardon (USA) NashvilleCyclist.com
|0:03:03
|12
|Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United
|0:03:13
|13
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike
|0:03:23
|14
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:04:00
|15
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|0:04:32
|16
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center
|0:04:50
|17
|Justin Crawford (USA) Tri Cities Road Club
|0:04:52
|18
|Katriel Statman (USA) Bard College
|0:05:00
|19
|Christopher Michaels (USA) America Classic
|0:05:02
|20
|Shawn Harshman (USA) PM Racing Team
|0:06:04
|21
|Shawn Adams (USA) Carbon Racing
|0:06:43
|22
|Christopher Nevitt (USA) Scheller's Racing Team
|23
|Mike Kennedy (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|24
|James McCabe (USA) Colavita Racing
