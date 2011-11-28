Trending

Johnson triumphs in Iowa

Driscoll makes it 1-2 for Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld

Full Results
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld1:01:19
2James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:46
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:03
4Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:01:30
5Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus0:01:33
6Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:46
7Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles0:03:01
8Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:46
9Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar0:03:58
10Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue0:05:14
11Matt Shriver (USA) Bontrager-Trek0:05:48
12Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works0:06:14
13Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires0:06:30
14Isaac Neff (USA)0:07:15
15Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires0:07:22
16Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
17Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles0:08:55
18Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes0:09:00
19Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized-1lap
20Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM-2laps
21Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
22Daniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal
23Michael Hemme (USA) Chicago.cx
24Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars-LGR
25Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl MidWest-3laps
26Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
27Robert Downs (USA) Planet Bike
28Bill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional MTB Team
29Jason Rassi (USA) Psimet
30William Butcher (USA) Team Magnus-4laps
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNSAaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
DNSChase Dickens (USA) American Classic-Blue
DNSWeston Luzadder (USA) NUVO-Cultural Trail-Marian University
DNSBill Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy
DNSJohn Meehan (USA) Garage Cycling
DNSJeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews