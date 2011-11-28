Johnson triumphs in Iowa
Driscoll makes it 1-2 for Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
Elite men: -
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:19
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:46
|3
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:03
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:01:30
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|0:01:33
|6
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:46
|7
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|0:03:01
|8
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:46
|9
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|0:03:58
|10
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|0:05:14
|11
|Matt Shriver (USA) Bontrager-Trek
|0:05:48
|12
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|0:06:14
|13
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|0:06:30
|14
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|0:07:15
|15
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|0:07:22
|16
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|17
|Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles
|0:08:55
|18
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|0:09:00
|19
|Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|-1lap
|20
|Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM
|-2laps
|21
|Andrew Coe (USA) Ethos Racing
|22
|Daniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal
|23
|Michael Hemme (USA) Chicago.cx
|24
|Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars-LGR
|25
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl MidWest
|-3laps
|26
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
|27
|Robert Downs (USA) Planet Bike
|28
|Bill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional MTB Team
|29
|Jason Rassi (USA) Psimet
|30
|William Butcher (USA) Team Magnus
|-4laps
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNS
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|DNS
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic-Blue
|DNS
|Weston Luzadder (USA) NUVO-Cultural Trail-Marian University
|DNS
|Bill Stolte (USA) Tradewind Energy
|DNS
|John Meehan (USA) Garage Cycling
|DNS
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA) Double I Cycling
