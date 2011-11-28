Miller prevails on final day of Jingle Cross Rock
Bruno Roy, Krasniak complete podium
Elite women: -
|1
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:42:45
|2
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:09
|3
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|0:00:23
|4
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|0:00:51
|5
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:01:17
|6
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|0:01:43
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|0:02:05
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:24
|9
|Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewelry Gallery P/B S
|0:02:27
|10
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:02:55
|11
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|0:03:22
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|0:03:41
|13
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|14
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|0:05:02
|15
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:09
|16
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|0:05:13
|17
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:06:08
|18
|Sarah Huang (USA) IS Corp
|0:06:11
|19
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp
|0:06:43
|20
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team Tati
|0:06:56
|21
|Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:07:18
|22
|Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:08:38
|23
|Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder
|0:09:01
|24
|Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|-1lap
|DNS
|Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Duluth - Twin Ports Cyclery
