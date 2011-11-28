Trending

Miller prevails on final day of Jingle Cross Rock

Bruno Roy, Krasniak complete podium

Full Results
1Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:42:45
2Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:09
3Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus0:00:23
4Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt0:00:51
5Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:01:17
6Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley0:01:43
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University0:02:05
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:24
9Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewelry Gallery P/B S0:02:27
10Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:02:55
11Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge0:03:22
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder0:03:41
13Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
14Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens0:05:02
15Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:09
16Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing0:05:13
17Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:06:08
18Sarah Huang (USA) IS Corp0:06:11
19Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp0:06:43
20Elizabeth So (USA) Team Tati0:06:56
21Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:07:18
22Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:08:38
23Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder0:09:01
24Catherine Walberg (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder-1lap
DNSJeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Duluth - Twin Ports Cyclery

