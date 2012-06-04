Yamamoto wins Japanese cross country title
Katayama takes convincing women's victory
Cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|1:41:10
|2
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:03:37
|3
|Ryo Saito (Jpn)
|0:03:48
|4
|Naotaka Senda (Jpn)
|0:06:08
|5
|Ken Onodera (Jpn)
|0:06:39
|6
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:08:07
|7
|Shun Matsumoto (Jpn)
|0:09:41
|8
|Motoshi Kadota (Jpn)
|0:10:32
|9
|Yoshinori Ooe (Jpn)
|0:10:37
|10
|Makoto Shimada (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|1:27:46
|2
|Yukari Nakagome (Jpn)
|0:09:09
|3
|Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)
|0:10:58
|4
|Kanako Tanikawa (Jpn)
|0:16:51
|5
|Manami Iwade (Jpn)
|6
|Hirose Yuki (Jpn)
|7
|Seika Ainota (Jpn)
|8
|Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn)
|9
|Aya Tazaki (Jpn)
|10
|Kanae Yamamoto (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn)
|1:23:51
|2
|Jun Matsuo (Jpn)
|0:02:22
|3
|Sota Takemoto (Jpn)
|0:04:25
|4
|Idomu Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:05:30
|5
|Miyauchi Tsubasa (Jpn)
|0:07:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toki Sawada (Jpn)
|1:02:53
|2
|Kohei Maeda (Jpn)
|0:01:08
|3
|Kota Yokoyama (Jpn)
|0:01:38
