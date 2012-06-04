Trending

Yamamoto wins Japanese cross country title

Katayama takes convincing women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)1:41:10
2Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)0:03:37
3Ryo Saito (Jpn)0:03:48
4Naotaka Senda (Jpn)0:06:08
5Ken Onodera (Jpn)0:06:39
6Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:08:07
7Shun Matsumoto (Jpn)0:09:41
8Motoshi Kadota (Jpn)0:10:32
9Yoshinori Ooe (Jpn)0:10:37
10Makoto Shimada (Jpn)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rie Katayama (Jpn)1:27:46
2Yukari Nakagome (Jpn)0:09:09
3Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)0:10:58
4Kanako Tanikawa (Jpn)0:16:51
5Manami Iwade (Jpn)
6Hirose Yuki (Jpn)
7Seika Ainota (Jpn)
8Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn)
9Aya Tazaki (Jpn)
10Kanae Yamamoto (Jpn)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn)1:23:51
2Jun Matsuo (Jpn)0:02:22
3Sota Takemoto (Jpn)0:04:25
4Idomu Yamamoto (Jpn)0:05:30
5Miyauchi Tsubasa (Jpn)0:07:22

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toki Sawada (Jpn)1:02:53
2Kohei Maeda (Jpn)0:01:08
3Kota Yokoyama (Jpn)0:01:38

