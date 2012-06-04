Trending

Suemasa wins Japanese national downhill title

Shimizu fastest among the men

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)0:03:39.01
2Takuya Aoki (Jpn)0:00:03.40
3Yuki Kushima (Jpn)0:00:04.03
4Hajime Imoto (Jpn)0:00:05.18
5Naoki Idegawa (Jpn)0:00:06.07
6Daisuke Kurosawa (Jpn)0:00:06.54
7Junya Nagata (Jpn)0:00:08.14
8Ryohei Wada (Jpn)0:00:09.27
9Wataru Koyama (Jpn)0:00:12.11
10Yuta Kurise (Jpn)0:00:12.87

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:04:09.90
2Hiroka Nakagawa (Jpn)0:00:12.62
3Ryoko Hattori (Jpn)0:00:15.82
4Akane Kushima (Jpn)0:00:15.95
5Mika Nakamura (Jpn)0:00:22.24
6Noriko Kinoshita (Jpn)0:00:24.44
7Ayako Nakagawa (Jpn)0:00:30.00
8Rui Miyashita (Jpn)0:00:32.92
9Aya Ejima (Jpn)0:00:50.13
10Noriko Yasufuku (Jpn)0:01:18.64

