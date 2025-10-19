Lenny Martinez wins Japan Cup after breaking away solo on final climb

By published

Alex Baudin sweeps up second spot ahead of Ion Izagirre

LA COTE SAINT ANDRE, FRANCE - MARCH 13: Lenny Martinez of France and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 5 a 203.3km stage from Saint Just en Chevalet to La Cote Saint Andre 565m / #UCIWT / on March 13, 2025 in Saint-Just-en-Chevalet, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) after taking victory earlier this year at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) launched from the leading group on the final climb of the Utsunomiya Japan Cup and then rode solo to finish the season with a victory at the 1.Pro race.

Martinez crossed the line with plenty of time in had to celebrate, carving out a 32 second gap to second-placed Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) who outsprinted Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) to the line. Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling), Alessandro Fancellu (Team Ukyo) and Riley Sheehan (Israel Premier-Tech) were the only other riders within a minute of the winner in the race where the 14 passes of the Kogashiyama climb shattered the field.

"The selection was a bit natural and every lap was less riders so it was a super hard race," said Martinez in an interview on the podium.

Martinez had come through to start the second last lap – at 20km to go – with a leading group of seven including Baudin, Sheehan, Rondel, Izagirre, Fancellu and Sam Mainsonobe (Cofidis) plus with a slightly larger chase group including Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) not that far behind. Meanwhile, the bulk of the field was already sitting more than three minutes back and out of contention.

By the final lap it was down to six, Maisonobe having tailed off after his efforts for teammate Izagirre, but once they got the bell and headed onto the final climb Martinez wasn't content to stay with the group for long. When he initially charged Baudin stuck to his wheel but the Bahrain Victorious rider kept the pressure on and snapped the elastic band, cresting the climb solo and then pushing hard into the descent with Baudin and Izagirre joining forces behind.

There was no catching Martinez, however, as he added one more win to a season which had already included stage victories at Criterium du Dauphine. Tour de Romandie and Paris-Nice.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews