Itzulia Basque Country 2023 route

Image 1 of 7 The route map of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country) The route profile of stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country) The route profile of stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country) The route profile of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country) The route profile of stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country) The route profile of stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country) The route profile of stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Often a stage host during Itzulia Basque Country, in 2023 the region's capital Vitoria-Gasteiz will host the race's Grand Depart for the first time kicking off the 165.4km opener to Labastida to the south.

In a week of hilly stages, the first of them is the most sprinter-friendly of the lot, though even here there's an uphill run to the line. Still, it's a (relatively) gentle introduction to six days of hard and hilly racing.

Stage 2 is the longest of the 2023 race, measuring in at 193.8km with five climbs along the way from Viana to Leitza in the east of the region. The climbs of Etxauri (second category), Uitzi (third), Arkiskil from the west (third), and Saldas (second) lie on the road prior to a second ascent of Arkiskil from the east (11.km at 3.2%) and a 5km descent into Leitza – perfect for late attacks.

The third stage of the race from Errenteria to Vilabona straddles the Gipuzkoa coast and circles around Donostia before heading south, with plenty of sharp, steep climbs lining the latter half of the 153.9km stage. With a cluster of third-category classified climbs including Meagas, Andazarrate, Altzo (twice), and Orendain, and a steep uphill finish (with a final kilometre at 9.4%), it's one for the GC contenders.

Part of the northern suburbs of Bilbao, Santurtzi hosts the start and finish of stage 4, with a big looping route to the south of the city taking in yet more hills along the 175.7km stage. Third-cat climbs of Malkuaru, Santa Koloma, and Bezi precede the finale at the second-category La Asturiana (7.4km at 6.5%), ahead of a 15km descent to the finish.

The race heads east again for the penultimate stage starting and finishing in Amorebieta and four more categorized hills to add to the list. Weary riders will battle over 165.9km of road with barely a flat kilometre all day. The closing circuit features three short, sharp hills within the last 10km, perfect for late attacks.

Even if the final day of the race around Eibar is the shortest at 137.8km, and the emblematic Mount Arrate finish is missing this year, it's still the queen stage, featuring three first-category climbs among seven classified ascents.

Riders will start the day with the third-category Elkorrieta before moving on to Azurki (5.1km at 7.4%) and Gorla (9.6km at 5.7%). The mid-stage Krabelin (5km at 9.6%) is the toughest climb of the race, while the third-cat Trabakua also averages 7.1%. Izua (4.1km at 9.2%), 26km from the line is the last first-category test of the day, though a final climb of Urkaregi (5km at 4.8%) presents a final challenge 12km out, with an uphill drag to the finish in the town of Eibar rounding out the race.