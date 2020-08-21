Longo Borghini wins Italian time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Trek-Segafredo rider beats Bussi and Guazzini
Elite Women Time Trial: Bassano del Grappa - Bassano del Grappa
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:44:59
|2
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|0:00:09
|3
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:39
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:08
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:01:20
|6
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Equipe Paule Ka
|0:02:08
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Chevalmeire
|0:02:11
|8
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Casa Dorada Women Cycling
|0:02:13
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:36
|10
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Longo Borghini wins Italian time trial titleTrek-Segafredo rider beats Bussi and Guazzini
-
Transfer mechanics: The inner workings of the women's market – Part 1Transfer windows, the value of points, negotiating salaries and signing deals, and how it all fits together
-
Adam Yates signs for Team IneosBritish climber makes shock move from Mitchelton-Scott
-
Remi Cavagna wins French time trial titleDeceuninck-QuickStep rider beats Benjamin Thomas and Bruno Armirail
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.