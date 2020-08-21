Trending

Longo Borghini wins Italian time trial title



Trek-Segafredo rider beats Bussi and Guazzini

Elite Women Time Trial: Bassano del Grappa - Bassano del Grappa

Elisa Longo Borghini
Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:44:59
2Vittoria Bussi (Ita) 0:00:09
3Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:39
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:08
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:20
6Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Equipe Paule Ka 0:02:08
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Chevalmeire 0:02:11
8Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Casa Dorada Women Cycling 0:02:13
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:36
10Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:02:38

