Nizzolo wins Italian road championships
NTT rider tops Ballerini, Colbrelli
Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) became the Italian national road race champion for the second time in his career, winning a sprint from a group of 13 riders in Cittadella on Sunday.
Nizzolo has endured a string of injury troubles since he last won the title in 2016 but confirmed his return to top form in 2020 with a strong sprint after 253 tough kilometres of racing.
The 31-year-old pipped Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a close sprint, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), who opened up the sprint, taking the bronze medal.
More to follow.
