Nizzolo wins Italian road championships

By

NTT rider tops Ballerini, Colbrelli

National Championship Italy 2020 - Men Road - Bassano del Grappa - Cittadella 253,8 km - 23/08/2020 - Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA - NTT Pro Cycling) - Davide Ballerini (ITA - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
National Championship Italy 2020 - Men Road - Bassano del Grappa - Cittadella 253,8 km - 23/08/2020 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

National Championship Italy 2020 - Men Road - Bassano del Grappa - Cittadella 253,8 km - 23/08/2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
National Championship Italy 2020 Men Road Bassano del Grappa Cittadella 2538 km 23082020 Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
National Championship Italy 2020 - Men Road - Bassano del Grappa - Cittadella 253,8 km - 23/08/2020 - La Rosina - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

The Italian road championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
National Championship Italy 2020 Men Road Bassano del Grappa Cittadella 2538 km 23082020 Matteo Moschetti ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
National Championship Italy 2020 Men Road Bassano del Grappa Cittadella 2538 km 23082020 Jacopo Mosca ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Trek-Segafredo lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
National Championship Italy 2020 Men Elite Road Race Bassano del Grappa Cittadella 2537 km 23082020 Scenery Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck Quick Step Jacopo Mosca ITA Trek Segafredo Gianluca Brambilla ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Spectators watch the Italian road championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) became the Italian national road race champion for the second time in his career, winning a sprint from a group of 13 riders in Cittadella on Sunday.

Nizzolo has endured a string of injury troubles since he last won the title in 2016 but confirmed his return to top form in 2020 with a strong sprint after 253 tough kilometres of racing.

The 31-year-old pipped Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a close sprint, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), who opened up the sprint, taking the bronze medal.

More to follow.

