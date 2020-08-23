Nizzolo wins Italian road championships

Image 1 of 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 National Championship Italy 2020 - Men Road - Bassano del Grappa - Cittadella 253,8 km - 23/08/2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 The Italian road championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Trek-Segafredo lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT) wins the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Spectators watch the Italian road championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) became the Italian national road race champion for the second time in his career, winning a sprint from a group of 13 riders in Cittadella on Sunday.

Nizzolo has endured a string of injury troubles since he last won the title in 2016 but confirmed his return to top form in 2020 with a strong sprint after 253 tough kilometres of racing.

The 31-year-old pipped Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a close sprint, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), who opened up the sprint, taking the bronze medal.

