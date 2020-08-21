Trending

Filippo Ganna wins Italian time trial title

By

Team Ineos rider beats Alessandro De Marchi and Edoardo Affini

Filippo Ganna wins Italian time trial title 2020
Filippo Ganna wins Italian time trial title 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:45:00
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:51
3Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:32
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12
5Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:19
6Riccardo Lucca (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia 0:03:48
7Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:54
8Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:36
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:04:49
10Luca Taschin (Ita) D'Amico UM Tools Area Zero VVF 0:05:00
11Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:09
12Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:05:11
13Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:14
14Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:15
15Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:46
17Dario Giovine (Ita) Hincapie/Leomo Powered by BMC 0:07:49
18Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:09:15

Latest on Cyclingnews