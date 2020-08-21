Filippo Ganna wins Italian time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Team Ineos rider beats Alessandro De Marchi and Edoardo Affini
Elite Men's Time Trial: Bassano del Grappa - Bassano del Grappa
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:45:00
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:51
|3
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:32
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|5
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|6
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|0:03:48
|7
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:03:54
|8
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:36
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:04:49
|10
|Luca Taschin (Ita) D'Amico UM Tools Area Zero VVF
|0:05:00
|11
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:09
|12
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:05:11
|13
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:14
|14
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:15
|15
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:46
|17
|Dario Giovine (Ita) Hincapie/Leomo Powered by BMC
|0:07:49
|18
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:09:15
