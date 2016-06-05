Philadelphia Cycling Classic recon with Wiggle-High5 - Video

Image 1 of 5 KOM leader Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini waves from the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Hi5) feeling the efforts of digging deep on the final climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Anna Sanchis and Dani King leading the training ride (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 5 of 5 Audrey Cordon doing the kitbag challenge (Image credit: Bart Hazen)

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is the ninth round of the Women’s WorldTour in 2016 and is one of the few races in the calendar where the women take centre stage.

Defending champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) is not going to be present but last year’s second place finisher Elisa Longo Borghini heads a strong Wiggle-High5 line-up. Backing Longo Borghini will be US rider Mara Abbott, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Dani King.

The four-rider squad has been out in Philadelphia for the past few days examining the course and has produced these two videos following their two leaders Longo Borghini and Abbott.

