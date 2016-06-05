Philadelphia Cycling Classic recon with Wiggle-High5 - Video
Preparing for the ninth WorldTour race with Longo Borghini and Abbott
The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is the ninth round of the Women’s WorldTour in 2016 and is one of the few races in the calendar where the women take centre stage.
Related Articles
Defending champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) is not going to be present but last year’s second place finisher Elisa Longo Borghini heads a strong Wiggle-High5 line-up. Backing Longo Borghini will be US rider Mara Abbott, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Dani King.
The four-rider squad has been out in Philadelphia for the past few days examining the course and has produced these two videos following their two leaders Longo Borghini and Abbott.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy