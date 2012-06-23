Sergeev and Bar-Ziv win Israel road championships
Thrilling finishes in Haifa for men and women
Road Race: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleg Sergeev
|4:27:00
|2
|Roy Goldstein
|0:00:06
|3
|Eliad Daniel
|4
|Shaked Frank
|5
|Idan Shapira
|6
|Ran Margaliot
|7
|Ben Einhorn
|8
|Anton Mikhailov
|9
|Ido Zilberstein
|0:00:11
|10
|Ayal Rahat
|11
|Niv Libner
|12
|Shahar Goren
|13
|Zachi Boigen
|14
|Chen Schreiber
|0:00:15
|15
|Yaniv Levi
|16
|Amos Wolff
|0:00:18
|17
|Yuval Dolin
|0:00:20
|18
|Hidai Bar-Mor
|0:00:28
|19
|Dor Dviri
|0:00:32
|20
|Gil Kivetz
|21
|Yuval Fridman
|0:01:13
|22
|Yuri Levinzon
|0:02:29
|23
|Tal Gabbai
|0:03:59
|24
|Nitzan Hendler
|0:04:02
|25
|Shadi Halabi
|0:06:05
|26
|Yaniv Eliraz
|0:09:08
|27
|Roded Shaked
|0:09:30
|28
|Ilan Kolton
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuval Bar-Ziv
|2:44:49
|2
|Rotem Gafinovitz
|3
|Daniela Levi
|4
|Inbal Lernerman
|5
|Idit Shubi
|0:00:03
|6
|Paz Bash
|7
|Einat Argon
|8
|Noga Korem
|9
|Ayelet Ben Daviv
|10
|Michal Ella
|11
|Keren Shapiro
|0:03:20
