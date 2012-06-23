Trending

Sergeev and Bar-Ziv win Israel road championships

Thrilling finishes in Haifa for men and women

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleg Sergeev4:27:00
2Roy Goldstein0:00:06
3Eliad Daniel
4Shaked Frank
5Idan Shapira
6Ran Margaliot
7Ben Einhorn
8Anton Mikhailov
9Ido Zilberstein0:00:11
10Ayal Rahat
11Niv Libner
12Shahar Goren
13Zachi Boigen
14Chen Schreiber0:00:15
15Yaniv Levi
16Amos Wolff0:00:18
17Yuval Dolin0:00:20
18Hidai Bar-Mor0:00:28
19Dor Dviri0:00:32
20Gil Kivetz
21Yuval Fridman0:01:13
22Yuri Levinzon0:02:29
23Tal Gabbai0:03:59
24Nitzan Hendler0:04:02
25Shadi Halabi0:06:05
26Yaniv Eliraz0:09:08
27Roded Shaked0:09:30
28Ilan Kolton0:10:43

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuval Bar-Ziv2:44:49
2Rotem Gafinovitz
3Daniela Levi
4Inbal Lernerman
5Idit Shubi0:00:03
6Paz Bash
7Einat Argon
8Noga Korem
9Ayelet Ben Daviv
10Michal Ella
11Keren Shapiro0:03:20

Latest on Cyclingnews