Anton Mikhailov takes the national champioship title
Paz Bash wins the women's event
Individual Time Trial: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Mikhailov (Isr)
|0:51:56
|2
|Guy Gabay (Isr)
|0:00:14
|3
|Ayal Rahat (Isr)
|0:01:05
|4
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:01:11
|5
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:43
|6
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|7
|Ben Einhorn (Isr)
|0:02:21
|8
|Andrey Yampolsky (Isr)
|0:02:42
|9
|Shahar Goren (Isr)
|0:02:49
|10
|Ido Zilberstein (Isr)
|0:03:05
|11
|Yaniv Levi (Isr)
|0:03:18
|12
|Shadi Halabi (Isr)
|0:03:20
|13
|Roy Goldstein (Isr)
|0:03:55
|14
|Vladislav Dubinsky (Isr)
|0:04:04
|15
|Amos Wolff (Isr)
|0:04:12
|16
|Oleg Sergeev (Isr)
|0:04:27
|17
|Viktor Kitayev (Isr)
|0:04:41
|18
|Yuval Ben-Mordechay (Isr)
|0:06:09
|19
|Ron Shimon (Isr)
|0:06:20
|20
|Yuval Dolin (Isr)
|0:07:20
|21
|Tal Gabbai (Isr)
|0:08:36
|22
|Dror Pekatch (Isr)
|0:08:53
|23
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|0:12:08
|DNS
|Roded Shaked (Isr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|0:41:59
|2
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|0:00:31
|3
|Michal Ella (Isr) s.c michelafanini rox
|0:02:01
|4
|Keren Shapiro (Isr)
|0:03:39
|5
|Daniela Levi (Isr)
|0:05:08
|6
|Idit Shub (Isr)
|0:05:35
|7
|Einat Argon (Isr) Ajchva Limoux
|0:05:39
|8
|Inbal Lernerman (Isr)
|0:06:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr)
|0:39:42
|2
|Sharon Chen (Isr)
|0:00:37
|3
|Guy Sagiv (Isr)
|0:01:15
|4
|Yotam Karpf (Isr)
|0:01:16
|5
|Matan Lahav (Isr)
|0:02:35
|6
|Zohar Hadary (Isr)
|0:02:49
|7
|Ofek Hason (Isr)
|0:03:10
|8
|Yahav Alon (Isr)
|0:03:19
|9
|Elad Harush (Isr)
|0:03:25
|10
|Egoz Regev (Isr)
|0:04:29
|11
|Omer Levy (Isr)
|0:07:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mey-Elle Naveh (Isr)
|0:29:34
