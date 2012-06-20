Trending

Anton Mikhailov takes the national champioship title

Paz Bash wins the women's event

Image 1 of 2

Elite men's podium: Guy Gabay, Anton Mikhailov and Ayal Rahat

Elite men's podium: Guy Gabay, Anton Mikhailov and Ayal Rahat
(Image credit: Israel Cycling Federation)
Image 2 of 2

Paz Bash crosses the finish line

Paz Bash crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Israel Cycling Federation)

Results

Elite Men - 36km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Mikhailov (Isr)0:51:56
2Guy Gabay (Isr)0:00:14
3Ayal Rahat (Isr)0:01:05
4Idan Shapira (Isr)0:01:11
5Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:01:43
6Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
7Ben Einhorn (Isr)0:02:21
8Andrey Yampolsky (Isr)0:02:42
9Shahar Goren (Isr)0:02:49
10Ido Zilberstein (Isr)0:03:05
11Yaniv Levi (Isr)0:03:18
12Shadi Halabi (Isr)0:03:20
13Roy Goldstein (Isr)0:03:55
14Vladislav Dubinsky (Isr)0:04:04
15Amos Wolff (Isr)0:04:12
16Oleg Sergeev (Isr)0:04:27
17Viktor Kitayev (Isr)0:04:41
18Yuval Ben-Mordechay (Isr)0:06:09
19Ron Shimon (Isr)0:06:20
20Yuval Dolin (Isr)0:07:20
21Tal Gabbai (Isr)0:08:36
22Dror Pekatch (Isr)0:08:53
23Dor Dviri (Isr)0:12:08
DNSRoded Shaked (Isr)

Elite Women - 25km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paz Bash (Isr)0:41:59
2Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)0:00:31
3Michal Ella (Isr) s.c michelafanini rox0:02:01
4Keren Shapiro (Isr)0:03:39
5Daniela Levi (Isr)0:05:08
6Idit Shub (Isr)0:05:35
7Einat Argon (Isr) Ajchva Limoux0:05:39
8Inbal Lernerman (Isr)0:06:49

Junior Men - 25km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aviv Yechezkel (Isr)0:39:42
2Sharon Chen (Isr)0:00:37
3Guy Sagiv (Isr)0:01:15
4Yotam Karpf (Isr)0:01:16
5Matan Lahav (Isr)0:02:35
6Zohar Hadary (Isr)0:02:49
7Ofek Hason (Isr)0:03:10
8Yahav Alon (Isr)0:03:19
9Elad Harush (Isr)0:03:25
10Egoz Regev (Isr)0:04:29
11Omer Levy (Isr)0:07:47

Junior Women - 15km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mey-Elle Naveh (Isr)0:29:34

