Schmalz edges out Zawacki

Lea takes third place

Image 1 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 2 of 33

Joseph Schmalz gets the win.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 3 of 33

Joseph Schmalz on the podium.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 4 of 33

Benjamin Zamacki, Joseph Schmalz and Bobby Lea after the race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 5 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 6 of 33

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling) could sprint his way through this one.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 7 of 33

Joe Whitman (Stan’s NoTubes/AXA Equitable) later makes a valiant effort to bridge the break
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 8 of 33

Series Points Leader, Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Maxxis) rides courageously with a dislocated shoulder
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 9 of 33

Track rider, Colin Prensky (CRCA/L-RAPHAEL.COM- LEOPARD) is making a nice transition to road crits
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 10 of 33

Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Maxxis) makes a huge effort to protect a teammate up ahead on a break
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 11 of 33

Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling) leads the break at the start of the last lap
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 33

John Loehner “JLO” (Stan’s NoTubes/AXA Equitable) intensely focuses on bringing the break back to the field
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 33

Sprint for the finish finds Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) “Winning!”
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 33

Big Props for Joseph from everyone on team ELBOWZ.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 15 of 33

Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Maxxis) takes second place. First place winner, Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) and Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling) is third. Congratulations Gentlemen
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 16 of 33

Joseph Schmalz had the speed to win.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 17 of 33

The main group enters the final lap.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 18 of 33

The pace rocketed up on the last lap.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 19 of 33

Bobby Lea before the start.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 20 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 21 of 33

The start/finish area at the Iron Hill criterium.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 22 of 33

The high pace contributed to this crash.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 23 of 33

An early spill at Iron Hill.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 24 of 33

Ironing out an early mechanical quibble.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 25 of 33

Luke Keough in action.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 26 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 27 of 33

There was nowhere to hide on the Iron Hill circuit.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 28 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 29 of 33

The pace began to tell in the closing stages.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 30 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 31 of 33

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 32 of 33

Big crowds turned out to cheer on the competitors.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 33 of 33

Points Podium: Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) is in number 2 position. Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Maxxis) is still in first points position, despite his shoulder injury. Clayton Barrows (Stan’s NoTubes/ AXA Equitable) maintains third.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:03:24
2Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
3Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)
4Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)0:00:04
5Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:22
6Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
7Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
8Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
9Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:23
10Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
11Colin Jaskiewicz (Boston Bicycle School - FireFl)
12Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
13Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
14Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:24
15Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
16Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
17Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
18Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
19Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Pro Cycling Team)0:00:25
20Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
21Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
22Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:26
23Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
24Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented)0:00:27
25Gabriel Acaba (CRCA / L-RAPHAEL.COM - LEOPARD)
26J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)0:00:28
27Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)
28Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown)0:00:32
29John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:38
30Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:39
31Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
32Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
33Booey Hottenstein (FCS Cycling Team)
34Anthony Taylor (CRCA / L-RAPHAEL.COM - LEOPARD)0:00:40
35Tim Karabin (The Performance Lab p/b Caffei)
36Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
37Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Ha)
38Brett Kielick (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
39Roberto Torres-Aguiar (Champion System Racing)
40Keith Gerber (The Performance Lab p/b Caffei)
41Jason Wood (WBI Funds Cycling Team)0:00:41
42Zoltan Tisza (Champion System Racing)
43Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented)0:00:42
44Nick Maimone (HAYMARKET BICYCLES)
45John Durso (Colivita)
46Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:43
47Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
48Sergio Atocha (Champion System Racing)
49Nik Reinert (Van Dessel)
50Michael Margarite (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
51Peter Bell (MetLife Cycling Team)0:00:44
52Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - FireFl)
53Ed Krasnai (Lancaster Regional Cycling Team)0:00:48
54Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:06

