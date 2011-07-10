Schmalz edges out Zawacki
Lea takes third place
Men's Criterium: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:03:24
|2
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
|3
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)
|4
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:04
|5
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:22
|6
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|7
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|8
|Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
|9
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:23
|10
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
|11
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Boston Bicycle School - FireFl)
|12
|Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
|13
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|14
|Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:00:24
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|16
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
|17
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
|18
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
|19
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:25
|20
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|21
|Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
|22
|Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:26
|23
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|24
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
|0:00:27
|25
|Gabriel Acaba (CRCA / L-RAPHAEL.COM - LEOPARD)
|26
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|27
|Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)
|28
|Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown)
|0:00:32
|29
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:38
|30
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:39
|31
|Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
|32
|Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
|33
|Booey Hottenstein (FCS Cycling Team)
|34
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / L-RAPHAEL.COM - LEOPARD)
|0:00:40
|35
|Tim Karabin (The Performance Lab p/b Caffei)
|36
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|37
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Ha)
|38
|Brett Kielick (QCW Cycling/breakawaybikes.com)
|39
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (Champion System Racing)
|40
|Keith Gerber (The Performance Lab p/b Caffei)
|41
|Jason Wood (WBI Funds Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|42
|Zoltan Tisza (Champion System Racing)
|43
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
|0:00:42
|44
|Nick Maimone (HAYMARKET BICYCLES)
|45
|John Durso (Colivita)
|46
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:00:43
|47
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|48
|Sergio Atocha (Champion System Racing)
|49
|Nik Reinert (Van Dessel)
|50
|Michael Margarite (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
|51
|Peter Bell (MetLife Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|52
|Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - FireFl)
|53
|Ed Krasnai (Lancaster Regional Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|54
|Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:06
