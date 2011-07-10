Allar grabs Iron Hill win
Manderfield and Hayduck second and third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:48:50
|2
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi)
|3
|Colleen Hayduk (Team Pure Energy ProAir-HFA)
|0:00:33
|4
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:34
|5
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|6
|Lenore Pipes
|7
|Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|9
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey/ Sanchez)
|0:00:35
|10
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|11
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Tre)
|12
|Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)
|0:00:36
|13
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|14
|Nikki Raspa
|0:00:37
|15
|Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway)
|0:00:38
|16
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:29
