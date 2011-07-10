Trending

Allar grabs Iron Hill win

Manderfield and Hayduck second and third

Image 1 of 29

Erica Allar gets the win.

Erica Allar gets the win.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 2 of 29

Huge crowds came out to see the action.

Huge crowds came out to see the action.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 3 of 29

The podium was all smiles: Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling) takes second place. Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) wins the first place gold, Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling) takes third. Congratulations to all.

The podium was all smiles: Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling) takes second place. Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) wins the first place gold, Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling) takes third. Congratulations to all.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 4 of 29

Lone wolf Gabby Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) tried an early move - but there were no takers

Lone wolf Gabby Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) tried an early move - but there were no takers
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 5 of 29

Pro Women take their first lap under a beautiful dramatic sky.

Pro Women take their first lap under a beautiful dramatic sky.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 6 of 29

Lauren Shirock (WBI Funds Cycling Team) rounds a corner along side Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1).

Lauren Shirock (WBI Funds Cycling Team) rounds a corner along side Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1).
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 7 of 29

Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) and Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cyling) go all out for the night's first preem

Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) and Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cyling) go all out for the night’s first preem
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 8 of 29

Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling) pushes the pace to try to get away

Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling) pushes the pace to try to get away
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 9 of 29

As twilight falls the men take the first lap under a midsummer sky with Clayton Burrows (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) wearing the blue jersey for the most laps lead in the series

As twilight falls the men take the first lap under a midsummer sky with Clayton Burrows (Stan’s NoTubes/AXA Equitable) wearing the blue jersey for the most laps lead in the series
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 10 of 29

Last lap-Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) manages to pull ahead and maintain first place

Last lap-Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) manages to pull ahead and maintain first place
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 11 of 29

Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey/Sanchez) gives her best for another push on this last lap to no avail

Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey/Sanchez) gives her best for another push on this last lap to no avail
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 29

At the line it was Erica Allar over Kacey Manderfield, but not by much.

At the line it was Erica Allar over Kacey Manderfield, but not by much.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 29

The women worked together to maintain the lead throughout the race

The women worked together to maintain the lead throughout the race
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 29

Colleen Hayduck after the finish.

Colleen Hayduck after the finish.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 15 of 29

Kacey Manderfield on the podium.

Kacey Manderfield on the podium.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 16 of 29

Kacey Manderfield, Erica Allar and Colleen Hayduck on the podium.

Kacey Manderfield, Erica Allar and Colleen Hayduck on the podium.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 17 of 29

The speed was high at the Iron Hill Twilight races.

The speed was high at the Iron Hill Twilight races.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 18 of 29

Erica Allar in full flight.

Erica Allar in full flight.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 19 of 29

Erica Allar and Kacey Manderfield in the finale.

Erica Allar and Kacey Manderfield in the finale.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 20 of 29

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 21 of 29

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 22 of 29

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 23 of 29

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 24 of 29

Erica Allar puts in a testing acceleration.

Erica Allar puts in a testing acceleration.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 25 of 29

Kacey Manderfield had to be content with second place.

Kacey Manderfield had to be content with second place.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 26 of 29

Erica Allar marks the moves.

Erica Allar marks the moves.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 27 of 29

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 28 of 29

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 29 of 29

Kacey Manderfield and Erica Allar on the podium.

Kacey Manderfield and Erica Allar on the podium.
(Image credit: Todd Leister)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:48:50
2Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi)
3Colleen Hayduk (Team Pure Energy ProAir-HFA)0:00:33
4Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:34
5Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
6Lenore Pipes
7Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)
8Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
9Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey/ Sanchez)0:00:35
10Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
11Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Tre)
12Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)0:00:36
13Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
14Nikki Raspa0:00:37
15Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway)0:00:38
16Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:29

